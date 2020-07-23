/
washington county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:17 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Washington County, VA📍
316 JONES LANE, UNIT 17
316 Jones Lane, Abingdon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF ABINGDON VIRGINIA, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, THE INTERSTATE & OTHER AMENITIES. OWNER HAS JUST FINISHED PAINTING THE INTERIOR OF THE UNIT AND REPLACED THE FLOORING WITH LAMINATE THROUGHOUT.
301 Valley St
301 Valley Street Northwest, Abingdon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3101 sqft
Traditional two story home with lots of natural light.
944 Beverly Drive, Apt #2
944 Beverly Drive, Abingdon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Very nice apartment, located in the town of Abingdon VA, within walking distance to restaurants, a local gym & the interstate.
301 Northeast Valley Street
301 Valley St NE, Abingdon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3100 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Washington County
246 Main Street
246 Main Street, Lebanon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2318 sqft
Turn of the century home has been lovingly restored and is available for lease. The home has large rooms, high ceilings, and multiple outdoor deck spaces. The windows and vinyl siding was replaced in 2013.
311 12th St Apt # 2
311 12th Street, Bristol, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
The Stone House - Property Id: 154996 APARTMENT #2` Recently remodeled First floor Restricted entry New entry door New window curtains on all windows Window A/C in one bedroom and portable mini A/C also available Large well lighted covered stone
620 Cumberland Street
620 Cumberland Street, Bristol, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
991 sqft
174 Moore Street
174 Moore Street, Bristol, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
948 sqft
218 Talon Private Drive
218 Talon Private Drive, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1936 sqft
218 Talon Private Drive Blountville, TN 37617 - Have you been searching for a home with a substantial amount of space for your family? This Split Foyer style home has almost 2,000 finished square ft. 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include East Tennessee State University, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Johnson City, Kingsport, Elizabethton, Bristol, and Lenoir have apartments for rent.