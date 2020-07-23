/
127 Apartments for rent in Albemarle County, VA📍
17 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1111 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
10 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,358
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,394
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
12 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
14 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
1 Unit Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
1 Unit Available
1398 Allister Grn
1398 Allister Green, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 RiverRun - Property Id: 314605 Great townhome in highly desirable Riverrun. Pen Park and Rivanna River Hiking Trail are within walking distance. Meadowcreek Golf Course is 0.6 miles away and John Warner Parkway is very close by.
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Station
994 Glenwood Station Lane
994 Glenwood Station Lane, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2336 sqft
Light-Filled 2,300+ sqft Glenwood Station Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Glenwood Station townhouse offers quick convenience to major shopping along Rt. 29, and is just 3.
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *A pre-recorded video tour is available for viewing. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1710 sqft
1119 Sunset Avenue Ext. - Like new townhome with three levels of living space in a fantastic location, close to the University, Downtown and 5th Street Station Shopping Center. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
228 Harvest Drive
228 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1626 sqft
228 Harvest Drive Available 08/14/20 Huntington Village - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse at Huntington Village. Located on the west side of town, this home is convenient to the University of Virginia.
1 Unit Available
Raintree
1012 Wildmere Place
1012 Wildmere Place, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2356 sqft
1012 Wildemere Place - Amazing convenience with this 4 bedroom 2.5 single family home in Raintree. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, yet quick access to Rio Road and Route 29. Large, unfinished basement great for storage.
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 08/01/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. No smoking, no pets, no undergrads.
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - MOVE-IN READY! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
Old Trail
1622 Old Trail Drive
1622 Old Trail Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2196 sqft
1622 Old Trail Drive - Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car detached garage in Old Trail. This unit has a 1st floor master with the other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1832 Charles Ct
1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood
1 Unit Available
1721 Belvedere Place
1721 Belvedere Place, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2100 sqft
1721 Belvedere Place Available 08/17/20 1721 Belvedere Place - Great townhome in Belvedere.
1 Unit Available
383 Claibourne Rd
383 Claibourne Rd, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2299 sqft
Short Term & Light-Filled Crozet Home - Utilities Included! - AVAILABLE NOW *This home is only available for a short term lease (through mid November) and is leased unfurnished. Utilities are included! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
