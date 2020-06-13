Apartment List
/
GA
/
atlanta
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

739 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA

📍
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
28 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Merry Hills
85 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
97 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Old Fourth Ward
33 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Vinings
36 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1415 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,079
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Home Park
52 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Tuxedo Park
36 Units Available
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1547 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,559
2491 sqft
Three unique living choices with apartment and townhome options in a single community. Spacious floor plans with ample square footage. Within walking distance of the Shops of Buckhead.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Huntley Hills
15 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Buckhead
16 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Midtown
22 Units Available
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,239
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1331 sqft
Brand new apartments in Midtown Atlanta near the Downtown Connector. Custom cabinetry, designer floors and stainless steel appliances. Media room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to Georgia Tech.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
Home Park
14 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,283
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Lenox
16 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,494
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Colonial
23 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
25 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Lenox
83 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,756
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
23 Units Available
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1560 sqft
Where distinctive luxury meets elegant design and convenience. Breathtaking nature views accompany comfortable apartments with features such as granite counters, unique hardwood flooring and relaxing patio or balcony. Upscale amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
18 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,118
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
Perimeter Center
82 Units Available
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Midtown
32 Units Available
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,033
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
Lenox
40 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.

Median Rent in Atlanta

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Atlanta is $1,028, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,187.
Studio
$980
1 Bed
$1,028
2 Beds
$1,187
3+ Beds
$1,559
City GuideAtlanta
Oh, Atlanta - I hear you calling. I'm coming back to you one fine day. No need to worry, there ain't no hurry 'cause I'm on my way back to Georgia." (Allison Krauss - "Oh Atlanta")

It happens all the time. You're at a cocktail party. Granny Smith appletini in one hand, Crab Louie with hydroponic chive in mini puff pastry in the other. While musing about summers in the Hamptons, the tennis cad injects a social trump card with a devilish aphorism extolling the virtues of winter sailing in Catalina. And just like that, it's on. The East Coast - West Coast rivalry. A virulent, zealous, hopeless fight. That's why people like Atlanta. New York has the potency of Wall Street, L.A. has the glitterati of Hollywood. That's why people like Atlanta. Let Wall Street have its base of operations for entitled billionaires - I'm just a good ol’ hard working Josephine after all. Let Hollywood be the nerve center of flashbulbs and red carpets - I don't need daily affirmation to feel like a star. That's why I like Atlanta... headquarters to Coca Cola, Home Depot, and Cartoon Network... now that's what speaks to me!

Having trouble with Craigslist Atlanta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

MLK memorial fountain

Flags flying at Centennial Olympic Park

Swaminarayan Hindu Temple

What'll ya have?

Atlanta's has an array of rental options. It is a sprawling place where land is not at a diamond premium as in other premier cities. Expect to encounter amenity-rich complexes with functions, fountains, and racquetball. There are downtown high-rises and bungalows in the social heart of the city. Also, with summer temperatures well over 90 degrees many of the apartment communities have awesome ways to help you beat the heat: outdoor areas with built in bbqs, pools and gyms. Some choose row houses near universities and in developing neighborhoods. Yes, you can even live near the Varsity if you crave those hot dogs that much... What'll ya have:

Cumberland-Smyrna: Edge cities to Atlanta, the Cumberland-Smyrna areas are scaled down amalgams of financial districts and mega-family centric zones. Home to offices (more space here than in Miami), malls, hotels, and, recently, The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. This area, especially if you work herein, is one of those places you may rarely leave. It's clean and has a little bit, but enough of everything to keep you content. Of course, if it's more of Hotlanta you seek, downtown is 10 miles Southeast. Complexes galore in this area with 1 BR apartments at $600 - $900 per month - be selective at the lower end; the higher end of this range can include non-standard features such as jacuzzi tub in unit, or bonus rooms. 2 BR pads available for around $1,050.

Emory-Deactur: Technically, one of the nation's premier universities has an Atlanta zip code, but it reaches into abutting Decatur to fulfill some of it housing, dining, and general entertainment overflow. This is a clean, historic district of Atlanta et al. With quaintly titled neighborhoods like Briarvista and Druid Hills, you can either expect this area to be green space peppered, comfortable and satisfying, or the setting of a David Lynch movie. From experience, I assure you it's the former. You'll find a smattering of cozy parks, restaurants, cafés, and tree-canopied walks in these environs. If you want nightlife, you can go either 2, 4, or 6 miles away (Brookwood, Virginia Highlands, and Buckhead Village, respectively) depending on the desired amount you wish to retain of memory, the next morning, in Emory. Expect to pay around $800 - $900 for a 1 BR in a professionally managed building. 2 BR places have a wide range of $1,000 - $1,500 and tend to feather into Atlanta's more tony nooks.

