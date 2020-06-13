118 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA📍
1 of 18
1 of 37
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 42
1 of 54
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 68
1 of 56
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 62
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 14
Situated in western Fairfax County, Virginia, Reston is undoubtedly an excellent residential location if you are into high-tech and high-class places to live and work. Surprisingly, a few years ago very few thought this would be the case.Reston is home to about 58,404 people. It's not cheap to live here--in fact, its 46.90% higher than the U.S. average, but that does not mean all is hopeless for those looking to Reston. There are still many benefits to be had from residing in Reston. For one, Reston Town Center (RTC) houses over 50 retail stores, 30 more than dining places. The RTC also plays host to many different activities, shows and festivals. For the Christmastime junkies, theres the Gingerbread Man Mile run in November, the Holiday singing and tree lighting in December, and also winter sports. The state of technology in Reston is also an effective magnet for tech people looking to make a name outside the crowded Silicon Valley.
Having trouble with Craigslist Reston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Reston is an ideal place to live for families, no matter what stage of family life one is in. Even those yet to start a family can find somewhere comfortable here. Rental prices are flexible, and you can even get an extra room for the price of a one bedroom. The only challenge is finding that room (or bunch of rooms) to call home.
Reston happens to have five villages set up with each home half-mile away from the other. So if you are the type that is always consulting with the neighbors or peeping at them, then sorry, this isn't the place for you. The only peeping that you will do is watching birds!
Renters make up 33.17% of the housing units in Reston, with 4.72% of the houses and apartments available in Reston, remaining unoccupied. To stand a chance beating other people to that ideal pad, you will definitely need ready money and luck. You also need a favorable rating from the folks manning the credit reference bureau, just in case your potential landlord wants to make sure you can afford to pay your rent. In other words, anything that will show that you are a potentially good tenant is preferable to bring -- like an employers note or current landlords referral letter.
Reston is home to a diverse range of homes. Below is a little more about what you can find in each area of the town.
Reston City Center:The apartments and townhouses around this neighborhood are surrounded by many shops, dining places, businesses, and walkable roads. But living to proximity to all the goodies comes with a hefty price tag. Make sure this area is in your budget before you fall head over heels in love with a home.$$$$
North Reston:This neighborhood has a mix of real estate styles from small apartments to very huge houses. Located minutes away from Reston City Center, North Reston is very ideal for someone that wants the vibrancy of the city center but only during the day. Like Reston CIty Center, North Reston carries a big price tag so be wary.$$$$$
Sunrise Valley:This suburban neighborhood is mainly composed of large townhomes and some amazing medium sized single-family homes. But the bad news is that at the time of this writing the vacancy rate was 0.0; plain zero, that is! With the amazingly low rents, that's no wonder.$$
Sunset Hills:This wonderful community is near the Dulles Access road. Expect a mixture of charming single family houses and townhomes. Small studio apartments, 2 bedroom houses and apartment also exist. The moderate rent here is appealing, but with a vacancy rate of 7.1%, you have better luck getting a place to rent than North Reston and the Town center. $$$
South Reston:This is a huge area on the Southern side of the Dulles Access Road. It plays host to two of Restons four lakes and has several huge village facilities, like Hunters Forest. Expect a mixture of real estate types, from high-rise apartments to luxury beachfront properties. But those aren't the best parts; South Reston is the most affordable area in which to rent!$
Reston is replete with many high-end shops, restaurants, and even an ice rink -- among many other attractions. That is why it is constantly enticing to both locals and visitors. Even people who like to stand still will find something to do here, thanks to a multiplex cinema among other amenities.
But the real deal greets you before you even step into Reston if you arrive by plane. Right next to the Dulles Worldwide International airport and fed by the 8-lane Dulles Road is a hub that houses big-name high-tech organizations like Oracle, Honeywell and Siemens. This is where the best and the smartest in the North Virginia, hi-tech realm spend their days. So if you are into technology or entrepreneurship, then this is certainly a place you will thrive.
Being only 30 minutes outside of Washington, DC certainly adds to the appeal, too. Reston, which was founded by Robert E. Simon (and named after his initials: R.E.S-ton) is the perfect blend of urban living and natural space. Simon’s dream was to develop a multi-use town that incorporated business, industry, recreation, education and great housing while maintaining the natural beauty of the local area. His dream prevailed. This town has lots to offer the nature lover: everything from bike trails, huge wildflower meadows and parks, to outdoor reaction areas. You can’t beat that! The only issue with Reston is perhaps the ever crucial real estate scenario. The place has blossomed so quickly that real estate is currently attracting high prices. Make sure to start your search early and camp out on the affordable neighborhoods to snag the home of your dreams. If not, be prepared to pay more than you'd like for something you don't completely love.
Unfortunately, Reston is the deficiency of adequate educational institutions and teaching staff to help those with younger family members raise people that could become responsible citizens in the future. So expect to really scrutinize the available schools if you have school going kids.
However, this is generally a well-managed city with remarkable energy and money making opportunities. Reston will keep growing and flourishing, and, if it fixes its few issues, it will develop into one of most important urban centers in the United States.
June 2020 Reston Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Reston Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Reston Rent Report. Reston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Reston rents held steady over the past month
Reston rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reston stand at $1,637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,891 for a two-bedroom. Reston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the DC Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Reston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
- Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
- DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reston
As rents have fallen moderately in Reston, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reston is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
- Reston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,891 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Reston.
- While rents in Reston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reston than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Reston is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.