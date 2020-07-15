200 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA

Moving to Greenbriar

One of the most important things to keep in mind about Greenbriar is that vacancy rates are typically very low. For this reason, it's a good idea to start your rental search early. Start at least 60 days in advance, but contacting real estate agents as far in advance as 90 days can't hurt. If you contact them early, they can keep their ears open for news of renters who are planning to move away.

With an area like this that has so few vacancies, landlords can afford to be selective. If you think everything should be free and your credit report reflects that, you will have a difficult time here. A co-signer may help, but the best way to qualify is to show up with good credit, proof of income, and excellent references. Be prepared to offer a deposit for the property you want as well. Someone could snap it up while you run home for your forgotten checkbook.

Many landlords are willing to rent to people with pets. However, some properties may have weight and size limits. Likewise, most will require you to pay a pet-damage deposit as well. Buck up; Fang will thank you.

Greenbriar isn't the easiest place to conduct an apartment search, as the community has more medium-size to large homes than anything else. Finding a house rental is typically easier, but you can find apartments if you're willing to put some effort into your hunting. Likewise, finding rental condos in Greenbriar is easier than locating units in apartment complexes.

Rental prices here are higher than those in most parts of Virginia, though you may find some deals if you dig a little. Most of the rental properties in Greenbriar were built in the '70s, '80s, and '90s.