308 Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA📍
$
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
$
Old Courthouse
53 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Vienna
1 Unit Available
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna.
Vienna
1 Unit Available
200 LOCUST ST SE
200 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION! Everything you need in a 2 Bedroom End Unit Balcony Apartment in Secure Elevator Building --- walking distance to everything in downtown Vienna.
Vienna
1 Unit Available
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1570 sqft
LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement,
Vienna
1 Unit Available
509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE
509 Creek Crossing Road Northeast, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States.
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.
Vienna
1 Unit Available
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.
Vienna
1 Unit Available
206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE
206 Park Terrace Court Southeast, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
692 sqft
Available now! Check out the Virtual Tour! Fresh paint, New blinds, new plumbing in kitchen, carpet steam cleaned. Beautiful 2nd level unit in the desired Park Terrace community. Updated in the last few years.
Vienna
1 Unit Available
113 KINGSLEY ROAD SW
113 Kingsley Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1811 sqft
Sunny and bright all brick home. Updated baths and kitchen with built-in breakfast table. Hardwood floors on both levels. Fireplace in family room. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from the deck. Next to Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
$
Tysons Central 7
88 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
$
114 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
$
Tysons West
37 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Tysons Central 7
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
$
Tysons Central 7
29 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!
West Side
1 Unit Available
8904 Ashgrove House Ln
8904 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1750 sqft
For Rent: 8904 Ashgrove House Ln - Open House 6/14/202 from 1 - 3 PM This Gorgeous Luxury Brick Front 2 car Garage Townhome is a must see. 3BR, 3.5BA Ashgrove model with 1st floor entry.
West Side
1 Unit Available
1805 FALLBROOK LN
1805 Fallbrook Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Meticulously maintained townhome, easy to show. Please observe COVID safe practices.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Vienna rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Vienna area include Washington Adventist University, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vienna from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
