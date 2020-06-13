/
burke centre
161 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA📍
25 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
1 Unit Available
6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT
6040 Meyers Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1188 sqft
Great location in popular Burke Centre. Bus and rail commute serves Ft Belvoir as well as the Pentagon. Close to shopping, pool s and walking trails.Townhouse is clean and features lovely hardwood floor in living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
5715 NORDEEN OAK COURT
5715 Nordeen Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Bright, well maintained End Townhouse/Duplex. Spacious Living Room & Separate Dining Room. Easy to Work in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Side Fenced yard/Deck w/Storage Shed. Ready to Move in or for your updates! Easy access to Fairfax Cty Pkwy, Rt.
1 Unit Available
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
886 sqft
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc.
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
1 Unit Available
10350 LURIA COMMONS CT
10350 Luria Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
725 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Burke. New paint, Carpet. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and hall. Washer and dryer in unit. Ground floor. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned and 1 guest. Onsite management.
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.
1 Unit Available
6168 MARTINS LANDING COURT
6168 Martins Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
A beautiful cozy 3 level town house for rent, an updated kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter tops Hard wood floors in the main level, carpet in bedrooms, Walk out basement to a fenced yard.Two assigned parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.
1 Unit Available
5912 Kara Place
5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
5342 CRISTFIELD CT
5342 Cristfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1636 sqft
Video Walkthrough - Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the cul de sac lifestyle. This charming and spacious two story home features lots of storage, wood detailing, vaulted ceilings with not one but two sunlight windows. .
1 Unit Available
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.
1 Unit Available
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.
1 Unit Available
9481 CLOVERDALE COURT
9481 Cloverdale Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1352 sqft
Sunny 3 Bedroom Brick faced townhouse in quiet community. Spacious Country kitchen. Formal living anddining room. MasterBed with Full bath. Finished lower level Family room, Full Bath and utility room , Sliderswith walk out to fenced rear yard.
1 Unit Available
6502 OLD STONE FENCE ROAD
6502 Old Stone Fence Road, Fairfax Station, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Rear Carriage house available for rent, ALL UTILITIES included, except WIFI - 2 Bedroom 2 bath located on quiet, park like setting, wooded lot, with fenced yard, deck with barbecue, convection oven for cooking, built-in microwave.
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
111 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
