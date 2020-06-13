/
dranesville
211 Apartments for rent in Dranesville, VA📍
1 Unit Available
1610 LEFRAK COURT
1610 Lefrak Court, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
The house has been very well kept.
1 Unit Available
1200 CAMEO COURT
1200 Cameo Court, Dranesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3500 sqft
EXQUISITE 5 BR 3.5 BA COLONIAL ON MANICURED,LUSH LANDSCAPED LOT W/SPRINKLER SYSTEM. 2 STORY FOYER + FAM.RMw/STONE FP + SKYLIGHTS. GOURMET KIT HAS CHERRY CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND, SILESTONE COUNTERS, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, JENNAIRE COOKTOP.
1 Unit Available
1525 HIDDENBROOK DRIVE
1525 Hiddenbrook Drive, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1616 sqft
Available November 1st**One level home**Neutral paint and carpet**Ceramic tile foyer, kitchen, and den**Huge pantry**Master bedroom w/walk-in closet**Cathedral ceiling in living room**Dining area w/pass-through from kitchen**Lots of windows!**Owner
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
22 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,481
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
1 Unit Available
11822 Great Owl Cir
11822 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2700 sqft
Furnished Bedroom and bonus private office - Property Id: 129605 The shared house has 2 large rooms that are for rent together, with a private bathroom.
1 Unit Available
773 Station Street
773 Station St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
773 Station Street Available 08/01/20 773 Station Street, Herndon Va 20170 - The HEART of Downtown Herndon welcomes you!! Residential and or Commercial space available on 2nd & 3rd Floors! $1800/floor secures you prime location walking distance to
1 Unit Available
22963 FLEET TERRACE
22963 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
End unit townhouse with two car detached garage, 3 sun filled bright Bedrooms on upper Level. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level with a full bath. family room has gas fireplace & access to large deck, Updated kitchen w/ granite, tile back-splash.
1 Unit Available
751 CENTER STREET
751 Center Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2457 sqft
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.
1 Unit Available
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2174 sqft
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only
1 Unit Available
1314 GARDEN WALL CIRCLE
1314 Garden Wall Circle, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1053 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LIGHT FILLED, BRIGHT AND AIRY, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORING, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH RESTON.
1 Unit Available
936 LONGFELLOW COURT
936 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Excellent Herndon location convenient to everything! Easy access to Rt. 28, Toll Road and the Airport. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms with new carpet installed in 2019 in the bedrooms. Large backyard. Broker/Owner.
1 Unit Available
1505 DEER POINT WAY
1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room.
1 Unit Available
46748 HOBBLEBUSH TERRACE
46748 Hobblebush Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1754 sqft
Open floor plan living feat. 1 car garage, 2 master suites, & a spacious rec room w/built in speaker system. The 3 level town home boasts an updated kitchen feat. granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & glass tile back splash as well as 2.
1 Unit Available
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE
1566 Woodcrest Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
1566 Woodcrest Drive Reston VA 20194...........Great Reston VA townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious lower level Rec room with laundry room, fireplace, and french door to back patio. Hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
851 COLVIN COURT
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,
1 Unit Available
12062 EDGEMERE CIR
12062 Edgemere Circle, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great location just outside Reston Town Center. Beautiful 3-level brick townhouse with 1 car garage and driveway. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Upgraded kitchen with granite & stainless steel. Great back yard. Neutral paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
22923 BENSON TERRACE
22923 Benson Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22923 BENSON TERRACE in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY
1680 Cedar Hollow Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3120 sqft
Gorgeous contemporary, perfectly maintained house situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Reston. Enjoy over a 1/3 of an acre of wooded and beautifully hardscaped land with absolute privacy on all 3 sides.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dranesville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Dranesville area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dranesville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.