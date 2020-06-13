108 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Living in Suffolk

The indigenous Nansemond tribe lived along the river before the English colonists arrived, cultivating tobacco and other agricultural crops. The town was originally used as a port at the head of the river and harbor. Peanuts grown in the region have been a major industry for the city, with Planters Peanuts establishing its business in 1912. Suffolk is still a major peanut processing center, as well as a transportation hub. From the Civil War era to the present, Suffolk was a railroad center, offering passenger and freight service. State highways and Interstate 664 also serve the city, with the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel terminating here as well.

Planters' Peanuts is a major employer in Suffolk, now joined by major companies such as continues to be a Unilever, Lipton Tea, and Lockheed Martins Center for Innovation. The Center is known as "The Lighthouse" as its grounds encompass one. High tech jobs are booming here, thanks to the location of the Naval Network Global Command.

Despite the diversity of Suffolk's economy, peanuts are still a source of income and pride for the community. Every fall, the city holds an annual Peanut Fest; featured in many magazines and newspapers as a tourist-drawing event. In fact, over 125,000 visitors attend the four day fest of family activities such as midway rides, a demolition derby, motorcycle rally, and of course, peanut-based activities, such as the worlds only peanut butter sculpting contest. You bring the jelly, and well meet you there. The event also includes a jalapeño eating contest just to spice things up.

The Suffolk Swamp Roar, once a separate event is now one of the festivals entertainments as motorcycle enthusiasts traverse the perimeter of the Great Dismal Swamp all to benefit the swamp habitat.

Come out of your shell! When its not time for a festival, you can still get your peanut persona roasting. Planters offers daily tours that include a visit to the 1936-era roaster, where you can sniff peanuts roasted in their shells. A gift shop allows you to buy as many peanut products as you wish, and serves up peanut recipes, too.

Suffolk isn'all about peanuts. The area includes some well preserved historic sites, such as the Cedar Hill Cemetery, which houses an official Virginia Civil War trail site, The Confederate Monument. Thirty two acres of historic markers, rolling hills, and ancient cedar trees make a fascinating afternoon exploration. If reading this description makes you want to dial Ghostbusters before visiting, perhaps this historic spot isn't for you. Never fear, there are plenty of other choices for a taste of historyOne such location is Constant's Wharf Park & Marina on the Nansemond River, where the village of Constants Wharf, which preceded the town of Suffolk, was established. Today the site is a park and a marina, where summer concerts and movie nights are held annually.Glebe Episcopal Church is one of the oldest landmarks in northern Suffolk, on the National Register of Historic Places.

Near Suffolk, The Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge offers dozens of trails for hiking and biking through a pristine marshland area unmatched on the Eastern seaboard. This vast, marshy wilderness area is bordered by the Dismal Swamp Canal which was finished in 1805. Its ecological resonance marks it as one of the very last wilderness areas in the region. And, its not dismal at all. A veritable haven for critters great and small - frogs and spotted turtles, black bear and river otters - the swamp is also home to vast Lake Drummond, one of only two natural lakes in the state. Its three miles wide but shallow, with water only five feet deep. Cypresses grow from the water. Docent led land excursions and canoe tours are both available for swamp exploration.