winchester county
Last updated July 23 2020
34 Apartments for rent in Winchester County, VA📍
Last updated July 23
6 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Last updated July 21
1 Unit Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21
3 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
118 S. Cameron Street
118 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully Furnished 1 BD/1 BA Apartment in Downtown Winchester for $1500./month. - Absolutely Stunning 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment Fully Furnished in Downtown Winchester for $1500. / month. Excellent location, easy walk to Downtown Walking Mall.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
617 National Avenue
617 National Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home Conveniently located to Downtown Winchester and Route 7 - Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home located on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Berryville Avenue.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
409 STONE MEADOW COURT
409 Stone Meadow Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Maintenance Free and in pristine condition. Freshly painted interior, new flooring throughout, all appliances including washer/dryer. Lovely screened rear porch, no lawn care necessary, owner pays for the HOA dues.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE
2083 Honeysuckle Ln, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
DON"T MISS OUT! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!! Three level duplex in sought after area in Winchester- Orchard Hill. Three bedrooms and two full baths which includes a master bathroom and walk-in closet.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
160 N LOUDOUN STREET
160 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
Beautifully updated apartment available in downtown Winchester right on the walking mall! This modern design will check all your boxes.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
3 TAFT AVENUE
3 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Ready to show! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has carpet throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. This home has gas heat, central air, ceiling fans, plus hook-up for washer/dryer. Off-street parking out front.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2260 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
2260 Roosevelt Blvd, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
9999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in a great central location. New paint and new carpet throughout. Off street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
26 TAFT AVENUE
26 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. in a great central location close to Shopping and Dining. Off Street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away! NO Pets, NO Smoking, and NO VAPING. $30 per adult application fee. ...
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
107 TAFT AVENUE
107 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
This Great 2, with 3rd bedroom as a finished room in Basement Townhouse with 1 full bath. convenient location, near shopping and restaurants. with WASHER and DRYER.! . On street parking. Central air. Great for college students, and family's.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
122 JACKSON AVENUE
122 Jackson Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2-3pm***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. Available August 1, 2020. 2 year minimum lease term.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
258 W NORTH AVENUE
258 West North Avenue, Winchester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3338 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, upscale, family home in the heart of old town Winchester just a short walk from everything downtown Winchester has to offer.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
21 STEWART STREET S
21 North Stewart Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
This great 3rd floor apartment in Winchester has all the charm of downtown Winchester. Very short walk to Old town. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, family room with hardwood floors Has a great fully enclosed sun porch to relax. Tons of storage .
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2270 VALOR DRIVE
2270 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
400 N. Loudoun St. #2A
400 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
400 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Results within 1 mile of Winchester County
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
3318 PAPERMILL ROAD
3318 Papermill Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1014 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH ,MASTER SUITE UPPER LEVEL TWO BEDROOMS MAIN LEVEL LARGE FENCED YARD. DETACHED GARAGE. FOR $1375 A MONTH OWNERS WILL CUT THE GRASS AND TAKE CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL TENANT OCCUPIED EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1115 CEDAR CREEK GRADE
1115 Cedar Creek Grade, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1924 sqft
COMING SOON! 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on Cedar Creek Grade situated on 2 acres. Well/Septic. No Smoking. Animals on a case by case basis.
Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
Last updated August 16
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester County
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
111 FADING STAR
111 Fading Star Ct, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Newer town home in Snowden Bridge; 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths; beautiful eat in kitchen with large island. Large back deck; fully finished basement. Spacious open floor plan.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE
120 Accomack Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
309 NOTTOWAY DRIVE
309 Nottaway Drive, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1120 sqft
Available 8/1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Commuter location - located near schools, shopping, parks. Hardwood floors throughout, Large kitchen with table area . Storage shed in back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor.
