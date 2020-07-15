200 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA📍
1 of 32
1 of 33
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 48
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 28
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 14
Located in Fairfax County, Greenbriar, Virginia, is an independent community that provides a home to about 8,166 people (according to the 2010 U.S. Census). The small community manages to provide its residents with amenities like parks, hiking trails, a community center, and a nearby library as well as shopping and restaurants not too far from home. However, residents have easy access to roads that lead them to other parts of Virginia and opportunities to enjoy additional shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. Have car, will travel along Routes 50 and 28 or the Fairfax County Parkway to just about anywhere your heart desires. Interstate 66 and the Washington Dulles International Airport only add to the travel options here.
One of the most important things to keep in mind about Greenbriar is that vacancy rates are typically very low. For this reason, it's a good idea to start your rental search early. Start at least 60 days in advance, but contacting real estate agents as far in advance as 90 days can't hurt. If you contact them early, they can keep their ears open for news of renters who are planning to move away.
With an area like this that has so few vacancies, landlords can afford to be selective. If you think everything should be free and your credit report reflects that, you will have a difficult time here. A co-signer may help, but the best way to qualify is to show up with good credit, proof of income, and excellent references. Be prepared to offer a deposit for the property you want as well. Someone could snap it up while you run home for your forgotten checkbook.
Many landlords are willing to rent to people with pets. However, some properties may have weight and size limits. Likewise, most will require you to pay a pet-damage deposit as well. Buck up; Fang will thank you.
Greenbriar isn't the easiest place to conduct an apartment search, as the community has more medium-size to large homes than anything else. Finding a house rental is typically easier, but you can find apartments if you're willing to put some effort into your hunting. Likewise, finding rental condos in Greenbriar is easier than locating units in apartment complexes.
Rental prices here are higher than those in most parts of Virginia, though you may find some deals if you dig a little. Most of the rental properties in Greenbriar were built in the '70s, '80s, and '90s.
If you're expecting a big city with lots of neighborhoods from which to choose, this is not the place for you. Greenbriar is really just one big, cozy neighborhood located in Fairfax, Virginia. Think of the area as a large subdivision, where you can get to know your neighbors without the hustle and bustle of the big city in your backyard.
Top Apartment Communities
Arbors at Fair Lakes: Located at 4408 Oak Creek Court in Fairfax, this complex offers one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments with private patios and/or balconies.
East Meadow Apartments: This apartment complex, located at 4023 Majestic Lane in Fairfax, offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens and central air conditioning. It's very close to the Greenbriar Town Center and First Watch Restaurant.
Shenandoah Crossing Apartments: If you're looking for a wide variety of floor plan options, look here. Located at 13300 Blueberry Lane in Fairfax, this complex offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a fitness center for residents to enjoy.
Whether you wait for the weekend to have fun or prefer to get your jollies in all week long, there's plenty to do in this area. Besides outdoorsy activities in the local parks, you can cool off at the Greenbriar Pool, which offers a range of activities. It even has its own swim team. Most other entertainment does require you to drive at least a little. The International Town and Country Club provides a range of activities, including golf and social events, but you'll need a membership to participate. The Penderbrook Golf Club provides additional opportunities to improve your game.
If you like to go out to the movies, there are many places to do so just a short drive away from Greenbriar. The Fairfax Town Center and Reston Town Center show the latest flicks. The Centreville Multiplex is yet another option for taking in a movie or two and eating your fill of hot, buttered popcorn.
The Udvar-Hazy Center, which is a companion to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, is in nearby Chantilly. It has two hangars and enough space and air travel pieces to keep you busy for multiple visits.
This community has a Walk Score of 40. Depending on where you live, you may be able to walk to places like the Greenbriar Park or the Cale Community Center, but you'll need a car for most of your errands and just about any type of entertainment. Of course, you can still work those muscles on the Rocky Run Stream Valley Trail, which runs right through this community. It features almost 3.5 miles of land on which to stretch your legs. The area is served by the Chantilly Library, which does require a short trip in the car.
When you want to dine out, drop some bucks on gas, have a prescription filled or update your wardrobe, head out to the Greenbriar Town Center. Fair Oaks Mall and Sully Place Shopping Center are just a short drive away as well. Starbucks has your morning cup of java, and Fast Eddie's is ready with a drink or two when you want one.