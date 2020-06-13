634 Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA

/
Falls Church
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,359
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
$
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
$
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Falls Church
15 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
$
Lake Barcroft
23 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,450
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Seven Corners
9 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvia Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
200 N. Maple Avenue #514
200 North Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1039 sqft
200 N. Maple Avenue #514 Available 06/16/20 Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
300 S MAPLE AVENUE
300 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
640 sqft
We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
218 LAWTON STREET
218 Lawton Street, Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
5105 sqft
Stately Colonial ideally located in the heart of sought after Falls Church City. 2 blocks from downtown Falls Church with abundant upscale shops and restaurants. 8 blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Easy access to W&OD trail.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
408 E COLUMBIA STREET
408 East Columbia Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3034 sqft
Expanded Cape Cod in the Heart of Broadmont neighborhood of Falls Church City. Spacious 4BR, 3BA home with large family room w/ decorative fireplaces, separate formal dining & library in quiet neighborhood.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
502 W BROAD STREET
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1286 sqft
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
114 FAIRFAX ST E
114 North Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$4,649
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Falls Church, the median rent is $1,433 for a studio, $1,505 for a 1-bedroom, $1,739 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,294 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Falls Church, check out our monthly Falls Church Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Falls Church area include Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Falls Church from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
