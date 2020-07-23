/
/
botetourt county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Botetourt County, VA📍
85 Units Available
Daleville
Daleville Town Center
65 Town Center St, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1128 sqft
Located close to recreational opportunities in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
17 Units Available
Daleville
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle of Luxury Discover a new standard of living at the Reserve at Daleville luxury apartment community! The Reserve at Daleville offers state-of-the-art community amenities and apartment features unmatched by any in the area.
1 Unit Available
609 Cox Road
609 Cox Road, Botetourt County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
609 Cox Road Available 09/01/20 3 BR 2 Bath Brick Ranch - 3 BR 2 BA Brick ranch on 1 acre. Secluded location. Covered parking, new exterior windows throughout, all new paint, new light fixtures, hardwood floors in living spaces.
1 Unit Available
2112 Fringer Trail
2112 Fringer Trail, Botetourt County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2302 sqft
2112 Fringer Trail Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home W/Pool in Buchanan - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on over 5 acres of land.
Results within 1 mile of Botetourt County
1 Unit Available
4676 Afton LN
4676 Afton Lane, Roanoke County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3925 sqft
Amazing 1.5 Story Brick Home with Rocking Chair Front Porch for Rent in Roanoke County. This Property features 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with the Master Bedroom and Laundry on the Main Level.
Results within 5 miles of Botetourt County
11 Units Available
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
12 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
10 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Contact for Availability
Preston Park
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.
Contact for Availability
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
1 Unit Available
Vinton
224 Foxland Ave
224 Foxland Avenue, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
843 sqft
This two bedroom one bath ranch home features hardwood floors, built in stove and dishwasher, as well as washer/dryer. This home offers gas heat and central air. There is a fenced-in backyard with a patio off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2353 WOLF RUN
2353 Wolf Run, Roanoke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1948 sqft
GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT LOCATION!! One level living-Updated kitchen w/granite countertops. Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, etc. Large unfinished walkout basement. Walk to the greenway and Parkway-great neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Hollins
713 Lakeview Cir
713 Lakeview Circle, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included. -Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting.
1 Unit Available
Vinton
223-229 Jefferson Ave - 229
223 Jefferson Ave, Vinton, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Upper unit one bedroom apartment close to downtown Vinton. Small pets allowed, additional fees and requirements will apply, limit of one. No smoking unit. Second floor apartment of four unit building conveniently located near downtown Vinton.
1 Unit Available
Peachtree-Norwood
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.
1 Unit Available
Preston Park
5135 Williamson Road - 2
5135 Williamson Road Northeast, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,200
1647 sqft
Auto Garage / Warehouse for Lease! Lift in place, plenty of room for storage. Email for details!
Results within 10 miles of Botetourt County
6 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
11 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
6 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
South Washington Heights
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
441 Highland Ave Apt D
441 Highland Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
FURNISHED studio apt in Old SW; utilities + Wi-Fi included! - **AVAILABLE mid-July 2020** FURNISHED studio apartment with approx. 750 sq ft. Kitchen with dishwasher & microwave with plenty of counterspace. Central air & gas heat.
1 Unit Available
1737 Glendon RD
1737 Glendon Road, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1530 sqft
This Cape Cod-style house in Salem features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an attached 2-car garage, and a half-acre lot! Very convenient location and in a sought-after school district.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Botetourt County area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.