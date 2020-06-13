Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
84 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
127 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$2,000
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,767
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1033 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
67 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,842
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11822 Great Owl Cir
11822 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2700 sqft
Furnished Bedroom and bonus private office - Property Id: 129605 The shared house has 2 large rooms that are for rent together, with a private bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2321 Freetown Ct #22C
2321 Freetown Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1004 sqft
Too good to be true! Beeaauuutiful, Immaculate 3bd/1bth Top Flr Condo w/balcony/parking! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents an immaculate, beautiful 3bd/1bth top floor condo with pride of ownership throughout! Galley kitchen features, granite

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2349 Old Trail Drive
2349 Old Trail Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
2349 Old Trail Drive Available 07/15/20 Renovated 2-Story Home with Finished Walk-Out Basement - Entry hall leads to a living/dining "L" and paneled family with built-in shelves and beamed cathedral ceiling *Eat-in kitchen with new gas range and

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1989 Logan Manor Dr
1989 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2600 sqft
Excellent location and house at a great price!!!!! Corner Townhouse --Three side open with brick front, 4 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12001 Market Street
12001 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Fully Furnished Corporate Condo, great floor plan, in the heart of Reston Town Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1873 MICHAEL FARADAY DRIVE
1873 Michael Faraday Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1508 sqft
ONE YEAR NEW, END UNIT TOWN HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO WIEHLE AVE METRO STATION IN RESTON! BEAUTIFUL LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH , GARAGE TOWN HOME. SUNNY SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURY BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3686 sqft
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.

Median Rent in Reston

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Reston is $1,636, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,890.
Studio
$1,558
1 Bed
$1,636
2 Beds
$1,890
3+ Beds
$2,493
City GuideReston
"Down in old Virginny / With my very best friend / They call him Ragtime Willie / We're gonna soothe away the rest of our years / We're gonna put away all of our tears / That big rockin' chair won't go nowhere" - (The Band, "Rockin' Chair")

Situated in western Fairfax County, Virginia, Reston is undoubtedly an excellent residential location if you are into high-tech and high-class places to live and work. Surprisingly, a few years ago very few thought this would be the case.Reston is home to about 58,404 people. It's not cheap to live here--in fact, its 46.90% higher than the U.S. average, but that does not mean all is hopeless for those looking to Reston. There are still many benefits to be had from residing in Reston. For one, Reston Town Center (RTC) houses over 50 retail stores, 30 more than dining places. The RTC also plays host to many different activities, shows and festivals. For the Christmastime junkies, theres the Gingerbread Man Mile run in November, the Holiday singing and tree lighting in December, and also winter sports. The state of technology in Reston is also an effective magnet for tech people looking to make a name outside the crowded Silicon Valley.

Having trouble with Craigslist Reston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Reston

Reston is an ideal place to live for families, no matter what stage of family life one is in. Even those yet to start a family can find somewhere comfortable here. Rental prices are flexible, and you can even get an extra room for the price of a one bedroom. The only challenge is finding that room (or bunch of rooms) to call home.

Reston happens to have five villages set up with each home half-mile away from the other. So if you are the type that is always consulting with the neighbors or peeping at them, then sorry, this isn't the place for you. The only peeping that you will do is watching birds!

Renters make up 33.17% of the housing units in Reston, with 4.72% of the houses and apartments available in Reston, remaining unoccupied. To stand a chance beating other people to that ideal pad, you will definitely need ready money and luck. You also need a favorable rating from the folks manning the credit reference bureau, just in case your potential landlord wants to make sure you can afford to pay your rent. In other words, anything that will show that you are a potentially good tenant is preferable to bring -- like an employers note or current landlords referral letter.

Reston neighborhoods

Reston is home to a diverse range of homes. Below is a little more about what you can find in each area of the town.

Reston City Center:The apartments and townhouses around this neighborhood are surrounded by many shops, dining places, businesses, and walkable roads. But living to proximity to all the goodies comes with a hefty price tag. Make sure this area is in your budget before you fall head over heels in love with a home.$$$$

North Reston:This neighborhood has a mix of real estate styles from small apartments to very huge houses. Located minutes away from Reston City Center, North Reston is very ideal for someone that wants the vibrancy of the city center but only during the day. Like Reston CIty Center, North Reston carries a big price tag so be wary.$$$$$

Sunrise Valley:This suburban neighborhood is mainly composed of large townhomes and some amazing medium sized single-family homes. But the bad news is that at the time of this writing the vacancy rate was 0.0; plain zero, that is! With the amazingly low rents, that's no wonder.$$

Sunset Hills:This wonderful community is near the Dulles Access road. Expect a mixture of charming single family houses and townhomes. Small studio apartments, 2 bedroom houses and apartment also exist. The moderate rent here is appealing, but with a vacancy rate of 7.1%, you have better luck getting a place to rent than North Reston and the Town center. $$$

South Reston:This is a huge area on the Southern side of the Dulles Access Road. It plays host to two of Restons four lakes and has several huge village facilities, like Hunters Forest. Expect a mixture of real estate types, from high-rise apartments to luxury beachfront properties. But those aren't the best parts; South Reston is the most affordable area in which to rent!$

Life in Reston

Reston is replete with many high-end shops, restaurants, and even an ice rink -- among many other attractions. That is why it is constantly enticing to both locals and visitors. Even people who like to stand still will find something to do here, thanks to a multiplex cinema among other amenities.

But the real deal greets you before you even step into Reston if you arrive by plane. Right next to the Dulles Worldwide International airport and fed by the 8-lane Dulles Road is a hub that houses big-name high-tech organizations like Oracle, Honeywell and Siemens. This is where the best and the smartest in the North Virginia, hi-tech realm spend their days. So if you are into technology or entrepreneurship, then this is certainly a place you will thrive.

Being only 30 minutes outside of Washington, DC certainly adds to the appeal, too. Reston, which was founded by Robert E. Simon (and named after his initials: R.E.S-ton) is the perfect blend of urban living and natural space. Simon’s dream was to develop a multi-use town that incorporated business, industry, recreation, education and great housing while maintaining the natural beauty of the local area. His dream prevailed. This town has lots to offer the nature lover: everything from bike trails, huge wildflower meadows and parks, to outdoor reaction areas. You can’t beat that! The only issue with Reston is perhaps the ever crucial real estate scenario. The place has blossomed so quickly that real estate is currently attracting high prices. Make sure to start your search early and camp out on the affordable neighborhoods to snag the home of your dreams. If not, be prepared to pay more than you'd like for something you don't completely love.

Unfortunately, Reston is the deficiency of adequate educational institutions and teaching staff to help those with younger family members raise people that could become responsible citizens in the future. So expect to really scrutinize the available schools if you have school going kids.

However, this is generally a well-managed city with remarkable energy and money making opportunities. Reston will keep growing and flourishing, and, if it fixes its few issues, it will develop into one of most important urban centers in the United States.

June 2020 Reston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Reston rents held steady over the past month

Reston rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,891 for a two-bedroom. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Reston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Reston, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,891 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Reston.
    • While rents in Reston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Reston?
    In Reston, the median rent is $1,558 for a studio, $1,636 for a 1-bedroom, $1,890 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,493 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Reston, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Reston?
    Some of the colleges located in the Reston area include Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Reston?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Reston from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

