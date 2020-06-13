118 Apartments for rent in Reston, VA

Life in Reston

Reston is replete with many high-end shops, restaurants, and even an ice rink -- among many other attractions. That is why it is constantly enticing to both locals and visitors. Even people who like to stand still will find something to do here, thanks to a multiplex cinema among other amenities.

But the real deal greets you before you even step into Reston if you arrive by plane. Right next to the Dulles Worldwide International airport and fed by the 8-lane Dulles Road is a hub that houses big-name high-tech organizations like Oracle, Honeywell and Siemens. This is where the best and the smartest in the North Virginia, hi-tech realm spend their days. So if you are into technology or entrepreneurship, then this is certainly a place you will thrive.

Being only 30 minutes outside of Washington, DC certainly adds to the appeal, too. Reston, which was founded by Robert E. Simon (and named after his initials: R.E.S-ton) is the perfect blend of urban living and natural space. Simon’s dream was to develop a multi-use town that incorporated business, industry, recreation, education and great housing while maintaining the natural beauty of the local area. His dream prevailed. This town has lots to offer the nature lover: everything from bike trails, huge wildflower meadows and parks, to outdoor reaction areas. You can’t beat that! The only issue with Reston is perhaps the ever crucial real estate scenario. The place has blossomed so quickly that real estate is currently attracting high prices. Make sure to start your search early and camp out on the affordable neighborhoods to snag the home of your dreams. If not, be prepared to pay more than you'd like for something you don't completely love.

Unfortunately, Reston is the deficiency of adequate educational institutions and teaching staff to help those with younger family members raise people that could become responsible citizens in the future. So expect to really scrutinize the available schools if you have school going kids.

However, this is generally a well-managed city with remarkable energy and money making opportunities. Reston will keep growing and flourishing, and, if it fixes its few issues, it will develop into one of most important urban centers in the United States.