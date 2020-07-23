/
/
bedford county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:55 AM
99 Apartments for rent in Bedford County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Apply Today and Save!!Apply within 48 hours of your first contact and application fees are waived. Also. sign a 13 month lease and get $300 off your first full month's rent. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1575 Bethany Church
1575 Bethany Church Circle, Bedford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
1575 Bethany Church Available 08/21/20 3 Br Single Family Home in Forest. Available NOW - Spacious 3 bedroom Home located in Forest off of 221 on Bethany Church. Beautiful area with spacious back yard. 1300 sq ft plus a 200 sq ft sunroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1184 Banister Place
1184 Banister Place, Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2904 sqft
1184 Banister Place Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Brick Home in the Westwood Subdivision in Forest - This brick home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining room, huge main level great room as well as large eat in kitchen with granite
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1141 Homestead Garden Court - 37
1141 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
678 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment with a den in the Homestead Garden Court conveniently located off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1192 Homestead Gardens Court - 3
1192 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
678 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Located in Forest! Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302
1106 Cottontown Manor Dr, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Available June 13! Upscale & Modern: Cottontown Manor is Forest's newest luxury apartments! Conveniently located off of 221 these apartments are near all of the best things Forest & Lynchburg have to offer.
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
966 Grand Arbre Drive
966 Grand Arbre Drive, Bedford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$725
Bedford Town House With Basement - Duplex town home featuring carpet and vinyl, main level living room, half bath and large eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford County
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyndhurst
623 Wyndhurst Dr #2
623 Wyndhurst Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Condo in Wyndhurst available now!! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in Wyndhurst. Ground floor unit. Washer Dryer in Unit. Water, Sewer, Trash Included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Kenwood Drive
306 Kenwood Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
306 Kenwood Drive Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home with Finished Basement! - New kitchen remodel pictures coming soon! Available in August, rent this spacious, 3 bed / 2.5 bath brick home directly off of Timberlake Rd.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
55 Countryplace Lane - 55
55 Countryplace Lane, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in the middle of Lynchburg. Includes Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance. Completely Renovated and updated. Schedule a showing today!!!
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyndhurst
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Located above a business, this three bedroom, two full bathroom unit comes with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2353 WOLF RUN
2353 Wolf Run, Roanoke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1948 sqft
GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT LOCATION!! One level living-Updated kitchen w/granite countertops. Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, etc. Large unfinished walkout basement. Walk to the greenway and Parkway-great neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford County
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
36 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$771
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,008
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
12 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Daniels Hill
712 Norwood St
712 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$525
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
712 Norwood St Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Available to Rent for $525/ Mo. - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom single family house just off of Cabell Street and close to Blackwater Creek Bikeway.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
11 Vista Ave
11 Vista Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1706 sqft
11 Vista Ave Available 08/07/20 Huge 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Rivermont! - 3 bed 2 bath AEP power Lynchburg city water Columbia Gas Gas oven Gas heat & need window units for AC Tenant responsible for all utilities no dogs, one cat Paul Munroe,
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rivermont
1110 Cosby Street
1110 Cosby Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
917 sqft
Single Family Home in Rivermont - This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is located off of Rivermont Avenue in a quite neighborhood. Minutes away from local restaurants and shopping. (RLNE5935801)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22658 Timberlake Rd
22658 Timberlake Road, Timberlake, VA
Studio
$700
Commercial Property Available - Great location! - Spacious & affordable commercial property that would be great for a recording studio, therapist office, or hair salon. Located off of Timberlake Rd.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Hill
4211 Fort Avenue
4211 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3077 sqft
4211 Fort Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Rent this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 3.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces. All utilities are included except cable/internet. (RLNE5778921)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bedford County area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.