123 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg Neighborhoods

Ready to make a little history yourself? Let's find you an apartment! There are so many beautiful neighborhoods in Williamsburg to choose from, like:

Braemar Creek Condos: This little neighborhood, surrounded by the Williamsburg National Golf Course, offers brand new units with a sense of Williamsburg's historic style.

City Green Condos: Planned as Williamsburg's first eco-green condo community, these units are currently open for rental. Close to William and Mary, the units feature recycled glass countertops and sustainable bamboo flooring, among other amenities.

La Fontaine Condos: La Fontaine is located within walking distance of shops and medical facilities. These mid-sized condos look more like freestanding homes than traditional condominiums. Condo rentals in any of these three neighborhoods--or any of several others like them--offer convenient living in beautiful locations at a range of price points.

New Town and High Street: Mixed residential and shopping developments like these have sprung up as the area has tripled in size since the 1990s. Urban living like that offered in these neighborhoods mixes effortlessly in Williamsburg with more traditional homes from the 20s and 40s, as well as older housing in and near the Williamsburg historic district.

Holly Hills: Located about a mile from historic Williamsburg, the Holly Hills neighborhood sits on part of a historic plantation dating back to the late 1600s. These fine homes showcase what Williamsburg has to offer those who want a more serene, less urban atmosphere.