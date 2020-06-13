133 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA

Apartment List
Rippon Landing

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14768 MALLOY COURT
14768 Malloy Ct, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1416 sqft
Like new 2- level condo with neutral decor throughout, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Oversize rooms, one car garage and driveway parking. Available July 15.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2221 POTOMAC CLUB
2221 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2133 sqft
Superior End Unit Home located in quiet gated community near I-95, 30 minutes from the Pentagon. Gourmet Kitchen, oven stove, master bath with jet jacuzzi tub and library with built-in book shelves.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16410 STEERAGE CIRCLE
16410 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2124 sqft
THE SUNNY IMMACULATE END UNIT HAS 4BR & 3.5BA.UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCL MOLDING AND LIGHTING PCKGS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/SEPARATE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15769 SILENT TREE PLACE
15769 Silent Tree Place, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2680 sqft
****AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST****GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEDROOM, REMODELED END UNIT BRICK TOWN HOME 2680 SQ.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2372 BATTERY HILL CIRCLE
2372 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2220 sqft
Beautiful, light and bright 4 level townhouse in the amenity filled Rippon Landing neighborhood. The home offers 3 Bedrooms plus den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15599 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1340 sqft
You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15254 TORBAY WAY
15254 Torbay Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
Gorgeous ground lvl 2 story Condo w/3br, 2.5ba &1 car gar in the Potomac Club gated comm across from Potomac Twn Ctr & mins to I95,Potomac Mills, Sentara Hospital & Rippon VRE.Master suite,SS appl, granite, FP, wooden flrs, W&D.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14797 MASON CREEK CIR
14797 Mason Creek Cir, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 2 levels of contemporary luxury! 9 foot ceilings, huge open floor plan, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island. Breakfast room. Balcony. 1 car garage with added storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2257 HENRY WATTS LOOP
2257 Henry Watts Loop, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2826 sqft
AWESOME 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, W/ THREE STORY BUMPOUT OFF THE KITCHEN AND LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH SOAKING TUB ,FULLY LOADED GOURMET KITCHEN W/UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CENTER ISLAND COOKTOP, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FENCED BACKYARD AND LOTS

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2539 Eastbourne Drive - 1
2539 Eastbourne Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2640 sqft
Well cared for Townhome/Condo in Woodbridge. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and central heating and Air Conditioning. Great open kitchen concept and plenty of space for entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE
15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2164 sqft
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15691 WILLIAM BAYLISS COURT
15691 William Bayliss Court, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2472 sqft
Nice 3 level 4 bedroom town house , basement has one living room, and bedroom and full bath, second main floor are open kitchen with living room, dinner room and family room with entire hard wood floor, upper level has 3 bedroom and 2 full bath.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15205 LANCASHIRE DR
15205 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Upgraded and beautifully maintained end unit Townhouse/Condo located in one of the most sought after luxury gated neighborhoods of Potomac Club, with an abundance of amenities inside and outside the community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2207 POTOMAC CLUB PARKWAY
2207 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1932 sqft
Renter's insurance is required. No Pets, No Smoking. Must have excellent credits. To submit an application: Contact the listing agent. Application fee is $50 per adult.

1 of 32

Last updated April 23 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
14755 MALLOY COURT
14755 Malloy Ct, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2362 sqft
Bright and airy three bedroom and two bath condo features open concert main level and a beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops and gorgeous cabinets! Master bedroom suite features a huge walk in closet and

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2230 WILLIAM HARRIS WAY
2230 William Harris Way, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$990
1868 sqft
THIS IS A BASEMENT RENTAL, approx. 450SF consisting of a Rec Room, a Den, full Bath. Entrance is in the rear of home.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...

1 of 9

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3634 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE
3634 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
2933 sqft
BASEMENT FOR RENT in single family Home. Separate entrance, lg Living Rm/Bedroom, Den w/closets, full Bath, Kitchenette w/Fridge, Microwave, sink, cabinetry, Washer and Dryer - Rent includes all utilities
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
City GuideNeabsco
Located adjacent to the historic Potomac River, Neabsco is only miles away from areas that make our country historic and admirable, such as Fort Washington and Prince William Forest Park.

You won't find much about Neabsco through a simple Internet search. Whether that's because it's a small census-designated area or because they're trying to keep this gem a secret is much like the question of how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. The world may never know. Regardless, the area has a crime rate that is barely half of America's overall, and this, along with other great features, keeps people flowing in.

