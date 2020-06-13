Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

635 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6315 CHAUCER VIEW CIRCLE
6315 Chaucer View Circle, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
3979 sqft
Well managed community with front lawn maintenance included in the rental package. This spacious home has a spot for everyone the family.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4513 Highland Green Court
4513 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Fully furnished apartment Family room bedroom full bathroom and small kitchen 10 to 15 minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myer. 20 minutes from Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3100 sqft
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4514 RYNEX DRIVE
4514 Rynex Drive, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1244 sqft
Basement Apartment in Alexandria. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath with a kitchenette and living room. Has separate entrance. All utilities included in the rent. Close to shopping, metro, 395 and DC.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 HIGHLAND GREEN COURT
4507 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1759 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage contemporary with open floorplan in Pinecrest! The house is facing to serenity natural views.New hard wood flooring through out all 3 levels and New kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4917 VIRGINIA STREET
4917 Virginia Street, Lincolnia, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
3760 sqft
Gorgeous 6BR, 6,5BA, 2Car Garage, 2005 Built, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Top, Hardwoods Floors in Main Level, Finished Basement, Library, Clean and Bright, Woods in Rear, Quiet Neighborhood, Convenient Location, Near Little River Turnpike(Rt.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6326 MANCHESTER WAY
6326 Manchester Way, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Landmark Mews, discreetly tucked away off Duke Street,quick access to I-395 and the Beltway.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6565 RIVER TWEED LANE
6565 River Tweed Lane, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1740 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY NEIGHBORHOOD! Three-minute walk to Pinecrest Golf Course and Thomas Jefferson HS. Spacious townhouse w/ 2 Master Bedroom Suites. The basement is equipped with a full bath so that you can use it as a guest room.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2468 sqft
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
6 Units Available
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,130
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
33 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
London Park Apartments
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
City GuideLincolnia
"Now it takes me back to times on Lincoln Avenue / When you said you'd never get tired of the boy / that seemed to be so far from growing up / But we were different then." (-- Train,"Lincoln Avenue")

This little patch of land in Fairfax County, Virginia is an official census designated place according to US statistics. It is home to about 22,000 people and covers 2.9 square miles. This is a sparsely populated part of Virginia that is occupied by many family farms and horse ranches, which gives Lincolnia a unique, rural perspective.

Outdoorsy Fun

Lincolnia is situated in a great area for outdoor activities that are suitable for young adults and families. If you're looking for a reason to get out of the house, you're just a short distance away from the historic sites of Bush Hill and Mason's Hill; both of these sites are perfect for getting some exercise, some sunshine and a bit of information about the history of Lincolnia and the surrounding area. Ironically, Mason's Hill was used as a Confederate outpost during the American Civil War. Colonel J. E.B. Stuart would be a little surprised (and obviously thrilled) to see his former campsite named for President Lincoln!

Did We Mention the Food?

Lincolnia has some seriously good eats. The annual VietFest takes place in the nearby Alexandria Landmark Mall every summer, and if you have tastebuds, you need to be there! This is the biggest Vietnamese celebration on the east coast and if you are lucky enough to rent a home in dear Lincolnia, you can be there every year for fantastic Vietnamese food cooked by your very own neighbors. There is also entertainment, dancing and music that you can enjoy with your friends, your whole family or a few strangers if you are super social.

Houses and Rental Apartments in Lincolnia

Lincolnia's small and sparse population means that rental apartments and homes are quite difficult to come by. If you want to buy a ranch or a farmhouse, on the other hand, you are in luck. You can have a stately brick mansion in the woods for a pretty penny, or a nice cottage for nearly half the price.

There aren't a lot of rentals in Lincolnia, but don't sweat it if someone else steals one of the few places available out from under you. Just head over to nearby Alexandria. It is chock-full of rentals, and they're gorgeous to boot. Apartments for rent in Alexandria are available from 1 to 3 bedrooms in size, at a range just a bit higher than the national average. Houses are available as 2, 3 or 4 bedroom rentals that range in price a bit higher than the 1 to 3 bedroom apartments, but for the extra space you may want it.. Have a big family, a lot of pets or you want to make your wallet a little lighter? Check out the 5 bedroom stately brick manors for rent - if your wallet can handle it that is.

Neighborhoods:

Parklawn is a sweet little residential neighborhood that includes the Parklawn Elementary School and the Glasgow Middle School. This is an ideal location for young families whose children can walk to and from school every day. $$$$$

Pine Crest neighborhood includes the large Pine Crest Golf Course as well as two large baseball diamonds and a football field. The homes are more spaced out here than in other parts of town. $$$

Lincolnia Park lies just to the northwest of I-395 and connects to the center of town. Amenities are in walking distance. $$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lincolnia?
The average rent price for Lincolnia rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,090.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lincolnia?
Some of the colleges located in the Lincolnia area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lincolnia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lincolnia from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

