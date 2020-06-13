103 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA📍
With a population of just 16,000, Cherry Hill is basically a tiny waterside community in Prince William County, Virginia with a few other subdivisions peppered around it. US Route 1 runs along one side, making it easily accessible from nearby towns. It has a great school district -- better than many in the state, actually -- and occupies just seven square miles of land and 1.6 miles of water. It’s located right on the Potomac River and has the huge Prince William County Park just a few miles away.
Moving here might prove to be a bit of a challenge. The rental price is quite high and most of the properties are owner occupied. Not only that, but the vacancy rate is 0.0 percent! That means that people don’t come and go often at all so the chances of finding an apartment rental or condo for rent is slim to none. You might be better off considering purchasing a home here or looking for an apartment to rent in a nearby town. It’s never a bad idea to use an apartment locator or to contact local brokers, however. They might have access to inside information that could make your apartment search a little easier. Be prepared to pay first, last and security up front if you do find an apartment though. With rents this high, that can be a sizeable amount so consider finding a guarantor if you don’t think you can front it all at once.
Prince William County is one of the highest income counties in all of the United States! This means that there are some beautiful homes here and they aren’t cheap. The average price for homes is well above the national average and also above the average for the state. Of course you would be expected to pay a fair price to live right on the Potomac River with a beautiful forest/park right in your backyard, though, wouldn’t you? $$$$