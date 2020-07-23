/
colonial heights county
64 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights County, VA
64 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights County, VA📍
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Sherwood Hills
206 Nottingham Drive
206 Nottingham Drive, Colonial Heights, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large Split-Level 4BR/2BA Home With Spacious Yard In Colonial Heights - Available Now - Upper and lower floors both feature two bedrooms, large common areas, and full bathrooms. Upstairs also has spacious kitchen and pantry.
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
209 B S.
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$842
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
907 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Enon
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1428 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
4919 Nairn Lane
4919 Nairn Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2940 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** This Chester home has it all! Stunning, updated kitchen, updated baths, Hardwood floors throughout and tons of character.
3830 Crowder Road
3830 Crowder Road, Dinwiddie County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
640 sqft
- This is a two bedroom one bath home. It comes equipped with stove, electric baseboard heat and central air. This unit does not allow smoking or pets. Laundry hookups are available. The shed in backyard will not convey with unit.
Enon
1625 River Fork Way
1625 River Fork Place, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1515 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Rivermont Townhomes - Property Id: 325383 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
12407 Ivyridge Turn
12407 Ivyridge Turn, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
12407 Ivy Ridge Turn - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5977198)
Enon
1300 River Tree Drive 202
1300 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1103 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 JULYS RENT FREE ! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Colonial Heights County start at $650/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Colonial Heights County area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Randolph-Macon College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richmond, Newport News, Petersburg, Suffolk, and Chester have apartments for rent.
