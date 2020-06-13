Apartment List
/
VA
/
lansdowne
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, VA

📍
Lansdowne On The Potomac
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
33 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19328 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE
19328 Diamond Lake Drive, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
Beautiful 2 lvl 1st floor condo w/ 1 car garage in Lansdowne, shopping, dining & entertainment. Rent includes water. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances & hardwood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19365 CYPRESS RIDGE TER #1001
19365 Cypress Ridge Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Exquisite! High End Finishes set this Extraordinary 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit Apart. Secure, Convenient One Car Garage is included in the rent. Crown moldings, granite, upgraded self close cabinets in eat-in kitchen and baths.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19406 FRONT STREET
19406 Front Street, Lansdowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,245
3386 sqft
In the heart of Lansdowne Town Centre. Walk to restaurants, groceries, shops and gas station. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath spacious townhouse. Front facing spacious fountain and walking trail. No home in front.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19469 PROMENADE DRIVE
19469 Promenade Drive, Lansdowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1306 sqft
Like new, steam cleaned carpets look brand new, granite counter tops in kitchen with island, gorgeous cabinets, new fridge on the way, new washer and dryer on the way, balcony overlooking beautiful neighborhood, large master bedroom with double

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
43768 LEES MILL SQUARE
43768 Lees Mill Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2484 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Centex Town home with gorgeous views of Sugarloaf Mountain! Granite gourmet kitchen with upgraded maple glazed cabinets, ceramic tile floors, bay window bump out on all 3 lvls**Hardwood floors in living & dining room**Luxury master bedroom

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great 3 Level, 3BR/3.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
1 Unit Available
43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT
43845 Goshen Farm Court, Lansdowne, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6928 sqft
Beautiful former Centex Huntley Model Home backing to spectacular views of the golf course and ideally located on a private cul-de-sac street**7,000 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Ashburn Village
8 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
31 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
43120 SHADOW TERRACE NE
43120 Shadow Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
Elegant and bright 3BR, 3BA, brick front TH with large front loading garage. Large deck off of kitchen with view of common area, hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding, dining room. custom eat-in kitchen with granite, lots of cabinets.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43890 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE
43890 Hickory Corner Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA, luxury condo that lives like a town home. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Spacious LR/DR combo with slider to balcony with serene view. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Cooking & Granite Countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43126 BALTUSROL TERRACE
43126 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2802 sqft
Agent owned, great location, secure/gated community, great pools/community features. Great interior unit at Belmont Country Club. Well maintained unit which shows beautifully.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43911 CAMELLIA STREET
43911 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4132 sqft
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4137 sqft
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43319 LA BELLE PLACE
43319 La Belle Place, Belmont, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3939 sqft
Gourmet Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Island, Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Family Rm W/ Brick Front Fireplace & Cathedral Ceiling, Formal Living & Dining Rm, Master Suite W/ Walk-In Closets, Deluxe Bath, Fenced Rear Yard & Custom Deck,

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
44804 TIVERTON SQUARE
44804 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath , attached garage condo Available for Rent in the One Loudoun Area. Constructed in December 2018, Walking Distance to Stores, Restaurants & SuperMarket in the One Loudoun area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1500 BALCH DR S
1500 Balch Drive SE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fabulous 2 BR APT loaded w/amenities & conveniently located in the heart of the Villages at Leesburg. Walk to shops, restaurants, Wegmans & the movies. Covered & non covered parking available. Various buildings & levels available to choose from.
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
City GuideLansdowne
The National Conference Center is located in Lansdowne, VA. Built by Xerox in 1974, this building has a deliberately confusing layout to encourage team building between conference participants.

Lansdowne, VA, is a planned community with a population of 11,253 at the time of the 2010 Census. In short, a planned community is a neighborhood that has been meticulously planned from its creation to be a residential area. A planned community does not mean that it is only a bedroom town. Instead, living in Lansdowne is like living in your own private city with each neighborhood offering amenities like shopping, restaurants, gyms, and more. Sure, you could hop in your car and head to a big city, but with everything you need and charm to boot, you may leave Lansdowne less than you think.

Moving to Lansdowne

New residents to the area should be aware that they will be responsible for paying homeowners' association fees in their planned residential community. Don't worry, those extra dollars are definitely put to work; this fee covers maintenance, landscaping, trash removal, access to the community center, and much more. In addition, the community may require a new resident to submit an application to live in the neighborhood.

Neighborhoods in Lansdowne

Because it is a planned residential community, there are only two neighborhoods in Lansdowne. Choose from a mix of townhomes, apartments for rent, condos, and single-family residences. Here's a brief glimpse at what each neighborhood offers:

Lansdowne on the Potomac: This is a planned residential community in Lansdowne with 2,155 homes, 1,442 detached homes, and 713 attached single-family homes. The highlight of the community is the 30,000 square-foot Potomac Club, which has an Olympic size pool, business center, exercise facility, office space, and a game room. Look here for house rentals or places to live in Lansdowne.

Lansdowne Village Green: The second of two planned residential communities, Lansdowne Village Green has a mix of single-family residential homes, townhomes and all bills paid condominiums. Like Lansdowne on the Potomac, residents in this neighborhood receive access to a state-of-the-art community center.

Living in Lansdowne

Living in a Planned Residential Community does not mean that you are not without access to great shopping, food, and entertainment. Many residents like to begin their mornings with a jog or hike along the Potomac Heritage Trail, which runs through Lansdowne. Just 25 miles from Washington D.C., Lansdowne is just a short drive from the Smithsonian museums and baseball games at Nationals Park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lansdowne?
The average rent price for Lansdowne rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,020.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lansdowne?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lansdowne include Lansdowne On The Potomac.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lansdowne?
Some of the colleges located in the Lansdowne area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lansdowne?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lansdowne from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with Gym
Lansdowne Apartments with Pool

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac