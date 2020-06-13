132 Apartments for rent in Montclair, VA

Moving to Montclair

Montclair, much like most of the areas surrounding Washington, D.C., is a very much in-demand place to live. As such, competition for available rental properties is common and rental discounts are pretty much unheard of. Of course, to live anywhere close to the beltway will cost you lots! You have extra arms and legs you can give up, right? Seriously, the median rental in Montclair is more than double the national average. There are many types of rental homes available, from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom apartments and townhouses, so whatever your needs are, you will likely be able to find it. One tip to consider - there are some all-bills-paid rentals in Montclair that you could check into to save significantly on your total housing costs.

When planning a move to Montclair, it would be wise to begin your search for an appropriate rental apt several months in advance of your move. If you are bringing along a pet, the sooner you start your search, the better! Additionally, you will want to have your financial affairs in good order because it just might come down to which applicant has the better income and credit profile.