Moving to Neabsco

People expect anywhere near Washington D.C. to have a relatively high crime rate and maybe not be the best place to live. In many cases, though, they're completely wrong. Regardless, Neabsco is just far enough from the Capital Beltway for soon-to-be residents to not even have to worry about all of that. In your quest for apts for rent in Neabsco, you'll find that the area is packed with gorgeous homes and surroundings, and because of this, you'd do well to put a little thought and prep time into the move.

When to Start Looking

Okay, we probably should have gotten a hold of you a few weeks back, because if this is the first time you've started looking for an apartment rental in the area, there's a chance you've waited too long. It's a good idea to research the neighborhoods and amenities in Neabsco at least two months in advance, and once you've got a good idea of where you want to stay, seeking out the right place four to six weeks before the move would be advisable. In fact, it wouldn't hurt to start checking into these things even sooner. Although one in five residents are renters, this doesn't mean there's a large amount of housing to go around. This might be due to the 28% increase in population just between 2006 and 2010, but that's just a guess. A good one, though.

When to Make the Move

You're going to want to do your best to avoid moving during the winter. It doesn't matter how warm those two-bedroom apartments are in your new residence if you're having to go in and out of the home all day in weather that can drop down below 30 degrees on average. Even the hottest summer months stay between 67 and 87 degrees on average, so it won't be hellacious to move during these times. If you're going to have to face D.C. traffic to get here, though, you might want to avoid March through June since tourism season kicks into high gear. Have you ever gotten caught in D.C. traffic while trying to move all of your belongings? We haven't, but then again, we're smart!

What to Bring Along

It's obvious by the population growth over the past few years (and the fact that there are nearly 2,500 people per every square mile in Neabsco) that there is fierce competition for homes in the area. This means you need to think outside of the box. Most apartment seekers, for instance, assume their credit and background checks will be covered by the application fee. Well, they're likely right, but who cares? Bring a copy of these forms to save the landlord some time. It will look good on you, and on top of that, you'll be able to catch any inconsistencies before the landlord sees it. Heck, you might even catch someone trying to steal your credit! Oh, and former landlord references along with proof of income are essential.

Neabsco Neighborhoods

There are a multitude of benefits of living in Neabsco, but most of the perks that people get come along with just living in certain areas. Come on, you know you like living in the best neighborhood in an area. The problem here, though, is the fact that it could very well be difficult for you to decide which neighborhood is the nicest. Well, flip a coin; even though that won't work because there are more than two neighborhoods. Better yet, just check out what each area has to offer. It'll probably work out better that way anyway.

Rippon Landing: This beautiful community is located to the southeast of Neabsco and is run by a homeowner's association. When an HOA is involved, you know the place is great. The beautiful homes combine with nearby Neabsco Creek and a variety of businesses along Rippon Boulevard to provide a community where nothing is out of your reach.

Northeastern Neabsco: This area is shaped like a demon's horn, but it's anything but devilish. Yes, that was a cheesy joke. You'll be very close to Merchant Plaza and Hillendale Park, and with high-end communities like County Center Crossing, you'll be living in style in this part of Neabsco.

Cardinal Drive: The southwestern area of Neabsco is bordered by Cardinal Drive, which can easily take you all the way to Interstate 95 to go anywhere along the East Coast. Cloverdale Park is also great for those who like to walk, for whatever reason they developed the drive to do that, or just play a good old game of tennis.

Greenwood: The area around Greenwood Farm Park is densely populated, but there's also plenty of greenery to go around as well. That along with a host of eateries and businesses along Dale Boulevard make this a great place to start looking if you're renting an apartment.

Living in Neabsco

The neighborhoods are half the fun of living in Neabsco, but they're definitely not the only fun to be had. Also, there's a variety of other reasons, outside of fun and excitement, that people enjoy calling this area home. Regardless of which neighborhood you settled down in, you're going to absolutely love these additional perks of living in Neabsco. And if you don't, you're asking for too much! Seriously, you'll love it here.

It's Just Around the Corner

One 40 minute drive. That's all it takes to get to Washington D.C. Lincoln Memorial? Check. Washington Memorial? Check. Potentially some large protest of potentially crazy people who you potentially should just stay on the other side of the capital from? Likely.

Make it a Night Out

Go catch dinner at one of the numerous restaurants around the area, but make sure you top it off with a movie. The AMC Potomac Mills 18 is nearby, but hey, if you've got that special someone, there's bound to be a Redbox around somewhere.

Great Shopping

From an REI nearby to the numerous shops in Merchants Plaza, you will have no shortage of places to shop. Then again, you could head to D.C. and have even more. Ah, why not? Let's head to D.C.!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Neabsco?
The average rent price for Neabsco rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Neabsco?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Neabsco include Rippon Landing.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Neabsco?
Some of the colleges located in the Neabsco area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Neabsco?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Neabsco from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

