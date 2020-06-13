123 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg's History (The Short Verson)

In the early 20th century, the Reverend W.A.R. Goodwin sought to preserve his historic Episcopal church in downtown Williamsburg. He succeeded, but as he watched the rest of the area struggle, he knew he could do more. He sought backing from prominent philanthropists, and finally found supporters in John D. Rockefeller, Jr., and wife Abby Rockefeller. Their efforts culminated in a 301-acre Historic Area that became Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia's most-attended tourist attraction. The Historic Area makes up the "Historic Triangle" with Jamestown and Yorktown, connected by the Colonial Parkway. A century after Goodwin began his efforts, the attraction continues to grow and evolve, seeking a more complete view of the African-American experience in Williamsburg and working to attract a 21st-century clientele.

Williamsburg continues to make its own history. In 1983, the ninth G7 Summit was held in Williamsburg, and Queen Elizabeth II visited Jamestown and Williamsburg in 2007. In 2009, President Barack Obama's first journey on Air Force One was to visit Williamsburg as part of a retreat for House Democrats. As relevant today as when it was founded, the city continues to adapt to changing circumstances. The town has a way of contributing high-profile members to national and international affairs, and of drawing international players in to enjoy its world-class amenities while conducting serious business.

The Little Details

Williamsburg consists of 9.1 square miles situated on a ridge in the Virginia Peninsula between the York River and James River, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Southeast of Richmond and northwest of Norfolk, Williamsburg occupies the northwest corner of the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Located on I-64, Williamsburg shares the tourist trade in the area with Virginia Beach, while Norfolk serves as the Hampton Roads major business district. The town of Williamsburg has cool, mild winters and hot, humid summers. It's located further inland than Norfolk, so winters are a little colder and spring is a little warmer than the Norfolk area--just two more reasons to love Williamsburg!

Local Attractions

Colonial Williamsburg offers educational tours and experiences for children and adults of all ages, from DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum and Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, to costumed guides and historic downtown tours. Virginia's first Capitol building and the Governor's Palace are both located in Williamsburg, along with Bruton Parish Church--the oldest continually operating church in the U.S. Just down the Road, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA attract vacationers of all ages. Roller coasters, water features, shows and attractions make Williamsburg not just an excellent tourist destination, but a particularly fun place to live.

The independent city of Williamsburg shares schools and courts with the larger James City County, as well as supporting three community colleges and the venerable College of William and Mary -- America's second-oldest college, next to Harvard. When you live in Williamsburg you can expect a delicious mixture of historic splendor and modern convenience.