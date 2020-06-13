/
Highland Springs
314 Apartments for rent in Highland Springs, VA📍
109 S. Grove Avenue
109 South Grove Avenue, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Awesome renovated rancher in Highland Springs! - Fully Updated and move-in ready! Quality renovation on this wonderful vinyl sided ranch offering 3 bedrooms + 1.5 baths.
700 N Airport Drive
700 North Airport Drive, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1640 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)! Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of
321 Forest Avenue
321 Forest Avenue, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1344 sqft
Beautiful two story colonial, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Large front country porch. Open kitchen to the dining area. black appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Living room with propane fireplace! Wall to wall carpet. Walk up attic.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Springs
$
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Montrose
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
6 Naglee Avenue
6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
963 sqft
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020 *6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA *Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End *Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one
1125 Micheline Terrace
1125 Micheline Terrace, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1115 sqft
1125 Micheline Terrace Available 08/08/20 Partial Brick Ranch in Richmond - This recently renovated 1115 square foot, three-bedroom/two-bath ranch available is a place we call 1125 Micheline Terrace.
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage
26 Wootton Road
26 Wootton Road, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Heat pump/Central Air, rear fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Springs
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shockoe Bottom
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Central Office
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shockoe Bottom
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$674
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
$
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Shockoe Bottom
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Shockoe Bottom
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Highland Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,360.
Some of the colleges located in the Highland Springs area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and University of Mary Washington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland Springs from include Richmond, Newport News, Fredericksburg, Suffolk, and Petersburg.