fauquier county
Last updated July 23 2020
130 Apartments for rent in Fauquier County, VA📍
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
7437 John Marshall Hwy
7437 John Marshall Highway, Marshall, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1160 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House with washer/dryer, small deck in back; electric included, well water. Application must be approved before viewing the property.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
302 WATERLOO STREET
302 Waterloo Street, Warrenton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1685 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of Warrenton! Spacious floor plan. First floor features LR,DR, foyer and kitchen all with original hardwood floors and moldings. Newer addition Family Room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
7129 JAMES MADISON HIGHWAY
7129 James Madison Highway, Fauquier County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4692 sqft
18th century home designated a Virginia landmark. Minutes to Warrenton and easy access to Route 66. 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths, 5 fireplaces, beautiful floors and moldings. Classic center hall entry, and high ceilings.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
10659 Elk Run Road
10659 Elk Run Road, Fauquier County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
2 bedroom - 1 bath Rambler. Just remodeled with all new paint, flooring and appliances. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. New central heating and a/c & water heater. Very private setting with farm land adjacent to rental house.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
8272 E. MAIN ST E #2A
8272 East Main Street, Marshall, VA
Studio
$975
CONFERENCE-SIZE ROOM APPROX 22' X 15 ' INCLUDES USE OF FULL KITCHEN AND FULL BATH. UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. COMCAST CABLE IS INSTALLED AT BUILDING. LARGE REAR PARKING LOT. HVAC IS ALL ELECTRIC. QUIET SECTION OF E. MAIN ST.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
4477 PARADIGM FARM LANE
4477 Paradigm Farm Ln, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2732 sqft
WANT TO LIVE A PEACEFUL LIFE?https://vimeo.com/431002471 THIS RENOVATED FARM HOUSE ON PARADIGM FARM IS THE PLACE TO BE! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS UPSTAIRS AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. GREAT COOKS KITCHEN WITH PROPANE GAS STOVE.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
4024 RINGWOOD ROAD
4024 Ringwood Road, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1776 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This sturdy 3 bdrm, 2ba home is situated on a private lot with a detached garage. Available July 1!
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
5483 SUMERDUCK ROAD
5483 Sumerduck Road, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1565 sqft
For Rent a Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Totally Renovated Colonial with covered front porch. All new ductless mini-split HVAC units through-out! Combined kitchen and dining room.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
104 East Main Street - 3
104 East Main Street, Remington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
934 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments in 4 unit multiplex, Walking Distance to Shops in Remington - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Water & Sewer included. Utilities not included. NO Dish allowed Only Comcast Service. NO SMOKING
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
104 East Main Street - 1
104 E Main St, Remington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments in 4 unit multiplex, Walking Distance to Shops in Remington - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Water & Sewer included. Utilities not included. NO Dish allowed Only Comcast Service. NO SMOKING
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
10712 Weaversville Road
10712 Weaversville Road, Fauquier County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3458 sqft
Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size COMING SOON !!!! Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size with 4,000+ finished living sq. ft. Very nice three level colonial.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
35 MAIN STREET
35 Main Street, Warrenton, VA
Studio
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 35 MAIN STREET in Warrenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 1
1 Unit Available
216 MADISON STREET E
216 E Madison St, Remington, VA
Studio
$850
950 sqft
Large Upstairs Apartment in Remington. View of Main Street and private parking and access from Madison Street. Above a business.
Results within 1 mile of Fauquier County
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
791 OLD SAWMILL ROAD
791 Old Sawmill Road, Shenandoah Farms, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1061 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Cabin where you can watch the sun set while enjoying the fabulous views from the large wrap around deck. Hard to find, lovely, furnished, short term rental available on a monthly basis.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
603 MARTIN AVENUE
603 Martin Avenue, Middleburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1784 sqft
Well-maintained four bedroom home on a large, level lot with backyard fencing. Hardwood floors exist throughout main and upper levels.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
107 Walnut Street
107 Walnut Street, Middleburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
2878 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished private room in well kept home. Ideal for short or long stay; transferred, new hires; sabbatical or job re-assignments. Restored single family home located in a desirable section of Old Middleburg just a two block stroll to town center.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
7 MADISON STREET S
7 South Madison Street, Middleburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
6720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
outstanding location, right in the middle of town. Bright and cheery. No pets, no smokers.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
13130 CREST HILL ROAD
13130 Crest Hill Road, Rappahannock County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2584 sqft
Showing by appointment ONLY. Listing is for Barn ONLY. 7-stall barn with a wash stall and heated tack room. Barn has shower and bathroom. The approximately 11 acres of equestrian property contains 5 paddocks, all with water, and a dressage ring.
Results within 5 miles of Fauquier County
Verified
Last updated July 22
11 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 23
12 Units Available
Somerset
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
39465 Snickersville Tpke
39465 Snickersville Turnpike, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
39465 Snickersville Tpke Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR, 2BA cottage in the rolling hills of rarely available Middleburg - Charming cottage in the rolling hills of Middleburg.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
15260 WILSON CREEK ROAD
15260 Wilson Creek Road, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2133 sqft
Due to high high volume inquires should be directed to your agent. Highly sought after. Open and bright kitchen, great for entertaining
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Lake Manassas
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Lake Manassas
14995 ALPINE BAY LOOP
14995 Alpine Bay Loop, Gainesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4291 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN ONE OF THE MOST ELEGANT GATED COMMUNITIES IN NVA* 4 LG BR/4.
