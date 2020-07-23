/
/
chesapeake county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
101 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
46 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Greenbrier West
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Indian River
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
32 Units Available
Great Bridge
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
25 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1346 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
23 Units Available
Greenbrier East
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1378 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
12 Units Available
Great Bridge
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Culpepper Landing
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
9 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
6 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Great Bridge
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
3 Units Available
Western Branch North
The Sterling Apartment Homes
4271 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
794 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
3 Units Available
Greenbrier East
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek North
Lake Village
908 Lake Village Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$999
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 02:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian River
Landmark Apartments
2900 Fireside Rd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style, comfort, and convenience intertwine seamlessly at Landmark Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped grounds host some of the finest apartments Chesapeake, VA, has available.
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek North
305 Grain Way
305 Grain Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2365 sqft
Check out this one first! Not only does this property provide a 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with laminate, vinyl and carpet flooring, kitchen appliances, etc.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
1216 Loose Strife
1216 Loose Strife Place, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1308 sqft
1216 Loose Strife Available 08/21/20 Chesapeake:Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo in Riverwalk - Two bedroom, two bath condo located in the Riverwalk area of Chesapeake.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Creekwood
2509 Garth Way
2509 Garth Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1807 sqft
2509 Garth Way Available 09/10/20 Grassfield Area! - Beautiful home in the Grassfield School district. Close to interstate, shops, and restaurants. Spacious backyard with an inviting deck. The lovely kitchen is open to the dining and den areas.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek North
2804 Bar Harbor Ct.
2804 Bar Harbor Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2406 sqft
2804 Bar Harbor Ct. Available 08/21/20 Hillside Landing - Come view this gorgeous home with a backyard that is a real must see! Many many upgrades throughout.
1 of 46
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Norfolk Highlands
1608 Chestnut Ave.
1608 Chestnut Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
Norfolk HIghlands - Beautiful four bedroom home that is just about a year old! Large open floor plan down stairs. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and bar that is perfect for dining or entertaining.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
610 Consolvo Place
610 Consolvo Place, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1765 sqft
Reunion - This perfect three-level condo is move-in ready with all the amenities you could ask for. Enjoy the huge eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
119 Mann Drive
119 Mann Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Refrigerator and Stove, Washer and Dryer as is. Lawn care provided. Water bill will be prorated with 117 Mann Drive. Gazebo in back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
639 Mill Landing
639 Mill Landing Road, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
639 Mill Landing Available 09/01/20 Cedar Mill - Fenced backyard, large kitchen. New roof, close to interstate, shopping. Pets negotiable. Property available 9/1/2020 .
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kemp Woods
1209 Claytor Court
1209 Claytor Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3327 sqft
4BD/3BA Brick Colonial in Greenbrier on private wooded cul-de-sac!! - - Spacious brick colonial in Greenbrier - 4 bedrooms 3 fulls baths - Formal Dining room and Living Room - Family room with built ins and Wood Burning Fireplace - Large eat-in
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Chesapeake County area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, and Hampton have apartments for rent.