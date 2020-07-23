/
shenandoah county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:26 AM
21 Apartments for rent in Shenandoah County, VA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
216 W KING STREET
216 West King Street, Strasburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
RENTAL IN STRASBURG - This 1 bed/1 bath downstairs apartment is in downtown Strasburg, just walking distance from local shops, restaurants, and more. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. This rental has been completely remodeled.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
143 N FORT STREET
143 N Fort St, Strasburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
RENTAL IN STRASBURG - Come take a look at this 1 bed, 1 bath studio apartment in downtown Strasburg. Walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shopping, etc.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
113 CAVALRY COURT
113 Cavalry Court, Strasburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
RENTAL IN STRASBURG - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhouse with island in kitchen, pantry, dishwasher, family room, master bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower will be ready August 1st. Washer/dryer hookups only.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
128 FEHR LANE
128 Fehr Lane, Maurertown, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
RENTAL IN MAURERTOWN - 3 bed/2 bath rancher in a nice subdivision with an attached garage and rear deck. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING and the landlord does the credit check, therefore good credit is a must!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
145 S MAIN STREET
145 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3792 sqft
2 bedroom apartment on second floor. INCLUDED WITH RENT IS THE ELECTRIC AND WATER/SEWER.No pets No smokers
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1290 OX RD
1290 Ox Road, Woodstock, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1195 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3rd Floor Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Washer/Dryer Hookups. Rent is $995.00 plus additional $43.77 toward Water, Sewer, Trash. Pets are on a case by case basis with $300 Non-refundable pet deposit per pet.
Last updated July 24 at 10:21 PM
1 Unit Available
136 NORTH PLACE LANE
136 N Place, Strasburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT. IN WALKING DISTANCE OF MAIN STREET. COIN OPERATED WASHER AND DRYER IN HALLWAY. NO PETS
Results within 1 mile of Shenandoah County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
837 N PIFER ROAD
837 North Pifer Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1672 sqft
**Occupancy limited to 3 occupants due to the septic!** Farmhouse with three bedrooms and one bath ready for its new tenants! Very peaceful, private setting with great views along with an area to plant a garden.
Results within 5 miles of Shenandoah County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
346 Saddleback Lane
346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2522 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1196 HITES ROAD
1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views. This is a Must See Property! Carriage house in rear of the property is currently occupied.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
17888 MOUNTAIN VALLEY RD
17888 Mountain Valley Road, Rockingham County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
3 bedroom & 2 full bath ranch located 20 minutes North of Harrisonburg in Rockingham County. Yard maintenance and water/sewer included. No Pets allowed. 2 car garage. 4 miles south of New Market. Garage 20x20
Results within 10 miles of Shenandoah County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
66 NIBLICK SQUARE
66 Niblick Square, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1944 sqft
Commuter friendly townhome, located in the beautiful golf course subdivision of Blue Ridge Shadows. Minutes to I66 & I81. You are minutes and conveniently located to the hospital and all shopping.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
382 Cherrydale Ave
382 Cherrydale Avenue, Front Royal, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! This cozy one bedroom is walking distance from skyline soccerplex, and has washer drier hookups and a full kitchen!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE
120 Accomack Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
309 NOTTOWAY DRIVE
309 Nottaway Drive, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1120 sqft
Available 8/1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Commuter location - located near schools, shopping, parks. Hardwood floors throughout, Large kitchen with table area . Storage shed in back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
408 Hill Street #1 - 2
408 Hill St, Front Royal, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
JUST RENOVATED! You'll love these updated apartments in the heart of Front Royal. Beautiful new floors and paint through out the whole apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
1321 Commonwealth Avenue, Front Royal, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2520 sqft
Charming brick rancher features 4 bedrooms, nice living room w/ FP & HW floors! Recently updated bathroom, appliances, & counters. Versatile lower level w/ roomy living area for additional bedroom or rec room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 BEL AIR
1006 Bell Air Street, Stephens City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Lawn care included with rent - charming cape cod on quiet street in the town limits of Stephens City. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and full bath, renovated kitchen, upstairs has 1 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors, sun porch is heated.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
186 Edom Lane
186 Edom Ln, Broadway, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
186 Edom Lane Available 05/01/20 Townhouse for Rent in Broadway - Like new townhouse in a new subdivision in Broadway. 3 bedroom, 3 full bath interior unit with open floor plan. Nice back porch for relaxing.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
556 ROUND HILL ROAD
556 Round Hill Road, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1339 sqft
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with partially finished attic. NO PETS! Backs to railroad tracks. Well & septic.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shenandoah County area include James Madison University, Shenandoah University, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and University of Virginia-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlottesville, Leesburg, Hagerstown, Winchester, and Harrisonburg have apartments for rent.
