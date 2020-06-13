128 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, VA📍
Lansdowne, VA, is a planned community with a population of 11,253 at the time of the 2010 Census. In short, a planned community is a neighborhood that has been meticulously planned from its creation to be a residential area. A planned community does not mean that it is only a bedroom town. Instead, living in Lansdowne is like living in your own private city with each neighborhood offering amenities like shopping, restaurants, gyms, and more. Sure, you could hop in your car and head to a big city, but with everything you need and charm to boot, you may leave Lansdowne less than you think.
New residents to the area should be aware that they will be responsible for paying homeowners' association fees in their planned residential community. Don't worry, those extra dollars are definitely put to work; this fee covers maintenance, landscaping, trash removal, access to the community center, and much more. In addition, the community may require a new resident to submit an application to live in the neighborhood.
Because it is a planned residential community, there are only two neighborhoods in Lansdowne. Choose from a mix of townhomes, apartments for rent, condos, and single-family residences. Here's a brief glimpse at what each neighborhood offers:
Lansdowne on the Potomac: This is a planned residential community in Lansdowne with 2,155 homes, 1,442 detached homes, and 713 attached single-family homes. The highlight of the community is the 30,000 square-foot Potomac Club, which has an Olympic size pool, business center, exercise facility, office space, and a game room. Look here for house rentals or places to live in Lansdowne.
Lansdowne Village Green: The second of two planned residential communities, Lansdowne Village Green has a mix of single-family residential homes, townhomes and all bills paid condominiums. Like Lansdowne on the Potomac, residents in this neighborhood receive access to a state-of-the-art community center.
Living in a Planned Residential Community does not mean that you are not without access to great shopping, food, and entertainment. Many residents like to begin their mornings with a jog or hike along the Potomac Heritage Trail, which runs through Lansdowne. Just 25 miles from Washington D.C., Lansdowne is just a short drive from the Smithsonian museums and baseball games at Nationals Park.