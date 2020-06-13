Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Nansemond
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,218
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Nansemond
10 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Last updated June 1 at 12:47pm
$
2 Units Available
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6308 Orchard Cove Court
6308 Orchard Cove Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2750 sqft
4 bed/2.5 bath home with many upgrades and large fenced back yard--Orchard Cove Suffolk - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Orchard Cove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3214 Clearcreek Rd
3214 Clearcreek Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2900 sqft
3214 Clearcreek Rd Available 08/03/20 **BEAUIFUL Granite Kitchen -Stainless Appliances!! Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Dutchland Trail
122 Dutchland Trail, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2560 sqft
122 Dutchland Trail Available 07/01/20 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
3721 Pear Orchard Way
3721 Pear Orchard Way, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Belle Harbour - Edgewood Condos located inside The Belle Harbour Subdivision in Suffolk, VA Spacious Townhome has an open floor plan to include a large family room for guest , family and entertaining Beautiful Kitchen to include cabinets, storage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
151 Squire Reach
151 Squire, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
Spacious Kings Landing Townhouse with Garage - Property Id: 119507 Nice townhome with spacious living rm with fireplace, upstairs laundry, master bedroom with master suite with double vanity and jetted tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
1002 Windward Ln
1002 Windward Lane, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3321 sqft
1002 Windward Ln Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL HOME - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WONDERFUL HARBOUR BREEZE ESTATES. 3,321 SQFT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/APPLIANCES & ISLAND.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3007 Player Court
3007 Player Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3007 Player Court Available 07/08/20 Really Nice Single Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac !!! - 3-Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Majestic Drive
114 Majestic Drive South, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1459 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, TOWN HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC - NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
903 Teton Circle
903 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious, well-maintained 3-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances & decorative lighting. Large master bedroom on 3rd floor with walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6807 Dickens Ct E
6807 Dickens Court East, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2312 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 20. This single family home has open concept and modern feel and has many upgrades. Nice flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs with double sinks for bath. Upstairs has loft that can be forth bedroom or office.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
2105 Soundings Crescent Court
2105 Soundings Crescent Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
BEAUITFUL TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF HARBOUR VIEW. LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH A MASTER BEDROOM THAT HAS A SPA LIKE BATH. PLENTY OF SPACE TO STRETCH OUT AND ENTERTAIN.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Halter Cove
3604 Halter Cove, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Well maintained 2 story from Creekside Elem and New Library. Maple Hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, 2 car garage and more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2424 sqft
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2561 Golden Maple Drive
2561 Golden Maple Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1810 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Suffolk with newer homes all around! Home features loads or storage space and a VERY open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Pacers Place
3604 Pacers Place, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Great home in Northern Suffolk. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Granite counters in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Enjoy the deck in the backyard or short walk to the community pool. Large master with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer convey as-is.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3700 Bridlepath Lane
3700 Bridlepath Lane, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2162 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC WITH VIEW OF NEIGHBORHOOD PARK FROM THE BACKYARD. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT. HARDWOOD AND TILE THROUGHOUT. SURROUND SOUND, LARGE DECK, WORKSHOP IN GARAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6718 Castlewood Circle
6718 Castlewood Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Large, beautiful home in Burbage Grant, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the deck looking out at the water. This home has formal living room, dining room, den and large kitchen with stainless appliances. Dogs okay. No cats or puppies.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6804 Overlook Court
6804 Overlook Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2446 sqft
Gorgeous home on Cul-De-Sac. 4BR, (FROG, Room Over Garage 4bed room) 2/1 BR, Master site W walk-in closet, 2 living spaces, larger laundry room, stainless Steel Appliances, Gas fireplace, 2 car garage with overflow.

Median Rent in Suffolk

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Suffolk is $886, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,066.
Studio
$881
1 Bed
$886
2 Beds
$1,066
3+ Beds
$1,488
City GuideSuffolk
Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.

Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia.

Moving to Suffoilk

If you're looking for a touch of history, a brush with nature, and a coastal setting, Suffolk is the town for you. From beautiful modern houses to smaller apartment homes, your apartment rental search will turn up plenty of options. From a one bedroom apartment to three bedroom houses for rent, you'll find plenty of options among the rolling Virginia hills.

Area residents commute to work in under thirty minutes, but they do so in their cars. If you dont have wheels, youll need to get some before moving to Suffolk. With a city built around inlets and bays, you may want to pick up a boat, too - or at least a fishing pole.

The town contains both blue collar and white collar jobs, with many professionals and office workers. Youll also find members of the military and factory workers located in town.

