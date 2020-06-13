210 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA

When living in rental apartments in Herndon, travel to Washington, D.C. for entertainment isn’t necessary. Plenty of ways exist for the town residents to entertain themselves. There’s the ominous-for-the-animals-named Frying Pan Farm Park, where visitors become educated in the workings of a 1920s-era farm that offers wagon rides and comes complete with a country store. History buffs should visit Herndon Train Depot, home to railroad memorabilia and information about good ole’ Commander Herndon. The town is also no stranger to celebrations and festivals, like the Labor Day Jazz Festival and the four-day Herndon Festival with games, fireworks, food and live entertainment among other things. Now that you have all this information, you can impress your new Herndon neighbors with area trivia.