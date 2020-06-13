Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:30 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1197 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
750 sqft
Colonial Pines Apartments in Williamsburg, VA is convenient to everything in the city. We are just minutes from the College of William & Mary, Colonial Williamsburg & Historic Area and the outlets and I-64 is just a mile away.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
$
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
5 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$979
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
36 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
2410 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
106 Indian Springs Road
106 Indian Springs Road, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
952 sqft
106 Indian Springs Road Available 08/01/20 106 Indian Springs Rd. - Close to campus!! 3 bedroom 1 bath home on corner lot in downtown Colonial Williamsburg.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 John Pinckney Lane
211 John Pinckney Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
211 John Pinckney Lane Available 07/10/20 211 John Pinckney Lane Williamsburg, VA 23185 - New GRANITE counters to be installed before occupancy. this beautiful ranch home offer one floor living with many upgrades.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4031 Prospect Street
4031 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1923 sqft
4031 Prospect Street Available 08/05/20 4031 Prospect Street - Brand New 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town-home located at Village Green North. This three story end unit has all the upgrades.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Second Street
1 Unit Available
111 Washington Street
111 Washington Street, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Historic Home Near Colonial Willaimsburg & WM - Remarks Public Remarks:Rare opportunity to rent a spacious and exquisitely furnished historic house build by Colonial Williamsburg! This house, formerly the oldest continuously run Bed and Breakfast in

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B
281 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1015 sqft
281 Patriot Lane, Unit #B Available 07/08/20 281B Patriot Lane - Great location end unit condo. All first floor living with 2-bedrooms and 2-full baths. Family room with fireplace. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and historic area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/21/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Settlement Drive
404 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1148 sqft
404 Settlement Drive Available 07/06/20 404 Settlement Drive - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Bristol Commons. Property includes stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer and fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Anne
1 Unit Available
6 Hague Close
6 Hague Close, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
280-B Patriot Lane
280 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
280-B Patriot Lane Available 08/01/20 VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR - Patriot Condos in Williamsburg VA - 2B2B - Thanks for watching the virtual walk through, the property is occupied so in person showings will be limited.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 Westgate Circle
904 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
904 Westgate Cir - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in Westgate at Williamsburg.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
114 Griffin Avenue
114 Griffin Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
864 sqft
114 Griffin Avenue Available 08/01/20 114 Griffin Ave - "2020-2021 OFF CAMPUS HOUSING" One story home located within walking distance to The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
4113 Prospect Street Available 07/01/20 Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at.

Median Rent in Williamsburg

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Williamsburg is $1,048, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,248.
Studio
$1,032
1 Bed
$1,048
2 Beds
$1,248
3+ Beds
$1,721
City GuideWilliamsburg
Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.

Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching.

Moving to Williamsburg

Enjoy the little perks of living in a tourist area -- like exploring the immaculate Williamsburg Botanic Gardens or touring the Williamsburg Winery (Virginia's largest winery!). With one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, three bedroom apartments, and even three bedroom houses for rent in Williamsburg, the city offers a range of price points and amenities in places for rent.

Williamsburg's historic district is a "living museum," where Revolutionary-era American society comes alive for visitors. Still a sleepy little burgh in the 1910s, today the city thrives on a mix of tourist activity and a vital business center. Home to the likes of Congressman John Nicholas, Senator Lemuel Bowden, New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, and singer Bruce Hornsby, Williamsburg is continuing to make history.

Williamsburg Neighborhoods

Ready to make a little history yourself? Let's find you an apartment! There are so many beautiful neighborhoods in Williamsburg to choose from, like:

Braemar Creek Condos: This little neighborhood, surrounded by the Williamsburg National Golf Course, offers brand new units with a sense of Williamsburg's historic style.

City Green Condos: Planned as Williamsburg's first eco-green condo community, these units are currently open for rental. Close to William and Mary, the units feature recycled glass countertops and sustainable bamboo flooring, among other amenities.

La Fontaine Condos: La Fontaine is located within walking distance of shops and medical facilities. These mid-sized condos look more like freestanding homes than traditional condominiums. Condo rentals in any of these three neighborhoods--or any of several others like them--offer convenient living in beautiful locations at a range of price points.

New Town and High Street: Mixed residential and shopping developments like these have sprung up as the area has tripled in size since the 1990s. Urban living like that offered in these neighborhoods mixes effortlessly in Williamsburg with more traditional homes from the 20s and 40s, as well as older housing in and near the Williamsburg historic district.

Holly Hills: Located about a mile from historic Williamsburg, the Holly Hills neighborhood sits on part of a historic plantation dating back to the late 1600s. These fine homes showcase what Williamsburg has to offer those who want a more serene, less urban atmosphere.

Williamsburg's History (The Short Verson)

In the early 20th century, the Reverend W.A.R. Goodwin sought to preserve his historic Episcopal church in downtown Williamsburg. He succeeded, but as he watched the rest of the area struggle, he knew he could do more. He sought backing from prominent philanthropists, and finally found supporters in John D. Rockefeller, Jr., and wife Abby Rockefeller. Their efforts culminated in a 301-acre Historic Area that became Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia's most-attended tourist attraction. The Historic Area makes up the "Historic Triangle" with Jamestown and Yorktown, connected by the Colonial Parkway. A century after Goodwin began his efforts, the attraction continues to grow and evolve, seeking a more complete view of the African-American experience in Williamsburg and working to attract a 21st-century clientele.

Williamsburg continues to make its own history. In 1983, the ninth G7 Summit was held in Williamsburg, and Queen Elizabeth II visited Jamestown and Williamsburg in 2007. In 2009, President Barack Obama's first journey on Air Force One was to visit Williamsburg as part of a retreat for House Democrats. As relevant today as when it was founded, the city continues to adapt to changing circumstances. The town has a way of contributing high-profile members to national and international affairs, and of drawing international players in to enjoy its world-class amenities while conducting serious business.

The Little Details

Williamsburg consists of 9.1 square miles situated on a ridge in the Virginia Peninsula between the York River and James River, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Southeast of Richmond and northwest of Norfolk, Williamsburg occupies the northwest corner of the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Located on I-64, Williamsburg shares the tourist trade in the area with Virginia Beach, while Norfolk serves as the Hampton Roads major business district. The town of Williamsburg has cool, mild winters and hot, humid summers. It's located further inland than Norfolk, so winters are a little colder and spring is a little warmer than the Norfolk area--just two more reasons to love Williamsburg!

Local Attractions

Colonial Williamsburg offers educational tours and experiences for children and adults of all ages, from DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum and Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, to costumed guides and historic downtown tours. Virginia's first Capitol building and the Governor's Palace are both located in Williamsburg, along with Bruton Parish Church--the oldest continually operating church in the U.S. Just down the Road, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA attract vacationers of all ages. Roller coasters, water features, shows and attractions make Williamsburg not just an excellent tourist destination, but a particularly fun place to live.

The independent city of Williamsburg shares schools and courts with the larger James City County, as well as supporting three community colleges and the venerable College of William and Mary -- America's second-oldest college, next to Harvard. When you live in Williamsburg you can expect a delicious mixture of historic splendor and modern convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Williamsburg?
In Williamsburg, the median rent is $1,032 for a studio, $1,048 for a 1-bedroom, $1,248 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,721 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Williamsburg, check out our monthly Williamsburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Williamsburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Williamsburg area include College of William and Mary, Hampton University, University of Richmond, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Williamsburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Williamsburg from include Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Newport News, and Chesapeake.

