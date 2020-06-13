Apartment List
VA
/
cherry hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2760 Brier Pond Circle
2760 Brier Pond Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Large End unit Townhome with approx. 1,760 sq ft built in 1991. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, Finished basement with walk out. Nice community, quiet neighborhood, easy access to 95 and route 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2332 Harmsworth Dr
2332 Harmsworth Drive, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3469 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 YEARS YOUNG SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER POTOMAC SHORES!! INVITING FRONT PORCH, 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOODS IN FOYER, KITCHEN AND HALL.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL
16836 Nuttal Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Rental In Woodbridge * Well Kept* Condo Town House Style * 2 Levels* Master Bedroom* Master Bathroom* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * Rear Entry 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Washer, Dryer Stacked*

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Wayside Village
1 Unit Available
3060 PONY RIDGE TURN
3060 Pony Ridge Turn, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1812 sqft
Freshly painted and floored home in Wayside Village. Brand new Luxury Vinyl planks on the main level and brand new wall to wall carpeting on the stairs and throughout the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2645 MIRANDA COURT
2645 Miranda Court, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1931 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse located in River Oaks. With fresh paint, new carpet on the upper level, newer roof and siding, this home does not disappoint.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17003 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16553 SHERWOOD PL
16553 Sherwood Place, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1296 sqft
A beautifully renovated townhome for you to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2919 PHEASANT LANE
2919 Pheasant Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1638 sqft
3 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and full bath room. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen. Bmt has 1 NTC room, rec area which opens to deck, full bathroom. Fenced yard. Available immediately. Washer, drier in house.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful new luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17103 BRANCHED OAK ROAD
17103 Branched Oak Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2832 sqft
appointment need it. WIRE-FI INCLUDE . PREMIUM LOT***THIS HOUSE FACE THE SOUTH AND FULL OF THE SUNLIGHT.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16503 BOBSTER CT
16503 Bobster Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful stone front semi-detached townhouse in the desirable River Oaks neighborhood. This is not your typical townhouse feel with the semi-detached walls which give the feel of a traditional single family home.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16410 STEERAGE CIRCLE
16410 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2124 sqft
THE SUNNY IMMACULATE END UNIT HAS 4BR & 3.5BA.UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCL MOLDING AND LIGHTING PCKGS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/SEPARATE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15769 SILENT TREE PLACE
15769 Silent Tree Place, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2680 sqft
****AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST****GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEDROOM, REMODELED END UNIT BRICK TOWN HOME 2680 SQ.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
1808 FORT PULASKI COURT
1808 Fort Pulaski Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Levels townhouse with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Master Bedroom has own Bath. Patio and Storage space in the back yard. Please make $45/adult and 1st-month rent secure funds made out to Samson Properties.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3634 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE
3634 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
2933 sqft
BASEMENT FOR RENT in single family Home. Separate entrance, lg Living Rm/Bedroom, Den w/closets, full Bath, Kitchenette w/Fridge, Microwave, sink, cabinetry, Washer and Dryer - Rent includes all utilities
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
City GuideCherry Hill
"Playin games with everyone till way after dark, In Cherry Hill Park, in Cherry Hill Park." (-- Billy Joe Royal, "Cherry Hill Park")

With a population of just 16,000, Cherry Hill is basically a tiny waterside community in Prince William County, Virginia with a few other subdivisions peppered around it. US Route 1 runs along one side, making it easily accessible from nearby towns. It has a great school district -- better than many in the state, actually -- and occupies just seven square miles of land and 1.6 miles of water. It’s located right on the Potomac River and has the huge Prince William County Park just a few miles away.

Moving to Cherry Hill

Moving here might prove to be a bit of a challenge. The rental price is quite high and most of the properties are owner occupied. Not only that, but the vacancy rate is 0.0 percent! That means that people don’t come and go often at all so the chances of finding an apartment rental or condo for rent is slim to none. You might be better off considering purchasing a home here or looking for an apartment to rent in a nearby town. It’s never a bad idea to use an apartment locator or to contact local brokers, however. They might have access to inside information that could make your apartment search a little easier. Be prepared to pay first, last and security up front if you do find an apartment though. With rents this high, that can be a sizeable amount so consider finding a guarantor if you don’t think you can front it all at once.

Living in Cherry Hill

Prince William County is one of the highest income counties in all of the United States! This means that there are some beautiful homes here and they aren’t cheap. The average price for homes is well above the national average and also above the average for the state. Of course you would be expected to pay a fair price to live right on the Potomac River with a beautiful forest/park right in your backyard, though, wouldn’t you? $$$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cherry Hill?
The average rent price for Cherry Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,960.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cherry Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Cherry Hill area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cherry Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cherry Hill from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

