bull run
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Bull Run, VA📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10998 KOMAN CIRCLE
10998 Koman Circle, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1168 sqft
Enjoy this top level unit that will be available July 1. Kitchen has room for small table. Vaulted ceilings, two master suites, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. Community has in-ground pool and tennis courts. Secured building.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7579 MARGATE COURT
7579 Margate Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
794 sqft
Spacious living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, dining room & baths. Ceiling fans in kitchen, living room and both bedrooms. Rent includes water & sewer, plus POOL. Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8054 LISLE DRIVE
8054 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
Lovely condo convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes. Secured entrance, plenty of parking available. Condo is freshly painted, has large master bedroom with own bathroom and large walk in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Bull Run
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8842 CHERRY OAK COURT
8842 Cherry Oak Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Top-to-Bottom Townhouse in a highly sought after Manassas community. Terrific 2-story 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM with fully Remodeled Kitchen with NEW Cabinets, Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8979 MCDOWELL COMN
8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more....
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7582 DUNEIDEN LANE
7582 Duneiden Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. Lovely 3-level end unit townhouse. Bright and neutral. Main level entrance opens to Living/Dining/Kitchen. Superb large mid-level Master Suite w/luxury tub & shower bath + large walk-in closet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9153 STEVENS COURT
9153 Stevens Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED, WITH NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS, BATHS WITH TUBS, VANITIES, TOILETS, PAINTING, LANDSCAPING, HVAC, ROOF. 2 LARGE MASTER SUITES.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8809 SUGARWOOD LANE
8809 Sugarwood Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1299 sqft
NO PETS!! Beautifully remodeled top to bottom! Two bedroom, two bath! New kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances! Remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile! Newer laminate flooring throughout! Great location - across from Prince Wm
1 of 46
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
1 of 26
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
10498 STONINGTON LANE
10498 Stonington Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1485 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fully Renovated End Unit with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh new paint, new counters and tile. All floors above the ground. Washer/ Dryer on the bedroom level.
1 of 15
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8811 SUGARWOOD LANE
8811 Sugarwood Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO HOSPITAL! NEW APPLIANCES! TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS!THIS IS A GREAT HOME AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES AND OLD TOWN MANASSAS!!
Results within 5 miles of Bull Run
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
30 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bull Run rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,470.
Some of the colleges located in the Bull Run area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bull Run from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
