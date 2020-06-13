108 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA📍
Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia.
If you're looking for a touch of history, a brush with nature, and a coastal setting, Suffolk is the town for you. From beautiful modern houses to smaller apartment homes, your apartment rental search will turn up plenty of options. From a one bedroom apartment to three bedroom houses for rent, you'll find plenty of options among the rolling Virginia hills.
Area residents commute to work in under thirty minutes, but they do so in their cars. If you dont have wheels, youll need to get some before moving to Suffolk. With a city built around inlets and bays, you may want to pick up a boat, too - or at least a fishing pole.
The town contains both blue collar and white collar jobs, with many professionals and office workers. Youll also find members of the military and factory workers located in town.
Knotts Neck Rd / Bridge Rd: A coastal community, the properties here are mainly single family homes and town homes, built between 1970 and the present. Housing is in high demand and short supply in this waterfront setting. This area is also very walkable and has a distinctly family feeling, with over 70% of the residents married. This is an affluent community, and rental pricing reflects that. $$$
Huntersville: This neighborhood is denser than others in Suffolk, and as such has an urban feel. Coastal, this community offers apartment homes and small apartment complexes, with a mix of owner occupied and rental properties. Many single family homes also make up this neighborhood, built from 1970 on. Those employed by the military, and executive occupations, as well as residents employed in manufacturing, make up this community. The population is generally middle income. $$
Whaleyville / Somerton: Unlike densely urban Huntersville, this community is considered rural, with low population density. Here you'll find three bedroom houses for rent as well as mobile homes. Some properties were built as early as 1940, others between the 70s and late 90s. Theres a low vacancy rate in this middle income community, where residents work in manufacturing, retail, and management occupations. If you like open space around you, this neighborhood may be just the right choice. $$
Bennett Creek / Bennett Harbor: A neighborhood with a tree lined, suburban feel, this area has mostly newer homes with low vacancy rates. Here you'll find a duffers dream - the Sleep Hole Golf Course. The community is built around waterways, and local schools are strong. Families make up the majority of the residents. Just about one hundred percent of the housing in this area is single family homes. Most of those living here are quite affluent. $$$$$
The indigenous Nansemond tribe lived along the river before the English colonists arrived, cultivating tobacco and other agricultural crops. The town was originally used as a port at the head of the river and harbor. Peanuts grown in the region have been a major industry for the city, with Planters Peanuts establishing its business in 1912. Suffolk is still a major peanut processing center, as well as a transportation hub. From the Civil War era to the present, Suffolk was a railroad center, offering passenger and freight service. State highways and Interstate 664 also serve the city, with the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel terminating here as well.
Planters' Peanuts is a major employer in Suffolk, now joined by major companies such as continues to be a Unilever, Lipton Tea, and Lockheed Martins Center for Innovation. The Center is known as "The Lighthouse" as its grounds encompass one. High tech jobs are booming here, thanks to the location of the Naval Network Global Command.
Despite the diversity of Suffolk's economy, peanuts are still a source of income and pride for the community. Every fall, the city holds an annual Peanut Fest; featured in many magazines and newspapers as a tourist-drawing event. In fact, over 125,000 visitors attend the four day fest of family activities such as midway rides, a demolition derby, motorcycle rally, and of course, peanut-based activities, such as the worlds only peanut butter sculpting contest. You bring the jelly, and well meet you there. The event also includes a jalapeño eating contest just to spice things up.
The Suffolk Swamp Roar, once a separate event is now one of the festivals entertainments as motorcycle enthusiasts traverse the perimeter of the Great Dismal Swamp all to benefit the swamp habitat.
Come out of your shell! When its not time for a festival, you can still get your peanut persona roasting. Planters offers daily tours that include a visit to the 1936-era roaster, where you can sniff peanuts roasted in their shells. A gift shop allows you to buy as many peanut products as you wish, and serves up peanut recipes, too.
Suffolk isn'all about peanuts. The area includes some well preserved historic sites, such as the Cedar Hill Cemetery, which houses an official Virginia Civil War trail site, The Confederate Monument. Thirty two acres of historic markers, rolling hills, and ancient cedar trees make a fascinating afternoon exploration. If reading this description makes you want to dial Ghostbusters before visiting, perhaps this historic spot isn't for you. Never fear, there are plenty of other choices for a taste of historyOne such location is Constant's Wharf Park & Marina on the Nansemond River, where the village of Constants Wharf, which preceded the town of Suffolk, was established. Today the site is a park and a marina, where summer concerts and movie nights are held annually.Glebe Episcopal Church is one of the oldest landmarks in northern Suffolk, on the National Register of Historic Places.
Near Suffolk, The Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge offers dozens of trails for hiking and biking through a pristine marshland area unmatched on the Eastern seaboard. This vast, marshy wilderness area is bordered by the Dismal Swamp Canal which was finished in 1805. Its ecological resonance marks it as one of the very last wilderness areas in the region. And, its not dismal at all. A veritable haven for critters great and small - frogs and spotted turtles, black bear and river otters - the swamp is also home to vast Lake Drummond, one of only two natural lakes in the state. Its three miles wide but shallow, with water only five feet deep. Cypresses grow from the water. Docent led land excursions and canoe tours are both available for swamp exploration.
June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Suffolk rents held steady over the past month
Suffolk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Suffolk, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
- Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Suffolk has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Suffolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Suffolk.
- While rents in Suffolk remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.