Last updated July 15 2020

200 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
12815 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE
12815 Point Pleasant Drive, Greenbriar, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2231 sqft
Great location! This is a highly sought-after Essex model. Home includes 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms upstairs.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
13116 MOSS RANCH LN
13116 Moss Ranch Lane, Greenbriar, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4BR/2BA Charming Ranch style home with new carpeting, paint, roof, siding and shutters. Large living and dining room, eat-in kitchen and very large family room. With a large driveway and a 2 car garage and yard front, back and sides.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.
Last updated July 15
39 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Last updated July 15
22 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Last updated July 15
21 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Last updated July 15
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Last updated July 15
15 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Last updated July 15
18 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated July 15
14 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,546
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4805 GREAT HERON TER
4805 Great Heron Terrace, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
JUST LISTED! BRICK FRONT 3-FINISHED LEVEL BRICK-FRONT HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION. WALK INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 3-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4013 QUIET CREEK DRIVE
4013 Quiet Creek Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2626 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4013 QUIET CREEK DRIVE in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
12743 Fair Briar Ln
12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
736 sqft
12743 Fair Briar Lane - Property Id: 302904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302904 Property Id 302904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5866699)

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2394 sqft
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
12539 ALDER WOODS DRIVE
12539 Alder Woods Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1452 sqft
*3 Level TH, #3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
5030 MARSHALL CROWN ROAD
5030 Marshall Crown Road, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Amazingly private end unit town home in sought after neighborhood. Walk to the park, Metro bus stop and Fairlakes Shopping Center.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3875 ALDER WOODS CT
3875 Alder Woods Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Garage Townhome plus one assigned space in quiet location close to Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax County Parkway, Fair Oaks Mall.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
12249 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE
12249 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom (loft can be used as third bedroom, not by code) 3 full bath condo in a sought after location. Open floor plan, loft overlooks the two story living area. Fireplace, balcony, SS appliances, updated Master Bath with Jacuzzi.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
12448 ERICA HILL LANE
12448 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1520 sqft
3 BR 4 Bath Spacious End-Unit Master Bedroom w/ private bath & soaking tub & walk in closet. All updated bathrooms 2 Car Garage w/ garage door openers and a keyless touch pad. Kitchen w/ oversized cabinets. Family room just off Kitchen.

Last updated July 8
1 Unit Available
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4490 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE
4490 Market Commons Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1283 sqft
Bright & Spacious! Urban, loft-style home w/ 10 foot ceilings, private, sunny 50 foot wide balcony facing the Whole Foods, Granite Counters, Hardwood floors, security entry, 2 reserved underground parking spaces & elevator to your door! Gym,
City GuideGreenbriar
Greenbriar was settled back in the 1970s. It was built by Levitt & Sons, beginning as a large dairy farm in 1967 and becoming a subdivision of 1800 homes in just three years.

Located in Fairfax County, Greenbriar, Virginia, is an independent community that provides a home to about 8,166 people (according to the 2010 U.S. Census). The small community manages to provide its residents with amenities like parks, hiking trails, a community center, and a nearby library as well as shopping and restaurants not too far from home. However, residents have easy access to roads that lead them to other parts of Virginia and opportunities to enjoy additional shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. Have car, will travel along Routes 50 and 28 or the Fairfax County Parkway to just about anywhere your heart desires. Interstate 66 and the Washington Dulles International Airport only add to the travel options here.

Moving to Greenbriar

One of the most important things to keep in mind about Greenbriar is that vacancy rates are typically very low. For this reason, it's a good idea to start your rental search early. Start at least 60 days in advance, but contacting real estate agents as far in advance as 90 days can't hurt. If you contact them early, they can keep their ears open for news of renters who are planning to move away.

With an area like this that has so few vacancies, landlords can afford to be selective. If you think everything should be free and your credit report reflects that, you will have a difficult time here. A co-signer may help, but the best way to qualify is to show up with good credit, proof of income, and excellent references. Be prepared to offer a deposit for the property you want as well. Someone could snap it up while you run home for your forgotten checkbook.

Many landlords are willing to rent to people with pets. However, some properties may have weight and size limits. Likewise, most will require you to pay a pet-damage deposit as well. Buck up; Fang will thank you.

Greenbriar isn't the easiest place to conduct an apartment search, as the community has more medium-size to large homes than anything else. Finding a house rental is typically easier, but you can find apartments if you're willing to put some effort into your hunting. Likewise, finding rental condos in Greenbriar is easier than locating units in apartment complexes.

Rental prices here are higher than those in most parts of Virginia, though you may find some deals if you dig a little. Most of the rental properties in Greenbriar were built in the '70s, '80s, and '90s.

Neighborhoods in Greenbriar

If you're expecting a big city with lots of neighborhoods from which to choose, this is not the place for you. Greenbriar is really just one big, cozy neighborhood located in Fairfax, Virginia. Think of the area as a large subdivision, where you can get to know your neighbors without the hustle and bustle of the big city in your backyard.

Top Apartment Communities

Arbors at Fair Lakes: Located at 4408 Oak Creek Court in Fairfax, this complex offers one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments with private patios and/or balconies.

East Meadow Apartments: This apartment complex, located at 4023 Majestic Lane in Fairfax, offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens and central air conditioning. It's very close to the Greenbriar Town Center and First Watch Restaurant.

Shenandoah Crossing Apartments: If you're looking for a wide variety of floor plan options, look here. Located at 13300 Blueberry Lane in Fairfax, this complex offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a fitness center for residents to enjoy.

Living in Greenbriar

Whether you wait for the weekend to have fun or prefer to get your jollies in all week long, there's plenty to do in this area. Besides outdoorsy activities in the local parks, you can cool off at the Greenbriar Pool, which offers a range of activities. It even has its own swim team. Most other entertainment does require you to drive at least a little. The International Town and Country Club provides a range of activities, including golf and social events, but you'll need a membership to participate. The Penderbrook Golf Club provides additional opportunities to improve your game.

If you like to go out to the movies, there are many places to do so just a short drive away from Greenbriar. The Fairfax Town Center and Reston Town Center show the latest flicks. The Centreville Multiplex is yet another option for taking in a movie or two and eating your fill of hot, buttered popcorn.

The Udvar-Hazy Center, which is a companion to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, is in nearby Chantilly. It has two hangars and enough space and air travel pieces to keep you busy for multiple visits.

This community has a Walk Score of 40. Depending on where you live, you may be able to walk to places like the Greenbriar Park or the Cale Community Center, but you'll need a car for most of your errands and just about any type of entertainment. Of course, you can still work those muscles on the Rocky Run Stream Valley Trail, which runs right through this community. It features almost 3.5 miles of land on which to stretch your legs. The area is served by the Chantilly Library, which does require a short trip in the car.

When you want to dine out, drop some bucks on gas, have a prescription filled or update your wardrobe, head out to the Greenbriar Town Center. Fair Oaks Mall and Sully Place Shopping Center are just a short drive away as well. Starbucks has your morning cup of java, and Fast Eddie's is ready with a drink or two when you want one.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Greenbriar?
Apartment Rentals in Greenbriar start at $2,700/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenbriar?
Some of the colleges located in the Greenbriar area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Greenbriar?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenbriar from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

