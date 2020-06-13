132 Apartments for rent in Montclair, VA📍
Thinking of a move to Montclair? That might be a pretty good idea, as CNN Money rated it as number 35 in its list of best small towns in America for 2011. It is located within commuting distance to Washington, D.C., but far enough away from the traffic and congestion to have lots of space to both put down roots and spread out in. Montclair is an unincorporated area governed by the Montclair Property Owner's Association (MPOA) and the "town" surrounds Lake Montclair, which was formed by damming Powell's Creek. This lake offers lots of recreational activities for residents. The Montclair area began development in earnest in the 1960's, and that building phase lasted through the 1990's.
Montclair, much like most of the areas surrounding Washington, D.C., is a very much in-demand place to live. As such, competition for available rental properties is common and rental discounts are pretty much unheard of. Of course, to live anywhere close to the beltway will cost you lots! You have extra arms and legs you can give up, right? Seriously, the median rental in Montclair is more than double the national average. There are many types of rental homes available, from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom apartments and townhouses, so whatever your needs are, you will likely be able to find it. One tip to consider - there are some all-bills-paid rentals in Montclair that you could check into to save significantly on your total housing costs.
When planning a move to Montclair, it would be wise to begin your search for an appropriate rental apt several months in advance of your move. If you are bringing along a pet, the sooner you start your search, the better! Additionally, you will want to have your financial affairs in good order because it just might come down to which applicant has the better income and credit profile.
With the 108-acre lake and golf course as the "town" centerpiece, community activities are plentiful; Montclair Day is in June and there are fireworks on the lake for Independence Day. The lake is as much as 25 feet deep just off Dolphin Beach (yes, there is a real beach for sun and fun!) and potentially much deeper further out in the center of the lake. For those who like camping and hiking, Prince William National Forest Park is in close proximity.
Median income in the "census-designated place" that is Montclair is really high compared to most other areas around the country, and above the Virginia state average as well. Unemployment regularly is below the average for the state, and the number of people below the poverty line in this area is less than 3%. Without a job or other good source of income, life in Montclair would be above most people's means. Occupations represented in large numbers in the area are public administration, retail, construction, education, scientific, professional and technical services. Many people drive to Washington daily on Interstate 95, and there are Amtrak stations nearby at Woodbridge and Quantico for less stressful commutes.
Montclair climate has four distinct seasons, with a fair amount of snow in the winter. It also has plenty of sunshine throughout the year, with the rainy times being spring and fall. The area does not get many extreme weather incidents, but it does happen on occasion.
Montclair has a number of independent restaurants that locals love. Try out the Montclair Family Restaurant for good old American fare or go a little lighter with Mediterranean from Giorgio's Family Restaurant, Italian food from Brothers Encore or Chinese specialties from New Hunan.