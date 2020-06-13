Apartment List
/
VA
/
wolf trap
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:07 PM

337 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA

📍

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10300 Saddleview Ct.
10300 Saddle View Court, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2355 sqft
10300 Saddleview Ct.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1506 PENNYCRESS LANE
1506 Pennycress Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2294 sqft
Available for RENT July 1st, 2020. furnished walk out basement level apartment, 750 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchenette, washer/dryer, separate entrance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1819 BATTEN HOLLOW ROAD
1819 Batten Hollow Road, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3863 sqft
Fabulous 4BR 3.5 BA Colonial on 1/2 Acre Lot. Enjoy Quiet Neighborhood in Sought After Clark's Crossing. Beautifully Updated Kitchen w/ Hardwood Floors, SS Appliances & Eat In Kitchen. Large Master BR Suite.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.

1 of 44

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1472 CARRINGTON RIDGE LANE
1472 Carrington Ridge Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4149 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous top to bottom renovation, award winning Briarcliff model at Carrington. Wolf, Sub Zero, waterfall island in Tyson's Corner. 5 bedroom, 4.5 baths, gracious open floor plan with lots of natural light and soaring ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Trap
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Tysons West
37 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
8904 Ashgrove House Ln
8904 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1740 sqft
For Rent: 8904 Ashgrove House Ln - Open House 6/14/202 from 1 - 3 PM This Gorgeous Luxury Brick Front 2 car Garage Townhome is a must see. 3BR, 3.5BA Ashgrove model with 1st floor entry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
200 LOCUST ST SE
200 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION! Everything you need in a 2 Bedroom End Unit Balcony Apartment in Secure Elevator Building --- walking distance to everything in downtown Vienna.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1206 CLAUDE COURT
1206 Claude Court, Great Falls, VA
7 Bedrooms
$6,200
7119 sqft
Extravagant home located in Great Falls. Gorgeous home w/ lots of light, spacious rooms and great flow for entertaining- endless hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, sun room, deck, private lot, huge lower level with media room, office, and au-pair suite.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE
509 Creek Crossing Road Northeast, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
2235 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2267 sqft
Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
8898 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8898 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1920 sqft
IMMACULATE TH W/2 CAR GARAGE THE HEART OF TYSONS CORNER!! MOVE-IN CONDITION! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT - EASY COMMUTE TO DC/MD-CLOSE TO TOLL RD, 495 & 66.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1577 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1577 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
2 level luxury townhouse condo w/ many upgrades. Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, tile floors, gas, granite counters, & under-mount sink/faucet. Kitchen opens to quiet balcony & green space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2594 GLENGYLE DRIVE
2594 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
This condo is in center of Vienna and close to metro and bus stop, floor plan -Traditional , new paint for whole house , combination kitchen/Dining , new oven/stove , living / dining room w/new floor , upgrade carpet on 2 bedrooms and 2 full

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1567 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1567 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1380 sqft
UNIT 202 . 2 level condo within short distance to Silver line metro station, Walk to shops and Restaurants. New paint, new appliances and new floors in kitchen , new ceramic floors in upper stairs baths. Granite kitchen counter tops.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2602 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.
City GuideWolf Trap
Wolf Trap's name sprang from a menace of wolves causing damage in the area as early as 1632. Rewards of tobacco were offered to farmers who constructed pits or traps. The goal: to deliver the heads of captured wolves to the General Assembly.

Located in Fairfax County, just 16 miles from the history, culture and nightlife of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap offers plenty of green space and a wide range of housing options. Conveniently close to the Beltway for easy access to the city, it is also close to Dulles International Airport.

Moving to Wolf Trap

This is a highly sought-after community, so give yourself at least a month -- maybe two -- to find a residence for rent. Look in the newspaper, online, and drive the suburban streets, and make sure you have a clean credit report when looking for a home here.

If you're looking for an apartment rental in Wolf Trap, whether you want a 2 bedroom apartment, or a house to rent, there's a rental property for you in this charming community.

Neighborhoods in Wolf Trap

You'll want to allow a good lead time for finding a place to live; rental openings can be scarce. Here are some of the neighborhoods to check out in the area:

Wolf Trap: Suburban in feel, this area primarily consists of large to medium-sized single-unit homes and mobile home properties. While most properties were built between 1970 and 1999, some older homes built after 1940 also exist. Rental properties are limited, many properties are owner occupied.

Old Courthouse Road: A mix of renters and owners reside in this neighborhood, made up primarily of medium-sized single-unit homes and townhomes built after 1970.

Four Corners: This area includes a major shopping mall and a large number of single-unit homes of all sizes and apartment complexes large and small, offering an oasis for renters not far from the Wolf Trap Performing Arts Center. There's a solid mix of owners and renters here.

Living in Wolf Trap

Wolf Trap itself is a part of Vienna, in Virginia. It's a community with many artists, designers and media workers, as well as many government employees, given the proximity to the District of Columbia. A significant part of the population telecommutes. Other residents drive private automobiles to get to work. The average commute time here is between 15 and 30 minutes.

With howls of wolves long gone from this pleasant Virginia community with a somewhat small number of residents, the sounds carrying on the air these days comes from the nationally renowned Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. The first National Park for the Performing Arts, Wolf Trap's stellar outdoor stage draws national and international acts from opera to rock. Some 95 performances take place annually.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wolf Trap?
The average rent price for Wolf Trap rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,640.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wolf Trap?
Some of the colleges located in the Wolf Trap area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wolf Trap?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wolf Trap from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Wolf Trap 3 BedroomsWolf Trap Apartments with Gym
Wolf Trap Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWolf Trap Apartments with Parking
Wolf Trap Furnished Apartments