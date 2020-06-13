103 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA

Moving to Cherry Hill

Moving here might prove to be a bit of a challenge. The rental price is quite high and most of the properties are owner occupied. Not only that, but the vacancy rate is 0.0 percent! That means that people don’t come and go often at all so the chances of finding an apartment rental or condo for rent is slim to none. You might be better off considering purchasing a home here or looking for an apartment to rent in a nearby town. It’s never a bad idea to use an apartment locator or to contact local brokers, however. They might have access to inside information that could make your apartment search a little easier. Be prepared to pay first, last and security up front if you do find an apartment though. With rents this high, that can be a sizeable amount so consider finding a guarantor if you don’t think you can front it all at once.