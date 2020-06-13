Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Montclair, VA

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1183 sqft
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3877 sqft
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
15213 Spotted Turtle Court
15213 Spotted Turtle Court, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3231 sqft
6 years young! Shows like a model in Lake Terrapin w community pool & ammenities. Hardwood on most of the main lvl. Fml living room & dining rooms. Kit w granite, island & stainless steel appliances. HUGE family room. Private owners suite w lux bath.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD
5137 Leatherback Road, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2882 sqft
Well maintained 3 Level Colonial ***Looking to have rented out by June 19*** *Ready to move in August 1* *4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level w/ an office or bedroom on Lower Level *3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4306 CANDLESTICK CT
4306 Candlestick Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great Rental in Montclair Country Club Lake* 4 Bedrooms* 3.

1 of 44

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
16158 Taconic Circle
16158 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 level townhome on a quiet circle for rent with plenty of upgrades and features that have been completed. Features include updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer set and a small deck.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15804 Wendy Ct
15804 Wendy Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
15804 Wendy Ct Available 05/01/20 MONTCLAIR - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Sought after Montclair! Recently updated. Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom. Large kitchen with loads a cupboards and space! Hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
3511 carson dr
3511 Carson Dr, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
4/5 bedroom single family home that contains approx. 1800 sq ft with 2 full bathrooms, nice yard and community, near dale blvd, I95, near plenty of shopping centers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3025 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15769 SILENT TREE PLACE
15769 Silent Tree Place, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2680 sqft
****AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST****GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEDROOM, REMODELED END UNIT BRICK TOWN HOME 2680 SQ.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Evansdale
1 Unit Available
14814 ELMWOOD DR
14814 Elmwood Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large 5 Bed, 3 Bath, single family home. Back on the market.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15544 Three Otters Place
15544 Three Otters Place, Independent Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1699 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought after Ashland community located in Manassas. This is a great home if you have children and are seeking a school system that has amazing reviews.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5362 SATTERFIELD DRIVE
5362 Satterfield Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2453 sqft
You'll love this Pottery Barn style home w/a cool, hip vibe! Filled w/custom paint, new carpet, & trendy laminate plank flooring, this sundrenched col offers gleaming granite ctrs & SS appls, dramatic vaulted ceilings, tiered deck, & 3 beautifully

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14913 WHITTIER LOOP
14913 Whittier Loop, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2352 sqft
Welcome Home! Large 3 level end unit TH w/ fully fenced back yard. HUGE eat in Kitchen features HW floors, island, 42in cabs, and desk. Living room is sun filled & bright. Master suite w/ luxury bath.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL
15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3634 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE
3634 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
2933 sqft
BASEMENT FOR RENT in single family Home. Separate entrance, lg Living Rm/Bedroom, Den w/closets, full Bath, Kitchenette w/Fridge, Microwave, sink, cabinetry, Washer and Dryer - Rent includes all utilities
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
City GuideMontclair
Classification situation: Montclair, Virginia is not a city or a town, but a really, really big homeowner's association! With 19,570 people as of the 2010 census count, it is likely one of the largest HOA's in the United States. In fact, Montclair was not given its own zip code until 2005!

Thinking of a move to Montclair? That might be a pretty good idea, as CNN Money rated it as number 35 in its list of best small towns in America for 2011. It is located within commuting distance to Washington, D.C., but far enough away from the traffic and congestion to have lots of space to both put down roots and spread out in. Montclair is an unincorporated area governed by the Montclair Property Owner's Association (MPOA) and the "town" surrounds Lake Montclair, which was formed by damming Powell's Creek. This lake offers lots of recreational activities for residents. The Montclair area began development in earnest in the 1960's, and that building phase lasted through the 1990's.

Moving to Montclair

Montclair, much like most of the areas surrounding Washington, D.C., is a very much in-demand place to live. As such, competition for available rental properties is common and rental discounts are pretty much unheard of. Of course, to live anywhere close to the beltway will cost you lots! You have extra arms and legs you can give up, right? Seriously, the median rental in Montclair is more than double the national average. There are many types of rental homes available, from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom apartments and townhouses, so whatever your needs are, you will likely be able to find it. One tip to consider - there are some all-bills-paid rentals in Montclair that you could check into to save significantly on your total housing costs.

When planning a move to Montclair, it would be wise to begin your search for an appropriate rental apt several months in advance of your move. If you are bringing along a pet, the sooner you start your search, the better! Additionally, you will want to have your financial affairs in good order because it just might come down to which applicant has the better income and credit profile.

Life in Montclair

With the 108-acre lake and golf course as the "town" centerpiece, community activities are plentiful; Montclair Day is in June and there are fireworks on the lake for Independence Day. The lake is as much as 25 feet deep just off Dolphin Beach (yes, there is a real beach for sun and fun!) and potentially much deeper further out in the center of the lake. For those who like camping and hiking, Prince William National Forest Park is in close proximity.

Median income in the "census-designated place" that is Montclair is really high compared to most other areas around the country, and above the Virginia state average as well. Unemployment regularly is below the average for the state, and the number of people below the poverty line in this area is less than 3%. Without a job or other good source of income, life in Montclair would be above most people's means. Occupations represented in large numbers in the area are public administration, retail, construction, education, scientific, professional and technical services. Many people drive to Washington daily on Interstate 95, and there are Amtrak stations nearby at Woodbridge and Quantico for less stressful commutes.

Montclair climate has four distinct seasons, with a fair amount of snow in the winter. It also has plenty of sunshine throughout the year, with the rainy times being spring and fall. The area does not get many extreme weather incidents, but it does happen on occasion.

Montclair has a number of independent restaurants that locals love. Try out the Montclair Family Restaurant for good old American fare or go a little lighter with Mediterranean from Giorgio's Family Restaurant, Italian food from Brothers Encore or Chinese specialties from New Hunan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Montclair?
The average rent price for Montclair rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,460.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Montclair?
Some of the colleges located in the Montclair area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Montclair?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montclair from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

