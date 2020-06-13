/
south hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM
15 Apartments for rent in South Hill, VA📍
138 Glenwood Circle
138 Glenwood Circle, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1656 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Beaver Creek Subdivision - This lovely 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms furnished, 3rd bedroom currently furnished as an office,) 2 bathroom fully furnished condo is available for rent in the Beaver Creek
311 Warren St
311 Warren St, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
311 Warren St Available 07/06/20 ALL INCLUSIVE 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom - Conveniently located, ALL-INCLUSIVE 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom upstairs apartment for rent. Unit features large bedrooms, spacious kitchen, & hardwood floors throughout.
1120 Goodes Ferry Rd.
1120 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
936 sqft
Charming Furnished Home - Fully furnished cozy 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home which includes living room, dining room, and screened porch. Appliances included stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. Home has central heat and central air.
510 East Atlantic Street
510 East Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1039 sqft
South Hill Beautiful Rancher for Rent - Beautiful rancher located in South Hill, Virginia that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
715 Chaptico Road
715 Chaptico Road, South Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1378 sqft
715 Chaptico Road Available 07/06/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Centrally Located - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
510 N. Brunswick Ave.
510 North Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1074 sqft
Location, Community, and Quality Living, Starts Here! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath recently renovated home is well located in South Hill, Virginia. Large kitchen with separate dining and living room.
109 Beaver Creek Dr.
109 Beaver Creek Drive, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
109 Beaver Creek Dr. Available 07/06/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Located in Beaver Creek Subdivision - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a garage is located in Beaver Creek Subdivision.
1086 Plank Road
1086 Plank Road, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$675
Nice bungalow located in town just minutes from shopping and dining. This property offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, storage building. this home is available for $675 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy.
313 Warren St.
313 Warren Street, South Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
1120 sqft
Affordable Downstairs Apartment in South Hill that includes Utilities - This clean and cozy apartment with private entrance is located within walking distance to downtown South Hill.
Results within 1 mile of South Hill
2628 Rocky Branch
2628 Rocky Branch Road, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
2628 Rocky Branch Available 07/08/20 Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Ranch - Conveniently located 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home minutes from South Hill. Home features living room, eat-in kitchen, and spacious yard.
201 N. Main Street
201 North Main Street, La Crosse, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT - Everything you need is right here in this FULLY Furnished 1 bed/1 bath home. Living room with open kitchen concept, flat screen TV's, beautiful kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave, and stack-able washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of South Hill
205 Ogburn Drive
205 Ogburn Drive, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$650
This property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and is available for $650.00 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy.
Results within 10 miles of South Hill
30 Meherrin Rd.
30 Meherrin Road, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2052 sqft
30 Meherrin Rd. Available 07/08/20 Fully Furnished Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Fully Furnished Ranch Rental with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and lots of storage.
2407 Great Creek Drive
2407 Great Creek Drive, Bracey, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully furnished - WINTER RENTAL or NIGHTLY VACATION RENTAL- Lake Gaston Enjoy life on Lake Gaston. Well maintained Lake home located on large waterfront lot. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, master with walk in closet and master bath.
764 Hinton Mill Rd
764 Hinton Mill Rd, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful lakefront home on Lake Gaston - Property Id: 270346 Fully furnished ready to move in. 1 bedroom has queen numbers bed, dressers and book shelf. 2 bedroom single bed bunkbeds , dresser. 3 bedroom has queen bed and dresser.
124 Park Forest Lane
124 Park Forest Lane, Mecklenburg County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1638 sqft
Country Living With Southern Charm, 20 Minutes From South Hill - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features tons of character! Large rooms, hardwood floors, HUGE laundry room which doubles as a mud room and a large master bedroom closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for South Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
Some of the colleges located in the South Hill area include Longwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Hill from include Rocky Mount, Farmville, Roanoke Rapids, and Henderson.