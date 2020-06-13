/
mount vernon
165 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, VA📍
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,298
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8800 MCNAIR DRIVE
8800 Mc Nair Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1653 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RAMBLER REMODELED IN 2018 ON A HUGE CORNER LOT.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE
4425 Neptune Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2196 sqft
Welcome home to the river oriented community of Yacht Haven Estates. This large lush .50 acre lot is just a short stroll to the Potomac River. Inside this 2 level ranch style home you will find the open floorplan and updates you desire.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8420 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8420 Richmond Highway, Mount Vernon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8747 COOPER RD
8747 Cooper Road, Mount Vernon, VA
Studio
$2,500
Free standing commercial property for lease!! call the listing agent for detail information !! can be used Retail, Office.....and Much More!!!
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon
17 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Mount Vernon
13 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2696 sqft
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,
Fort Belvoir
1 Unit Available
5714 Surveyor Rd
5714 Surveyor Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,670
1950 sqft
The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972 LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.
Fort Hunt
1 Unit Available
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
7 Bedrooms
$2,950
1258 sqft
Please contact the property manager with any questions.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4420 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
942 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 GROOMBRIDGE WAY in Fairfax County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8106 COOPER STREET
8106 Cooper Street, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1487 sqft
Excellent Rental. 4 Bedroom 3 full baths, eat-in KT, separate DR, LR fireplace,huge rec room,sunroom, 2 car carport and big finished basement for storage, carport and more.
Fort Hunt
1 Unit Available
8313 BREWSTER DRIVE
8313 Brewster Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3020 sqft
Pride of ownership shows. Never a rental before and lovingly updated and maintained by owners.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8625 BEEKMAN PLACE
8625 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo.
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1638 sqft
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4307 FIELDING STREET
4307 Fielding Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This enlarged rambler is situated on nearly 1/3 acre fenced lot with trees. Features include updated eat-in KT, big FR w/fireplace, gas cooking & heat, security system, mudroom, shed, attic storage and more.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
5700 OLDE MILL COURT
5700 Olde Mill Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
745 sqft
TOP FLOOR, VAULTED CEILINGS, BACKS TO PARK, FIREPLACE, BALCONY, VERY CLEAN WELL KEPT 2 BED, 2 FULL BATH CONDO IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FT. BELVOIR IN QUIET MOUNT VERNON COMMUNITY. VERY WELL KEPT GROUNDS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8621 BEEKMAN PLACE
8621 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo just off Route 1 - easy access to Ft. Belvoir this bright condo has a small patio for those long evenings.
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY
7553 Grey Goose Way, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1880 sqft
Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Beautiful kitchen, Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees.
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
