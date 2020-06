210 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA

Before moving to Herndon, save up those funds. With Washington, D.C. so close by, prices are pretty high compared to some areas of the state. While you can find a range of corporate-owned apartment complexes, there are also rentals available from private owners. Whether luxury apartments or budget-friendly places are your style, Herndon has something for you. Expect to show proof of employment and submit to a credit check at most big complexes. This offers the exciting opportunity to show off your squeaky clean record. They might even give you a gold star.

Public transportation is consists of buses at this point, but if you can wait it out until 2017 (more like 2100 if it follows the usual pace of construction), the Metrorail’s Silver Line is scheduled to reach Herndon. If you’re driving to D.C. or the surrounding area for work or play, the Dulles Toll Road connects to I-495, which feeds into multiple options including I-66 and I-95.