Apartments for rent in Georgia

Life in Georgia

Georgia is a peachy state! It's the last of the original 13 Colonies and was named after the great King George II of Great Britain -- what noble roots! It's the eighth most populous state in the United States and is home to the lovely Blue Ridge Mountains, which are a huge draw for residents and tourists alike. It's also home to many gorgeous coastal plains and sandy beaches, with plenty of wonderful beach resorts dotting the coastline. It's no wonder so many people are prone to writing songs about this beautiful state! In addition to the mountainous wonderland and the sun and surf, it is also home to Atlanta, one of the country's most thriving young cities. The climate is a bit sticky in the summer, but winters here are mild and dry, which is why so many people flock here in the colder months from their northern habitats. If you don't already live in Georgia, now is the time to head here and find an apartment rental in this wonderful state!

Moving to Georgia

Okay, so you've decided to start looking for places to live in Georgia. Congratulations! But that is only the very first step in figuring out your living situation for the next few years. There are plenty of things you'll want to consider before you head here looking for house rentals, so listen up! Take the following factors into consideration and you'll be in great shape for your house hunt.

What type of apartment are you looking for?

Depending on your past experiences and your specific needs, you'll want to live in different types of apartment situations when you move. For instance, if you're planning to work from home or run a business out of your home, you'll probably be looking for a bigger space. If you have large dogs, maybe you'll want a big yard for them to roam. If apartment buildings make you feel claustrophobic, you'll likely want to rent a house somewhere with more property. Asking yourself these questions before you start looking will make your house hunt that much easier. Some people love apartment living while others like feeling more isolated. Do you want a swimming pool? Do you want to be close to shops and restaurants? Will you have a car to get around? Do you need a month-to-month lease? All of these factors will affect the type of home you need.

What kind of environment do you prefer?

We weren't kidding when we said that Georgia has it all. Pretty much every kind of landscape and terrain exists here, and you'll need to decide which one you prefer. Have you always dreamed of having a house in the mountains? Do you want easy access to the beach? Is downtown urban living more up your alley? Also, will you have a job when you arrive or do you plan to find one when you get here? These factors will also influence your decision about where to settle down, so be sure to give them some thought well before you plan to start your apartment hunt.

What You'll Need

Basically, renting an apartment in Georgia is pretty simple if you can pass a basic background test. You'll need to have copies of all the important documents that landlords typically want to see, including your credit report, ID, bank statements, letter of employment, pay stubs, references and anything else you think might boost your chances of scoring an apartment. Show up with a friendly attitude and don't be late! You're in the South, after all, the home of good manners. If you're planning to bring a pet with you, make sure you have paperwork to prove it has gotten all the right shots as well. You don't want to get turned away because your apartment complex doesn't accept the type of dog you have, so look into these things beforehand to save yourself a huge hassle. Also, don't forget to bring your checkbook. Putting a check down on an apartment right away is the best way to guarantee you will get it.

Areas in Georgia

Georgia is a vast and varied state and has much to offer visitors and residents alike. Are you a fan of the great outdoors? Georgia has got you covered from mountains to beaches. Prefer the fun and frolic of city living? You'll find everything you could ever want in Atlanta. Like the charms of the old historic South? Head on down to Savannah for a taste of the good life. Here's a bit more info about the different regions of Georgia.

Atlanta: Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, and it's no wonder why so many people are drawn to this fast-paced southern gem. There's always something new to see and do here, whether it's visiting the Botanical Garden or the Atlanta Zoo, checking out the fashionable residents of beautiful Buckhead, catching a baseball game in downtown Atlanta or checking out one of the many world-class restaurants in the heart of the city. It also has a thriving economy, so you'll have a good chance of finding a great job when you arrive. Housing here is pretty easy to come by as long as you have a little extra time to look. You'll find everything from small apartment complexes to giant mansions in the suburbs, so come prepared to see it all.

Savannah: Savannah is another huge draw for the state, and people are flocking here to enjoy all the city has to offer. It's laid out in a pedestrian-friendly way that makes it easy to get around without a car and offers a charming dose of the southern lifestyle, from cobblestone streets to gorgeous old architecture. It's a great place to explore in any season, and you can catch everything from art festivals to live concerts to Civil War reenactments depending on when you show up.

Blue Ridge Mountains: Just 90 miles north of Atlanta, the Blue Ridge Mountains are a great place to take in the beauty and natural fun that Georgia has to offer. You'll feel like you're a million miles away from the stress and smog of city life. You can check out the wonderful mountain towns that are packed with art galleries, antique shops and restaurants. You'll find waterfalls and whitewater-rafting adventures, hiking, horseback riding and plenty of scenic drives to keep your senses stimulated. Finding homes here can be a little trickier because real estate doesn't change hands quite as often as it does in the cities, but if you have a little extra time and patience, you can find exactly the right spot for you.

Living in Georgia

Georgia has a thriving economy and is home to 15 Fortune 500 companies, such as Delta, SunTrust Bank, Coca-Cola and Aflac, just to name a few. Atlanta is the biggest contributor to the state's economy and continues to grow in all areas of transportation, tourism and government. The state also has heaps of farms that churn out crops like peanuts, corn and soybeans! And peaches! Don't forget about the peaches!

Life here offers many chances to soak up a nice, slow pace and the rich heritage of the antebellum South, which has given rise to many a great novel and film. It also churns out a ton of great musicians; R.E.M., Widespread Panic, the B-52's, Outkast and The Black Crowes all hail from here! If you're planning a move out this way, you'll definitely want to consider the weather. The winters are balmy and mild, but the tradeoff is that summers can be oppressively hot. If you're used to heat and humidity, you won't mind it so much, and Georgians know how to deal with temps above 100 (straw hats, shade and plenty of ice-cold lemonade!). But you shouldn't let a few hot days stop you from enjoying everything else this beautiful state has to offer. The good news is that you won't be far from the shores if you need to take a dip in the Atlantic to cool down on a hot day. Georgia has a nice strip of sandy beaches to offer a reprieve from the heat and a chance to kick back and enjoy the pristine beauty of the eastern shores!