AL
/
VA
/
herndon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

210 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
46 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,507
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
41 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,481
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 Station Street
773 Station St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
773 Station Street Available 08/01/20 773 Station Street, Herndon Va 20170 - The HEART of Downtown Herndon welcomes you!! Residential and or Commercial space available on 2nd & 3rd Floors! $1800/floor secures you prime location walking distance to

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
751 CENTER STREET
751 Center Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2457 sqft
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
936 LONGFELLOW COURT
936 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Excellent Herndon location convenient to everything! Easy access to Rt. 28, Toll Road and the Airport. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms with new carpet installed in 2019 in the bedrooms. Large backyard. Broker/Owner.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
851 COLVIN COURT
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12911 ALTON SQUARE
12911 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1065 sqft
Completely remodeled and roomy 1140sf condo in the heart of Herndon's tech giants. Nestled off a wooded path, close to public transportation (3 miles to Reston metro!) and Dulles airport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12915 ALTON SQUARE
12915 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Sought after Worldgate condo on the 4th floor! Just shy of 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one full bath unit has the space you need. Recently painted to make the condo fresh and new.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12913 ALTON SQUARE
12913 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg.

Median Rent in Herndon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Herndon is $1,969, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,274.
Studio
$1,874
1 Bed
$1,969
2 Beds
$2,274
3+ Beds
$3,000
City GuideHerndonIf you’ve ever dreamed of living in a place named for a heroic naval commander who went down with his ship after saving more than 150 passengers, then Herndon, Virginia is your sort of town. Named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, this town also served as a settlement for Northern soldiers returning to the land they’d conquered after the Civil War. 
Moving to Town
+

Before moving to Herndon, save up those funds. With Washington, D.C. so close by, prices are pretty high compared to some areas of the state. While you can find a range of corporate-owned apartment complexes, there are also rentals available from private owners. Whether luxury apartments or budget-friendly places are your style, Herndon has something for you. Expect to show proof of employment and submit to a credit check at most big complexes. This offers the exciting opportunity to show off your squeaky clean record. They might even give you a gold star.

Public transportation is consists of buses at this point, but if you can wait it out until 2017 (more like 2100 if it follows the usual pace of construction), the Metrorail’s Silver Line is scheduled to reach Herndon. If you’re driving to D.C. or the surrounding area for work or play, the Dulles Toll Road connects to I-495, which feeds into multiple options including I-66 and I-95.

Neighborhoods... Or Not 
+

Neighborhoods in Herndon are pretty much divided up by housing subdivision. When it comes to apartment rentals, units are located all throughout the town, though not so much in distinguishable neighborhoods.

Occupying yourself in Herndon
+

When living in rental apartments in Herndon, travel to Washington, D.C. for entertainment isn’t necessary. Plenty of ways exist for the town residents to entertain themselves. There’s the ominous-for-the-animals-named Frying Pan Farm Park, where visitors become educated in the workings of a 1920s-era farm that offers wagon rides and comes complete with a country store. History buffs should visit Herndon Train Depot, home to railroad memorabilia and information about good ole’ Commander Herndon. The town is also no stranger to celebrations and festivals, like the Labor Day Jazz Festival and the four-day Herndon Festival with games, fireworks, food and live entertainment among other things. Now that you have all this information, you can impress your new Herndon neighbors with area trivia.  

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Herndon?
In Herndon, the median rent is $1,874 for a studio, $1,969 for a 1-bedroom, $2,274 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,000 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Herndon, check out our monthly Herndon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Herndon?
Some of the colleges located in the Herndon area include Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Herndon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Herndon from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 BedroomsHerndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly ApartmentsHerndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia