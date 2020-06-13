Apartment List
/
VA
/
yorkshire
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Yorkshire, VA

📍

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8188 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8188 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1934 sqft
FRESHLY NEW PAINTED**FABULOUS 3-LEVEL TOWNHOME IN CONVENIENT COMMUTER LOCATION**NEW PAINTTHROUGHOUT**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS**SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/UPGRADED APPLIANCES**DESIGNER FEATURES &ELEGANT TRIM PACKAGE**NEW DECK WILL BE BUILT**FENCED REAR YARD**LUX

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7497 PRINCESS CAROL COURT
7497 Princess Carol Court, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
792 sqft
Enjoy this top floor condo that is available now. Carpet and vinyl in the kitchen. Unit backs to wooded lot. Laundry room is on site of this community, but not in the individual unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
8178 Peakwood Court
8178 Peakwood Court, Yorkshire, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
Surrounded by luxurious spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, youâll find endless possibilities that reflect your active lifestyle. Choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes that fit your needs and desires.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7422 BOUNDARY AVENUE
7422 Boundary Avenue, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
700 sqft
RIGHT HALF of the duplex is approximately 700 sq.ft. ONLY right side is for rent. Freshly painted interior, fenced yard both front and back, great driveway can hold several cars. No smoking. No pets. Appointment required with current tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Yorkshire
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
31 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,276
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
360 KIRBY STREET
360 Kirby Street, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath. Has sun room to enjoy a nice cup of coffee. Kitchen with island. Close to shopping and dining.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6893 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6893 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Spacious 3 level Townhouse with garage. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters and walk out to rear deck. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite with walk in closet. Large walk out lower level with rec room, bath, laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.

1 of 30

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
6763 ROCKLEDGE PLACE
6763 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2010 sqft
Discounted Rent offer! BEAUTIFUL TH FOR A GREAT, PRICE! SPECIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL, END UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY-OPEN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW BREAKFAST AREA-LIV ROOM W/WOOD FP, SPANS THE REAR OF HOME & EXITS TO OVERSIZED BACKYARD- MASTER SUITE WITH
Results within 5 miles of Yorkshire
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
City GuideYorkshire
Yorkshire, VA, definitely has some English roots -- it is named after a region of England often known as "God's own county," and located in Prince William County.

The census designated place of Yorkshire, sitting right on the outskirts of Manassas, does very well in the "location, location, location" list of priorities of most real estate agents. It is just a short drive from the center of Washington, so commuting into the nation's capital is certainly a possibility. Yorkshire itself also has plenty to offer, from pleasantly green surroundings to a desirable selection of properties to rent.

Moving to Yorkshire

Yorkshire has an abundance of apartments for rent, so your chances of finding an acceptable place to lay your head at night are good. If you are looking for house rentals instead of apartments, then you are in luck, particularly if you are one of those romantic souls who can see the charms of row houses, since an unusually large amount of this type of property exists in Yorkshire.

Since there are no set neighborhoods in Yorkshire, this means it is usually fairly easy to find an apartment to rent here, so you do not have to start your apartment search too far in advance. To help you find a place quickly, ensure that you have everything you need to rent an apartment in hand before you start your search, including ID, a clean credit report, and enough cash to put down a deposit when you find your perfect pad.

Living in Yorkshire

Although most local residents rely on their cars to get to work, the local bus routes make it possible to get around. You can reach Washington, D.C., by taking a bus to West Falls Church Metro and connecting to D.C.'s efficient metro system. However, the WalkScore of Yorkshire is very low (only 29), so getting all your errands done without a car could be a frustrating experience.

If you do like to walk, then there are plenty of opportunities to do it for pleasure. The north end of Yorkshire backs onto Bull Run Regional Park, an expansive area of woodland hiking trails, open fields, and even a water park to keep residents cool in summer.

Living in Yorkshire gives you easy access to all the amenities that Manassas has to offer. Stroll through the streets of the Manassas Historic District, or visit the museum to find out more about the fascinating history of this area. Alternatively, spend a happy afternoon at one of the city's many golf courses. Or see oil paintings by the hottest up-and-coming local artists at Creative Brush Studio. Whatever floats your boat, you'll find an outlet for it here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Yorkshire?
The average rent price for Yorkshire rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Yorkshire?
Some of the colleges located in the Yorkshire area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Yorkshire?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yorkshire from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Yorkshire 3 Bedrooms