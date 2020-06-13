/
loudoun valley estates
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE
42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE in Loudoun Valley Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43055 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE
43055 Thoroughfare Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1616 sqft
This townhouse condo is a former Toll Brothers model in sought after Loudoun Valley. Wood floors throughout the main level, built in ceiling speakers, upgraded lighting, custom paint.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42948 COURTLAND CHASE SQUARE
42948 Courtland Chase Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3947 sqft
Popular model in Loudoun valley. HW floors. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23286 Connie Marie Ter
23286 Connie Marie Terrace, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bed Room and 3.5 bath Town house is available for Rent near Brambleton Town center in Ashburn : Property Available for Rent : July-1st-2020: It is ready for view for future tenants starting from today(June-12th-2020) (RLNE5857357)
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22728 BEACON CREST TER
22728 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
PLEASE REMOVE SHOES*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE*SHOWS IMMACULATE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM*3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22938 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22938 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse! This property is in close proximity to shopping, commuter routes and employment centers. The interior offers wood floors, granite counter tops and so much more.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42495 MAGELLAN SQUARE
42495 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brambleton. Upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, 3-level bumpouts, large deck, fenced backyard, plenty of parking in front of the house, and a lot more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
43879 CENTERGATE DRIVE
43879 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2702 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Condo townhome with 2,700 sqft & 9 ft ceilings, open floor plan is avilable for rent on 06/15/2020. Stainless steel appliances,Spacious walk in Pantry, a cooktop and double wall ovens
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42657 WILLOW BEND DRIVE
42657 Willow Bend Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3342 sqft
LIVE BRAMBLETON. LIVE CONNECTED~RARE FIND BRIGHT AND SUNNY*5 BR 4.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3162 sqft
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42467 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
Studio
$2,600
3010 sqft
Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42481 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42481 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3024 sqft
3000 sft 3 Level TH walking distance to Brambleton Town Center. 2 car Detached Garage, Main level Wood, Steel appliances. Must see Please contact tenant and give 2+ hours notice.
