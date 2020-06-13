635 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA📍
This little patch of land in Fairfax County, Virginia is an official census designated place according to US statistics. It is home to about 22,000 people and covers 2.9 square miles. This is a sparsely populated part of Virginia that is occupied by many family farms and horse ranches, which gives Lincolnia a unique, rural perspective.
Lincolnia is situated in a great area for outdoor activities that are suitable for young adults and families. If you're looking for a reason to get out of the house, you're just a short distance away from the historic sites of Bush Hill and Mason's Hill; both of these sites are perfect for getting some exercise, some sunshine and a bit of information about the history of Lincolnia and the surrounding area. Ironically, Mason's Hill was used as a Confederate outpost during the American Civil War. Colonel J. E.B. Stuart would be a little surprised (and obviously thrilled) to see his former campsite named for President Lincoln!
Lincolnia has some seriously good eats. The annual VietFest takes place in the nearby Alexandria Landmark Mall every summer, and if you have tastebuds, you need to be there! This is the biggest Vietnamese celebration on the east coast and if you are lucky enough to rent a home in dear Lincolnia, you can be there every year for fantastic Vietnamese food cooked by your very own neighbors. There is also entertainment, dancing and music that you can enjoy with your friends, your whole family or a few strangers if you are super social.
Lincolnia's small and sparse population means that rental apartments and homes are quite difficult to come by. If you want to buy a ranch or a farmhouse, on the other hand, you are in luck. You can have a stately brick mansion in the woods for a pretty penny, or a nice cottage for nearly half the price.
There aren't a lot of rentals in Lincolnia, but don't sweat it if someone else steals one of the few places available out from under you. Just head over to nearby Alexandria. It is chock-full of rentals, and they're gorgeous to boot. Apartments for rent in Alexandria are available from 1 to 3 bedrooms in size, at a range just a bit higher than the national average. Houses are available as 2, 3 or 4 bedroom rentals that range in price a bit higher than the 1 to 3 bedroom apartments, but for the extra space you may want it.. Have a big family, a lot of pets or you want to make your wallet a little lighter? Check out the 5 bedroom stately brick manors for rent - if your wallet can handle it that is.
Parklawn is a sweet little residential neighborhood that includes the Parklawn Elementary School and the Glasgow Middle School. This is an ideal location for young families whose children can walk to and from school every day. $$$$$
Pine Crest neighborhood includes the large Pine Crest Golf Course as well as two large baseball diamonds and a football field. The homes are more spaced out here than in other parts of town. $$$
Lincolnia Park lies just to the northwest of I-395 and connects to the center of town. Amenities are in walking distance. $$$