Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage media room business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool table internet access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving yoga

Our homes at 2201 Pershing Apartments in Clarendon, VA feature stunning views of the DC skyline, Washington Monument, the Capitol and Air Force Memorial. These smoke-free homes offer unique interior finishes like bamboo wood flooring. Located minutes from Georgetown, walking distance to Clarendon's Metro and adjacent to Arlington Blvd, 2201 Pershing Apartments has all the vibrancy of the city and the quaintness of a neighborhood. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, above ground courtyard with theater, grilling station, hiking and jogging trails, as well as on-site retail conveniences.