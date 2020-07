Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub smoke-free community

At Courthouse Plaza Apartments in Arlington you have the best of both worlds: a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with a big city lifestyle and a small town feel. You'll find renowned restaurants, great shopping, and even jogging trails to the Arlington Farmers Market. Our smoke-free apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring, polished granite countertop, custom white-on-white cabinets and environmentally friendly finishes. Sit back and enjoy spectacular views of Washington DC and Rosslyn right from your home.