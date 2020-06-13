133 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA📍
You won't find much about Neabsco through a simple Internet search. Whether that's because it's a small census-designated area or because they're trying to keep this gem a secret is much like the question of how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. The world may never know. Regardless, the area has a crime rate that is barely half of America's overall, and this, along with other great features, keeps people flowing in.
People expect anywhere near Washington D.C. to have a relatively high crime rate and maybe not be the best place to live. In many cases, though, they're completely wrong. Regardless, Neabsco is just far enough from the Capital Beltway for soon-to-be residents to not even have to worry about all of that. In your quest for apts for rent in Neabsco, you'll find that the area is packed with gorgeous homes and surroundings, and because of this, you'd do well to put a little thought and prep time into the move.
When to Start Looking
Okay, we probably should have gotten a hold of you a few weeks back, because if this is the first time you've started looking for an apartment rental in the area, there's a chance you've waited too long. It's a good idea to research the neighborhoods and amenities in Neabsco at least two months in advance, and once you've got a good idea of where you want to stay, seeking out the right place four to six weeks before the move would be advisable. In fact, it wouldn't hurt to start checking into these things even sooner. Although one in five residents are renters, this doesn't mean there's a large amount of housing to go around. This might be due to the 28% increase in population just between 2006 and 2010, but that's just a guess. A good one, though.
When to Make the Move
You're going to want to do your best to avoid moving during the winter. It doesn't matter how warm those two-bedroom apartments are in your new residence if you're having to go in and out of the home all day in weather that can drop down below 30 degrees on average. Even the hottest summer months stay between 67 and 87 degrees on average, so it won't be hellacious to move during these times. If you're going to have to face D.C. traffic to get here, though, you might want to avoid March through June since tourism season kicks into high gear. Have you ever gotten caught in D.C. traffic while trying to move all of your belongings? We haven't, but then again, we're smart!
What to Bring Along
It's obvious by the population growth over the past few years (and the fact that there are nearly 2,500 people per every square mile in Neabsco) that there is fierce competition for homes in the area. This means you need to think outside of the box. Most apartment seekers, for instance, assume their credit and background checks will be covered by the application fee. Well, they're likely right, but who cares? Bring a copy of these forms to save the landlord some time. It will look good on you, and on top of that, you'll be able to catch any inconsistencies before the landlord sees it. Heck, you might even catch someone trying to steal your credit! Oh, and former landlord references along with proof of income are essential.
There are a multitude of benefits of living in Neabsco, but most of the perks that people get come along with just living in certain areas. Come on, you know you like living in the best neighborhood in an area. The problem here, though, is the fact that it could very well be difficult for you to decide which neighborhood is the nicest. Well, flip a coin; even though that won't work because there are more than two neighborhoods. Better yet, just check out what each area has to offer. It'll probably work out better that way anyway.
Rippon Landing: This beautiful community is located to the southeast of Neabsco and is run by a homeowner's association. When an HOA is involved, you know the place is great. The beautiful homes combine with nearby Neabsco Creek and a variety of businesses along Rippon Boulevard to provide a community where nothing is out of your reach.
Northeastern Neabsco: This area is shaped like a demon's horn, but it's anything but devilish. Yes, that was a cheesy joke. You'll be very close to Merchant Plaza and Hillendale Park, and with high-end communities like County Center Crossing, you'll be living in style in this part of Neabsco.
Cardinal Drive: The southwestern area of Neabsco is bordered by Cardinal Drive, which can easily take you all the way to Interstate 95 to go anywhere along the East Coast. Cloverdale Park is also great for those who like to walk, for whatever reason they developed the drive to do that, or just play a good old game of tennis.
Greenwood: The area around Greenwood Farm Park is densely populated, but there's also plenty of greenery to go around as well. That along with a host of eateries and businesses along Dale Boulevard make this a great place to start looking if you're renting an apartment.
The neighborhoods are half the fun of living in Neabsco, but they're definitely not the only fun to be had. Also, there's a variety of other reasons, outside of fun and excitement, that people enjoy calling this area home. Regardless of which neighborhood you settled down in, you're going to absolutely love these additional perks of living in Neabsco. And if you don't, you're asking for too much! Seriously, you'll love it here.
It's Just Around the Corner
One 40 minute drive. That's all it takes to get to Washington D.C. Lincoln Memorial? Check. Washington Memorial? Check. Potentially some large protest of potentially crazy people who you potentially should just stay on the other side of the capital from? Likely.
Make it a Night Out
Go catch dinner at one of the numerous restaurants around the area, but make sure you top it off with a movie. The AMC Potomac Mills 18 is nearby, but hey, if you've got that special someone, there's bound to be a Redbox around somewhere.
Great Shopping
From an REI nearby to the numerous shops in Merchants Plaza, you will have no shortage of places to shop. Then again, you could head to D.C. and have even more. Ah, why not? Let's head to D.C.!