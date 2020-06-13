/
/
petersburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:31 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Petersburg, VA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
Union Flats
15 Market N St, Petersburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
536 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
2 Units Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1450 Halifax Street 5
1450 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
913 sqft
2BR/1BA in Petersburg, VA - Property Id: 297165 Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment conveniently located close to I-85 and Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg, VA. Central air and heat, New Floors and paint. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 N Gillfield Dr
901 North Gillfield Drive, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1077 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Property Id: 296004 Newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms featuring - New flooring throughout the home - Generous space in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 N Carolina Ave 1
223 N Carolina Ave, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$500
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished room ONLY for rent - Property Id: 176768 Bedroom ONLY for rent. 4 bedroom house shared with other room renters. Single occupancy. WiFi and utilities included. No pets. Shared kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 S. Jefferson Street
505 South Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1176 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840263)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 Hinton Street
709 Hinton Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$825
- !!!!COMING SOON!!!! 3 bed, 2 bath home in Petersburg. There is a stove, refrigerator and microwave available. This unit has electric base board heat. No pets. No vouchers. (RLNE5818113)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
233 North Sycamore Street
233 North Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1109 sqft
Don't miss this OPPORTUNITY to be the First to live in this Spacious UPSCALE completely RENOVATED apartment in the HEART of OLDE TOWNE Petersburg! Walk out your apartment building and be in the HEART of restaurants and shops! Inside, you will be
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2210 Van Dorn Street
2210 Van Dorn Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
This Brick rancher is located in the Pines Gardens Subdivision. Minutes away from local shopping areas. Just a few miles away from 95 near Crater rd.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1616 sqft
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.
1 of 24
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
8 Walta Circle
8 Walta Circle, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
- *Shown by appointment only* This is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Petersburg. There is central air and heat and appliances will include a stove and refrigerator. Laundry hookups are available. No pets, No housing vouchers.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1551 Mt. Vernon Street
1551 Mount Vernon Street, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. This unit has four bedrooms, two and one-half bath and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. It has gas heat and central air. It will not accept pets or vouchers.
1 of 4
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG
2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Petersburg
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
1 Unit Available
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
209 B S.
Results within 5 miles of Petersburg
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Hopewell
2 Units Available
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Petersburg, the median rent is $747 for a studio, $783 for a 1-bedroom, $904 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,198 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Petersburg, check out our monthly Petersburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Petersburg area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Virginia Commonwealth University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Petersburg from include Richmond, Newport News, Suffolk, Chester, and Williamsburg.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VA