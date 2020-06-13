210 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA📍
Before moving to Herndon, save up those funds. With Washington, D.C. so close by, prices are pretty high compared to some areas of the state. While you can find a range of corporate-owned apartment complexes, there are also rentals available from private owners. Whether luxury apartments or budget-friendly places are your style, Herndon has something for you. Expect to show proof of employment and submit to a credit check at most big complexes. This offers the exciting opportunity to show off your squeaky clean record. They might even give you a gold star.
Public transportation is consists of buses at this point, but if you can wait it out until 2017 (more like 2100 if it follows the usual pace of construction), the Metrorail’s Silver Line is scheduled to reach Herndon. If you’re driving to D.C. or the surrounding area for work or play, the Dulles Toll Road connects to I-495, which feeds into multiple options including I-66 and I-95.
Neighborhoods in Herndon are pretty much divided up by housing subdivision. When it comes to apartment rentals, units are located all throughout the town, though not so much in distinguishable neighborhoods.
When living in rental apartments in Herndon, travel to Washington, D.C. for entertainment isn’t necessary. Plenty of ways exist for the town residents to entertain themselves. There’s the ominous-for-the-animals-named Frying Pan Farm Park, where visitors become educated in the workings of a 1920s-era farm that offers wagon rides and comes complete with a country store. History buffs should visit Herndon Train Depot, home to railroad memorabilia and information about good ole’ Commander Herndon. The town is also no stranger to celebrations and festivals, like the Labor Day Jazz Festival and the four-day Herndon Festival with games, fireworks, food and live entertainment among other things. Now that you have all this information, you can impress your new Herndon neighbors with area trivia.