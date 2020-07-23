/
/
campbell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
68 Apartments for rent in Campbell County, VA📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
74 Catherine Ct
74 Catherine Court, Campbell County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Highly Sought after Tavern Grove - 2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 bath, Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer, Big Living Room With Breakfast Bar Looks Into Full Equipped Kitchen - Smooth Top Range,Dishwasher, Microwave And Refrigerator Included - Rear Patio Lawn
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22658 Timberlake Rd
22658 Timberlake Road, Timberlake, VA
Studio
$700
Commercial Property Available - Great location! - Spacious & affordable commercial property that would be great for a recording studio, therapist office, or hair salon. Located off of Timberlake Rd.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Kenwood Drive
306 Kenwood Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
306 Kenwood Drive Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home with Finished Basement! - New kitchen remodel pictures coming soon! Available in August, rent this spacious, 3 bed / 2.5 bath brick home directly off of Timberlake Rd.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Gloucester Dr.
68 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
68 Gloucester Dr. Available 08/07/20 Luxury Townhome in Tavern Grove - This Townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bath rooms. This Townhome includes appliances such as a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
137 Central Street
137 Central Street, Brookneal, VA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
137 Central Street Available 08/07/20 Adorable newly renovated house in Brookneal! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been renovated from the floors up! Very private location. Does have lots of steps to get to the home so be aware. Heat pump.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Gloucester Dr.
50 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
50 Gloucester Dr.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
84 Mallard Lane
84 Mallard, Timberlake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2300 sqft
Craftsman style luxury town homes in Braxton Park community. Great open floor plan with the family room opening to the dining room & kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Oak Hill Drive, APT A
117 Oak Hill Drive, Campbell County, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Enjoy this renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located off of Leesville Road in the heart of Lynchburg. Includes ample parking, trash pickup, and washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
155 Rowse Drive
155 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Great End Unit Town Home located in Braxton Park Community. Close to shopping, eating and local amenities. Nice, open planned unit with hardwood floors downstairs that lead into a living room, kitchen, dining area and half bathroom downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
94 Rowse Dr.
94 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
37 Gloucester Dr.
37 Gloucester Drive, Campbell County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,515
1748 sqft
37 Gloucester Dr. Available 07/01/20 Tavern Grove - 4 BR, 3.5 BA End Unit Townhouse - Entry level has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with granite counter tops and stackable washer/dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6559 Richmond Hwy
6559 Richmond Highway, Campbell County, VA
Studio
$350
Ever wanted to fix up your own place? Cheap rent with lots of potential! - This home is just before you get to Moores Store on 460.
1 of 14
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
808 Lynchburg Ave
808 Lynchburg Avenue, Brookneal, VA
5 Bedrooms
$895
1671 sqft
Gorgeous LARGE home in Brookneal! - This 5 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for your new adventures in Brookneal! Gorgeous home in convenient location! Has a full unfinished basement, fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, lots of
Results within 1 mile of Campbell County
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyndhurst
623 Wyndhurst Dr #2
623 Wyndhurst Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Condo in Wyndhurst available now!! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in Wyndhurst. Ground floor unit. Washer Dryer in Unit. Water, Sewer, Trash Included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces. All utilities are included except cable/internet. (RLNE5778921)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Hills
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 09/15/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Sep.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1184 Banister Place
1184 Banister Place, Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2904 sqft
1184 Banister Place Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Brick Home in the Westwood Subdivision in Forest - This brick home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining room, huge main level great room as well as large eat in kitchen with granite
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
213 Portico Street
213 Portico Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
213 Portico Street Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Cornerstone - This newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome will be available Mid-August. Hardwood floors on the main level. Granite Countertops and Stainless steel in the kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602
1600 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths Near Liberty University - This beautiful town home is located in College Square off Wards Ferry Road. Within walking distance of CVCC and just minutes from Liberty University.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
205 Capital Street #308
205 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Capital Street #308 Available 09/04/20 2 Bedroom Condo Located in Cornerstone - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in Cornerstone. Close to LU and has access to the LU transit. Water and Trash included as well as a Washer/Dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Vista Acres
233 Alta Lane - A
233 Alta Ln, Lynchburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1141 Homestead Garden Court - 37
1141 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
678 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment with a den in the Homestead Garden Court conveniently located off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Campbell County area include Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and Liberty University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Roanoke, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Salem, and Forest have apartments for rent.