Neighborhoods

Knotts Neck Rd / Bridge Rd: A coastal community, the properties here are mainly single family homes and town homes, built between 1970 and the present. Housing is in high demand and short supply in this waterfront setting. This area is also very walkable and has a distinctly family feeling, with over 70% of the residents married. This is an affluent community, and rental pricing reflects that. $$$

Huntersville: This neighborhood is denser than others in Suffolk, and as such has an urban feel. Coastal, this community offers apartment homes and small apartment complexes, with a mix of owner occupied and rental properties. Many single family homes also make up this neighborhood, built from 1970 on. Those employed by the military, and executive occupations, as well as residents employed in manufacturing, make up this community. The population is generally middle income. $$

Whaleyville / Somerton: Unlike densely urban Huntersville, this community is considered rural, with low population density. Here you'll find three bedroom houses for rent as well as mobile homes. Some properties were built as early as 1940, others between the 70s and late 90s. Theres a low vacancy rate in this middle income community, where residents work in manufacturing, retail, and management occupations. If you like open space around you, this neighborhood may be just the right choice. $$

Bennett Creek / Bennett Harbor: A neighborhood with a tree lined, suburban feel, this area has mostly newer homes with low vacancy rates. Here you'll find a duffers dream - the Sleep Hole Golf Course. The community is built around waterways, and local schools are strong. Families make up the majority of the residents. Just about one hundred percent of the housing in this area is single family homes. Most of those living here are quite affluent. $$$$$

Living in Suffolk

The indigenous Nansemond tribe lived along the river before the English colonists arrived, cultivating tobacco and other agricultural crops. The town was originally used as a port at the head of the river and harbor. Peanuts grown in the region have been a major industry for the city, with Planters Peanuts establishing its business in 1912. Suffolk is still a major peanut processing center, as well as a transportation hub. From the Civil War era to the present, Suffolk was a railroad center, offering passenger and freight service. State highways and Interstate 664 also serve the city, with the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel terminating here as well.

Planters' Peanuts is a major employer in Suffolk, now joined by major companies such as continues to be a Unilever, Lipton Tea, and Lockheed Martins Center for Innovation. The Center is known as "The Lighthouse" as its grounds encompass one. High tech jobs are booming here, thanks to the location of the Naval Network Global Command.

Despite the diversity of Suffolk's economy, peanuts are still a source of income and pride for the community. Every fall, the city holds an annual Peanut Fest; featured in many magazines and newspapers as a tourist-drawing event. In fact, over 125,000 visitors attend the four day fest of family activities such as midway rides, a demolition derby, motorcycle rally, and of course, peanut-based activities, such as the worlds only peanut butter sculpting contest. You bring the jelly, and well meet you there. The event also includes a jalapeño eating contest just to spice things up.

The Suffolk Swamp Roar, once a separate event is now one of the festivals entertainments as motorcycle enthusiasts traverse the perimeter of the Great Dismal Swamp all to benefit the swamp habitat.

Come out of your shell! When its not time for a festival, you can still get your peanut persona roasting. Planters offers daily tours that include a visit to the 1936-era roaster, where you can sniff peanuts roasted in their shells. A gift shop allows you to buy as many peanut products as you wish, and serves up peanut recipes, too.

Suffolk isn'all about peanuts. The area includes some well preserved historic sites, such as the Cedar Hill Cemetery, which houses an official Virginia Civil War trail site, The Confederate Monument. Thirty two acres of historic markers, rolling hills, and ancient cedar trees make a fascinating afternoon exploration. If reading this description makes you want to dial Ghostbusters before visiting, perhaps this historic spot isn't for you. Never fear, there are plenty of other choices for a taste of historyOne such location is Constant's Wharf Park & Marina on the Nansemond River, where the village of Constants Wharf, which preceded the town of Suffolk, was established. Today the site is a park and a marina, where summer concerts and movie nights are held annually.Glebe Episcopal Church is one of the oldest landmarks in northern Suffolk, on the National Register of Historic Places.

Near Suffolk, The Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge offers dozens of trails for hiking and biking through a pristine marshland area unmatched on the Eastern seaboard. This vast, marshy wilderness area is bordered by the Dismal Swamp Canal which was finished in 1805. Its ecological resonance marks it as one of the very last wilderness areas in the region. And, its not dismal at all. A veritable haven for critters great and small - frogs and spotted turtles, black bear and river otters - the swamp is also home to vast Lake Drummond, one of only two natural lakes in the state. Its three miles wide but shallow, with water only five feet deep. Cypresses grow from the water. Docent led land excursions and canoe tours are both available for swamp exploration.

June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Suffolk rents held steady over the past month

Suffolk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Suffolk, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Suffolk has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Suffolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Suffolk.
    • While rents in Suffolk remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Suffolk?
    In Suffolk, the median rent is $881 for a studio, $886 for a 1-bedroom, $1,066 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,488 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Suffolk, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Suffolk?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Suffolk include Nansemond.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Suffolk?
    Some of the colleges located in the Suffolk area include Hampton University, University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Suffolk?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Suffolk from include Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Newport News, and Chesapeake.

