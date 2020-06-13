/
Rose Hill
559 Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA
Rose Hill
5807 Huron Pl
5807 Huron Place, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Huron Place - Great Space Pleasant Place - Property Id: 127805 Luxury Home 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms on attractive cul-de-sac. Completely rebuilt from top to bottom.
Groveton
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.
Rose Hill
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.
Rose Hill
5476 ANNE LY LANE
5476 Anne Ly Lane, Rose Hill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
6038 sqft
Please follow CDC guidelines. If you are sick or have a fever, please do not schedule a showing. The home is occupied. **GREAT 2-CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT COLONIAL ON CUL DE SAC**Main level library, cherry HWFs on main level and upper hall.
Rose Hill
5763 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE
5763 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Updated and freshly painted, Light & Bright town home w/ 4 BR, 3.5 BA set in a beautiful park community. Gleaming Hardwood floors in dining room and step down living room. Upgraded eat-in Kitchen with Silestone countertops and SS appliances.
Rose Hill
5929 WOODFIELD ESTATES DRIVE
5929 Woodfield Estates Drive, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1702 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.2 Bathrooms 3- LEVEL TH in GREAT ALEXANDRIA location near Van Dorn Metro Station. LARGE deck off living room plus PATIO off the LL Family Room. Recently Painted and remodeled. LARGE kitchen with lots of cabinets.
Rose Hill
5834 PRATT STREET
5834 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful and HUGE front and fenced in backyard. 2 sheds and a 4 car garage with a 10 car driveway. Fenced in yard with lots of sun. The house in move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout and great condition. Quiet, pet friendly neighborhood.
Rose Hill
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.
Groveton
6712 S. KINGS HWY
6712 South Kings Highway, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautifully renovated, spacious home, over 3,000 SF-on Top two levels, 4 BRs, 4.5 BA,, Fam. Rm, Lv Rm, Sep Din.
Rose Hill
5804 APSLEY HOUSE COURT
5804 Apsley House Court, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1454 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET completed by 5/31! Nicely finished 3-bed 3.5 bath townhouse in Wellington Commons, just off Van Dorn half-mile from beltway and Kingstowne Center, less than 1 mile to the metro.
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,112
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
London Park Apartments
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
London Park Apartments
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
