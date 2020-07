Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet granite counters garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving carport clubhouse community garden doorman green community playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access lobby online portal

At Lofts 590 Apartments in Arlington, Virginia, you'll find loft residences loaded with stylish details, including exposed HVAC for a warehouse-converted look, stainless steel kitchen appliances, spacious walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer. We are conveniently located near great shopping and dining. Walk to the shops on Pentagon Row or hop on the Metro and head into DC. We offer immediate access to downtown DC, major highways and Reagan National Airport. At home, you can unwind by our cascading pool or work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center.