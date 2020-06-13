337 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA📍
Located in Fairfax County, just 16 miles from the history, culture and nightlife of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap offers plenty of green space and a wide range of housing options. Conveniently close to the Beltway for easy access to the city, it is also close to Dulles International Airport.
This is a highly sought-after community, so give yourself at least a month -- maybe two -- to find a residence for rent. Look in the newspaper, online, and drive the suburban streets, and make sure you have a clean credit report when looking for a home here.
If you're looking for an apartment rental in Wolf Trap, whether you want a 2 bedroom apartment, or a house to rent, there's a rental property for you in this charming community.
You'll want to allow a good lead time for finding a place to live; rental openings can be scarce. Here are some of the neighborhoods to check out in the area:
Wolf Trap: Suburban in feel, this area primarily consists of large to medium-sized single-unit homes and mobile home properties. While most properties were built between 1970 and 1999, some older homes built after 1940 also exist. Rental properties are limited, many properties are owner occupied.
Old Courthouse Road: A mix of renters and owners reside in this neighborhood, made up primarily of medium-sized single-unit homes and townhomes built after 1970.
Four Corners: This area includes a major shopping mall and a large number of single-unit homes of all sizes and apartment complexes large and small, offering an oasis for renters not far from the Wolf Trap Performing Arts Center. There's a solid mix of owners and renters here.
Wolf Trap itself is a part of Vienna, in Virginia. It's a community with many artists, designers and media workers, as well as many government employees, given the proximity to the District of Columbia. A significant part of the population telecommutes. Other residents drive private automobiles to get to work. The average commute time here is between 15 and 30 minutes.
With howls of wolves long gone from this pleasant Virginia community with a somewhat small number of residents, the sounds carrying on the air these days comes from the nationally renowned Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. The first National Park for the Performing Arts, Wolf Trap's stellar outdoor stage draws national and international acts from opera to rock. Some 95 performances take place annually.