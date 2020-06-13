123 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA📍
Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching.
Enjoy the little perks of living in a tourist area -- like exploring the immaculate Williamsburg Botanic Gardens or touring the Williamsburg Winery (Virginia's largest winery!). With one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, three bedroom apartments, and even three bedroom houses for rent in Williamsburg, the city offers a range of price points and amenities in places for rent.
Williamsburg's historic district is a "living museum," where Revolutionary-era American society comes alive for visitors. Still a sleepy little burgh in the 1910s, today the city thrives on a mix of tourist activity and a vital business center. Home to the likes of Congressman John Nicholas, Senator Lemuel Bowden, New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, and singer Bruce Hornsby, Williamsburg is continuing to make history.
Ready to make a little history yourself? Let's find you an apartment! There are so many beautiful neighborhoods in Williamsburg to choose from, like:
Braemar Creek Condos: This little neighborhood, surrounded by the Williamsburg National Golf Course, offers brand new units with a sense of Williamsburg's historic style.
City Green Condos: Planned as Williamsburg's first eco-green condo community, these units are currently open for rental. Close to William and Mary, the units feature recycled glass countertops and sustainable bamboo flooring, among other amenities.
La Fontaine Condos: La Fontaine is located within walking distance of shops and medical facilities. These mid-sized condos look more like freestanding homes than traditional condominiums. Condo rentals in any of these three neighborhoods--or any of several others like them--offer convenient living in beautiful locations at a range of price points.
New Town and High Street: Mixed residential and shopping developments like these have sprung up as the area has tripled in size since the 1990s. Urban living like that offered in these neighborhoods mixes effortlessly in Williamsburg with more traditional homes from the 20s and 40s, as well as older housing in and near the Williamsburg historic district.
Holly Hills: Located about a mile from historic Williamsburg, the Holly Hills neighborhood sits on part of a historic plantation dating back to the late 1600s. These fine homes showcase what Williamsburg has to offer those who want a more serene, less urban atmosphere.
In the early 20th century, the Reverend W.A.R. Goodwin sought to preserve his historic Episcopal church in downtown Williamsburg. He succeeded, but as he watched the rest of the area struggle, he knew he could do more. He sought backing from prominent philanthropists, and finally found supporters in John D. Rockefeller, Jr., and wife Abby Rockefeller. Their efforts culminated in a 301-acre Historic Area that became Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia's most-attended tourist attraction. The Historic Area makes up the "Historic Triangle" with Jamestown and Yorktown, connected by the Colonial Parkway. A century after Goodwin began his efforts, the attraction continues to grow and evolve, seeking a more complete view of the African-American experience in Williamsburg and working to attract a 21st-century clientele.
Williamsburg continues to make its own history. In 1983, the ninth G7 Summit was held in Williamsburg, and Queen Elizabeth II visited Jamestown and Williamsburg in 2007. In 2009, President Barack Obama's first journey on Air Force One was to visit Williamsburg as part of a retreat for House Democrats. As relevant today as when it was founded, the city continues to adapt to changing circumstances. The town has a way of contributing high-profile members to national and international affairs, and of drawing international players in to enjoy its world-class amenities while conducting serious business.
The Little Details
Williamsburg consists of 9.1 square miles situated on a ridge in the Virginia Peninsula between the York River and James River, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Southeast of Richmond and northwest of Norfolk, Williamsburg occupies the northwest corner of the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Located on I-64, Williamsburg shares the tourist trade in the area with Virginia Beach, while Norfolk serves as the Hampton Roads major business district. The town of Williamsburg has cool, mild winters and hot, humid summers. It's located further inland than Norfolk, so winters are a little colder and spring is a little warmer than the Norfolk area--just two more reasons to love Williamsburg!
Local Attractions
Colonial Williamsburg offers educational tours and experiences for children and adults of all ages, from DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum and Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, to costumed guides and historic downtown tours. Virginia's first Capitol building and the Governor's Palace are both located in Williamsburg, along with Bruton Parish Church--the oldest continually operating church in the U.S. Just down the Road, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA attract vacationers of all ages. Roller coasters, water features, shows and attractions make Williamsburg not just an excellent tourist destination, but a particularly fun place to live.
The independent city of Williamsburg shares schools and courts with the larger James City County, as well as supporting three community colleges and the venerable College of William and Mary -- America's second-oldest college, next to Harvard. When you live in Williamsburg you can expect a delicious mixture of historic splendor and modern convenience.