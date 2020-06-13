635 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA

Houses and Rental Apartments in Lincolnia

Lincolnia's small and sparse population means that rental apartments and homes are quite difficult to come by. If you want to buy a ranch or a farmhouse, on the other hand, you are in luck. You can have a stately brick mansion in the woods for a pretty penny, or a nice cottage for nearly half the price.

There aren't a lot of rentals in Lincolnia, but don't sweat it if someone else steals one of the few places available out from under you. Just head over to nearby Alexandria. It is chock-full of rentals, and they're gorgeous to boot. Apartments for rent in Alexandria are available from 1 to 3 bedrooms in size, at a range just a bit higher than the national average. Houses are available as 2, 3 or 4 bedroom rentals that range in price a bit higher than the 1 to 3 bedroom apartments, but for the extra space you may want it.. Have a big family, a lot of pets or you want to make your wallet a little lighter? Check out the 5 bedroom stately brick manors for rent - if your wallet can handle it that is.