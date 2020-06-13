AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA

North Downtown
Ridge St.
Johnson Village
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
210 Raymond Avenue Unit B
210 Raymond Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1114 sqft
210 Raymond Avenue Unit B Available 07/04/20 *Available July 4, 2020* 2 bed/1 bath/1 office Fry's Spring Terrace Level Duplex - Quiet neighborhood - 2 bedroom, 1 office, 1 bathroom, 1 large laundry area and storage room in terrace level unit in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
750 Walker Sq, Apt #2B
750 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo at Walker Square- Available Now! - 1BR condo near the UVA Medical Center, Central Grounds & the Downtown Mall with spacious floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
114 A Cleveland Ave
114 Cleveland Ave, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1124 sqft
Frysprings / UVA Area 3 bdrm 2 bathroom 114 Cleveland Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903 - Beautiful home in quiet country setting in the City of Charlottesville Frysprings Area Stucco Cottage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
1243 Cedars Court C-3
1243 Cedars Court, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$750
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
1243 Cedars Court C-3 Available 08/07/20 Cedars Court Efficiency - Efficient studio apartment moments from Barracks Road Shopping Center and the University's North Grounds. Community features a laundry facility and swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
113 C Melbourne Park Circle
113 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2058 sqft
113 C Melbourne Park Circle Available 08/03/20 113 - C Melbourne Park Circle - Take some time to visit this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a fully finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street SE Available 07/22/20 802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2348 sqft
2127 Tarleton Dr. Available 06/29/20 Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
500 Court Sq, Apt #904
500 Court Square, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1004 sqft
Two Bedroom Available Downtown! $1000 Deposit! - Prime location! Two bedroom apartment located right downtown on Court Square. Apartment features hardwood flooring and elevator.

Median Rent in Charlottesville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Charlottesville is $1,127, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,301.
Studio
$825
1 Bed
$1,127
2 Beds
$1,301
3+ Beds
$1,634
City GuideCharlottesvilleAn independent city, Charlottesville lives by its own rules. Okay, not really, but the people here tend to march to the beat of their own drum. It seems like all 43,000 and counting of this city’s residents are very happy to call C-Ville their home. Chock full of history, home to the University of Virginia and offering a hip and unique downtown area, Charlottesville should definitely be on the radar of anyone looking for a great, affordable place to snag an apartment rental, such as yourself....
Life in Charlottesville
Though the cost of living in Virginia is relatively high, affordable apartment rental options are endless in Charlottesville, and some happen to be a bit on the inexpensive side. So whether you have money to spend or are balling on a budget, there is an apartment in Charlottesville for you.

Renting a standard one-bedroom in Charlottesville will usually run you between $699and $870 a month. Apartments here aren’t short on amenities as most feature swimming pools, breakfast bars, running trails, pet parks, fitness centers, wi-fi, some paid utilities, and in unit washer and dryers. For those academic residents, one-bedroom apartments in college/off-campus housing will run about $585 (separate bedroom, shared common space) and have study areas, individual leases, fitness centers and wi-fi. Those looking for a larger pad or moving with a roomie will be happy to know that two-bedrooms range from $760 to $1100, with the median price falling at about $1050.

If high end rentals are what you’re after, Charlottesville offers up luxury apartments, flats and townhomes (such as the Woodlands of Charlottesville) that feature everything from hardwood floors, views, washer and dryer, fitness centers, a club house and even fully furnished apartments. These luxury rentals will cost between $1380 and $1600 for a two or three bedroom apartment.

FYI, going green is big in Charlottesville, so many communities will be eager to tell you that they are a “green community.” Besides bragging rights, this means recycling will often be included in your trash pick-up for no extra fee.

In terms of deposits, they can run anywhere from $100-$500 depending on the type of rental you’re looking for and the community it’s in. Pets are accepted in most apartment rentals with a deposit and often require a monthly pet rent of about $20.

Once you’ve settled into your new Charlottesville apartment, you have trouble finding a dull moment around town. It’s a very small city with lots to do. From the Virginia Film Festival and the huge Fourth of July celebration to simply hanging out at The Corner to catch the thriving indie music scene or a wine and beer tour, Charlottesville is bound to have something for you. Good luck out there and happy hunting!

Rent Report
Charlottesville

June 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report. Charlottesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlottesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlottesville rents increased over the past month

Charlottesville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlottesville stand at $1,128 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,301 for a two-bedroom. Charlottesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlottesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlottesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Charlottesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Charlottesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Charlottesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,301 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Charlottesville.
    • While Charlottesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlottesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Charlottesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Charlottesville?
    In Charlottesville, the median rent is $825 for a studio, $1,127 for a 1-bedroom, $1,301 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,634 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Charlottesville, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Charlottesville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Charlottesville include North Downtown, Ridge St., and Johnson Village.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Charlottesville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Charlottesville area include Piedmont Virginia Community College, Longwood University, and James Madison University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Charlottesville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Charlottesville from include Harrisonburg, Farmville, Culpeper, Lake of the Woods, and Pantops.

