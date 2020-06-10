/
jasper
13 Apartments for rent in Jasper, GA📍
144 W CHURCH ST
144 West Church Street, Jasper, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing location for the commercial LEASE property that fronts highway 53 and just seconds from downtown Jasper and 515! 100' of road frontage offers lots of visibility to the abundant traffic that drives by.
95 WHITFIELD DRIVE #B
95 Whitfield Drive, Jasper, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Seconds to Hwy 515, Hwy 53 & downtown Jasper. Highway visibility with lots of traffic! Year round mountain views. This unit has fresh paint and is move in ready.
37 Court Street
37 Court Street, Jasper, GA
Studio
$1,800
1578 sqft
Incredible investment opportunity in Downtown Jasper. Beautifully remodeled office building 50 feet to the new courthouse.
Results within 5 miles of Jasper
104 Moss Drive
104 Moss Dr, Pickens County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2228 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The
312 Spence Cir Circle
312 Spence Circle, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1766 sqft
Practically new beautiful 3/2 bath ranch on a full unfinished basement. Situated on over an acre and features rocking chair front porch, screened in back deck with a private back yard. Entry foyer leads to vaulted open family room.
Results within 10 miles of Jasper
Hickory Log
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 sqft
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.
389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD
389 Black Knob Church Rd, Pickens County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
Hard to find private home sitting on 4 wooded acres for lease! Long driveway leads to this cape cod that offers covered porch overlooking the private yard, spacious living room with fireplace flows into the dining area and kitchen with granite
255 Bethany Manor Court
255 Bethany Manor Drive, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1986 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
5 Wasley Way
5 Wesley Way S, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA fee worth $120/mo. Owner pays trash pickup. Refrigerator, washer/dry included. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets.
84 Mansie Park Drive
84 Mansie Park Dr, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA and Trash Services!!! The lowest price in the community. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400.
3638 Lower Burris Road
3638 Lower Burris Road, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2008 sqft
Over 2 Acres here!! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwoods, wrap around porch w/swing, vintage screen doors, mud room w/bench, deck off kitchen. X-Large 2 bay RV/Truck garage.
621 Talmadge Lane
621 Talmadge Lane, Cherokee County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
5741 sqft
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, JUST UPDATED, OPEN-CONCEPT, MULTI-GENERATIONAL, RIVER FRONT PROPERTY in the conservation community of Governors Preserve.
859 Lower Sassafras Parkway
859 Lower Sassafras Road, Dawson County, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Guest House - Property Id: 80136 Delightful furnished small guest house tucked away in the woods. The house is near a creek with multiple waterfalls and a fast moving creek. One waterfall drops 100ft over a cliff, but it's a hike to see it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jasper rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Jasper area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jasper from include Atlanta, Chattanooga, Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Roswell.
