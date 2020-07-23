/
salem county
33 Apartments for rent in Salem County, VA📍
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
1737 Glendon RD
1737 Glendon Road, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1530 sqft
This Cape Cod-style house in Salem features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an attached 2-car garage, and a half-acre lot! Very convenient location and in a sought-after school district.
Ridge Wood Park
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
Peachtree-Norwood
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
South Washington Heights
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.
Old Southwest
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
Old Southwest
441 Highland Ave Apt D
441 Highland Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
FURNISHED studio apt in Old SW; utilities + Wi-Fi included! - **AVAILABLE mid-July 2020** FURNISHED studio apartment with approx. 750 sq ft. Kitchen with dishwasher & microwave with plenty of counterspace. Central air & gas heat.
Raleigh Court
2432 Brandon AVE SW
2432 Brandon Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2210 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with basement. Lots of space! Kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Entry offers kitchen, dining room, and living room.
3619 Timberline TRL
3619 Timberline Trail, Cave Spring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Amazing move in ready condo in a phenomenal location, just minutes to shopping, eating and downtown! This rare 2bed/2ba find features a bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office, amazing living room with cozy fireplace, in-unit laundry,
Grandin Court
2927 Fleetwood AVE SW
2927 Fleetwood Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
818 sqft
Great 4 bedroom brick house in SW Roanoke for rent! Property features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Main level has hardwood floors and the property includes a washer and dryer. Pets will be considered for this property.
3381 Kelly LN
3381 Kelly Lane, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for rent with plenty of space! Property features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. Property is a grand total of 2214 square feet and is very spacious. Available 8/10/20.
Loudon-Melrose
1527 Gilmer Avenue Northwest
1527 Gilmer Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, central heat, fridge, stove, washer dryer hookups. Freshly painted and wood laminate floors. Section 8 accepted. Must not have not have an eviction within the last 5 years.
Hollins
713 Lakeview Cir
713 Lakeview Circle, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included. -Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting.
Old Southwest
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.
Old Southwest
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1
501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
680 sqft
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park Please call (888) 659-9596 to schedule a
4119 Franklin Rd
4119 Franklin Road Southwest, Cave Spring, VA
Studio
$1,950
1600 sqft
This property was previously home to an in-home healthcare provider. Perfect for an insurance office, financial services, or any type of general office use, this charming office space has plenty of parking.
Downtown Roanoke
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.
Downtown Roanoke
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!
Preston Park
5135 Williamson Road - 2
5135 Williamson Road Northeast, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,200
1647 sqft
Auto Garage / Warehouse for Lease! Lift in place, plenty of room for storage. Email for details!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Salem County area include Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Roanoke, Salem, Forest, Daleville, and Blacksburg have apartments for rent.