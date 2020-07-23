/
new kent county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
41 Apartments for rent in New Kent County, VA📍
6712 Cherry Rd
6712 Cherry Road, New Kent County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
6712 Cherry Rd Available 08/06/20 Woodhaven Shores - Come see this well kept immaculate home in Woodhaven Shores. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen with laundry closet.
7297 Sedge Ct
7297 Sedge Court, New Kent County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3761 sqft
7297 Sedge Ct Available 08/09/20 2 Story Brick Front Colonial - Beautiful brick colonial located on over 1/3 acre lot. 2 master suites (1 on first level), 3 additional bedrooms on upper level, 3.
7667 Patriots Landing Place
7667 Patriots Landing Place, New Kent County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4483 sqft
7667 Patriots Landing Place Available 09/04/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 4.
Results within 5 miles of New Kent County
WICKS ROAD, 7419
7419 Wicks Road, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2852 sqft
WICKS ROAD, 7419 Available 08/01/20 7419 Wicks Rd Williamsburg VA 23188 - Beautiful spacious home in the newly built community in Candle Station, 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath.
123 Racefield Drive
123 Racefield Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1824 sqft
123 Racefield Drive Available 09/01/20 3BR,2 Bath on a large wooded lot - Three bedroom, two bath home in a quiet setting. Large yard and deck to enjoy the outdoors. Additional room off the family room could be an office or extra bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of New Kent County
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$984
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$888
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
Highland Woods
583 E Beal St, Highland Springs, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Richmond’s East End, Highland Woods is a picturesque townhome community with spacious one, two, and three-bedroom homes. Our community offers amenities for the whole family.
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
Montrose
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
2904 Four Mile Run Drive
2904 Four Mile Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2464 sqft
An immaculate house & terrific floor plan! FIVE bedrooms and 3 FULL BATHS! Formal living and dining room, plus sparkling clean, bright and open eat-in kitchen & great room with gas log fireplace; a great hub for family and friends! FULL BATH WITH
319 Seabury Avenue
319 Seabury Avenue, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
Newly renovated Henrico County rancher in an incredibly convenient location! New kitchen floor, cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances! Fresh paint throughout! New carpet in all bedrooms! Brand new half bath added off of utility room!
7429 Leaf Fall Way
7429 Leaf Fall Way, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1688 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to rent in the 55+ community of Cherry Grove! Very low maintenance End unit, One story condo with hardwood floors from the entrance through the kitchen and living room.
5605 Leslie Fey Overlook
5605 Leslie Faye Overlook, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2 sqft
Vacant and ready for move-in! Soaring ceilings, open light, and bright! 1st floor master bedroom with large bathroom and walk in closet. On a cul-de-sac. Don't miss out on this beauty. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
4902 Glenspring Rd
4902 Glenspring Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1768 sqft
Newly Renovated, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom off Laburnum!!! BEAUTIFUL! - This home has JUST been completely renovated and is ready for you!!! The exterior has off street parking as well as a single driveway spot.
6366 Lakeway Dr
6366 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
6366 Lakeway Dr Available 08/01/20 Mechanicsville Ranch - Nice 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch located off 360, house has central ac and is heated by oil nice hardwood floors separate dining room, large living room nice back yard Drive by and call Joe to
29 Wootton Road
29 Wootton Road, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1088 sqft
29 Wootton Road Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent with Detached Garage! - Welcome to this 3 bedroom home for rent with detached garage and rear fenced-in yard. This home features hardwood floors throughout and a screened-in back porch.
3228 Westover Ridge
3228 Westover Ridge, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2700 sqft
3228 Westover Ridge Available 08/12/20 Beautiful home for rent in Greensprings West - Showing by confirmed appointment only, the property is occupied through mid August. Excellent Credit required. Call to schedule an appointment. Contact info below.
7048 Hall Ct
7048 Hall Court, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Please apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.
7102 Foxbernie Cir
7102 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Reserve this home today with $200 Available 8.1.2020 Leasing office address 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B
281 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1015 sqft
281B Patriot Lane - Great location end unit condo. New hardwood laminate flooring throughout! New dishwasher. All first floor living with 2-bedrooms and 2-full baths. Family room with fireplace.
6 Popeley Court
6 Popeley Court, James City County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3240 sqft
6 Popeley Court - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/b9ccb03036 Check out our virtual tour to view the space anytime. 3D Home: https://www.zillow.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the New Kent County area include Hampton University, University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Newport News have apartments for rent.
