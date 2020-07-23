/
Prince William County
Last updated July 23 2020
183 Apartments for rent in Prince William County, VA
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,403
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Heritage Hunt
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,862
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1100 sqft
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,211
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Prince William County start at $850/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Prince William County area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville have apartments for rent.