Brookwood: In between midtown Atlanta and its iconic Buckhead neighborhood, Brookwood lies magically close to downtown and major business districts, and has easy highway access. Brookwood has much big city appeal but is largely shielded from big city encroachment. This is especially true of Brookwood Hills - one of Atlanta's most exclusive neighborhoods, with a one-road-in, one-road-out design. What Brookwood Hills may lack in complex infrastructure, they more than make up for with a tireless enthusiasm for political ping-pong. In fact, putting a cold stop to Brookwood proper’s planned expansion is their pet (with emerald encrusted collar) project. Brookwood is a small, non-touristy area with a nice offering of walkable restaurants, parks, and nighttime outposts. Brookwood Hills... forget about it. Not without the password.One bedroom apartments starting around $900; two bedroom apartments around $1,250.

Buckhead: Originally dotted with estates and rolling hills, Modern Buckhead is now home to an abundance of mansions and has been known (at various times) as the wealthiest, most chic, most exclusive area of Atlanta with little exception, as well as the one most out of favor with other Atlantans. Buckhead apartments are known for being very well appointed, having the best amenities. It's almost a given that any unit you rent will have in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors and of course air conditioning. A lot of buildings in this area will also full time doormen to receive packages and let guests into the building.

Buckhead Village (the more urban section of Buckhead): received its share of funny looks when it began its pursuit to corner the market on Atlanta's nightlife. The good news - they succeeded. The bad news - they succeeded. For a short time, Buckhead Village was a destination in and of itself. That gave way to nightly, rowdy gatherings. While fun for a while, and certainly a boon to local coffers, Buckhead knew it was time for an utter rebranding. While this plan was taking effect, Buckhead Village became increasingly unpleasant with a "nobody really goes there anymore" feeling. Now, Buckhead, specifically the village, is thoroughly successful in its reinvention. It's fancy, and well heeled (it never stopped being the latter - its fall from grace was precipitous bet reversible). Still, and once again, the largest concentration of luxury hotels, dining, and shopping are within easy reach in Buckhead. 1 BR $900 - $1,200. 2 BR $1,200 - $1,550.

Virginia Highlands: Many cities refer to unique enclaves and niches within their limits as "villages." This usually translates into "small and wealthy". Virginia Highlands is a village, seven, in fact, that comprise a prism of residential settings with opportunities for relaxing, exercising, people watching, diversion, and money spending. With sidewalk cafés, bistros, trendy dining, parks, pets, boutiques featuring the sublime to the far out, Virginia Highlands has a deceptively comprehensive urban vibe. It's as if Epcot designed it - X paired oddly, but perfectly next to Y and it goes on for several blocks, then stops. Bungalows and craftily built homes largely define Virginia Highlands residential landscape - a sweet respite from big. Figure $850 per person per BR and you won't go wrong.

What won't ya have?

An unmanageable problem with paperwork or pets. Atlanta is large with a good combination of family, wealth, and bohemian - that translates into choice and general flexibility. Most non-home apartments have weight limits on pets that tend to run on the high side. Chances are Fido is welcomed. Some top it at 35 lbs. so assume nothing. Metro Atlanta has around 24 dog parks, making it one of the best cities to find a pet friendly apartment in. Cat parks - Zero - but millions of laundry hampers and windowsills.

Lack of traffic. The Weather Channel ranks Atlanta the third worst city in the U.S. for traffic, which is like Hooters stating that Montpelier, VT is the third hardest state capital to spell. Both companies are based in Atlanta anyway. Yet Atlanta doesn't balance out choking road congestion with a welcoming, convenient public transit system. It's good, but not Atlanta Braves, 11 playoff appearances in a row good. Keep your car. And if you're keeping your car, make sure that you've got your parking options at your apartment covered. Assigned parking and covered parking are common, but finding a garage is more unusual, unless you are looking to live in the more dense downtown area.

An ability to buy beer, wine, or liquor in stores on Sundays.

That pretty much covers it.

The view is great from Terminal D

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the world's largest in terms of passengers. In fact, the number of passengers annually transiting through ATL (88,000,000) is over 200 times the size of the ATL itself. What does that mean? In a nutshell, a peanut shell (this is Georgia after all) Atlanta is big and small. The metropolitan area is enormous statistically, while the city itself is relatively compact (around 420,000). As such, some of the desirable neighborhoods in Atlanta, aren't actually in The Big Peach - but close enough to easily be called the peach fuzz.

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Atlanta Rent Report. Atlanta rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Atlanta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Atlanta rents decline sharply over the past month

Atlanta rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Atlanta stand at $1,028 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,188 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Atlanta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Atlanta over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Atlanta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Atlanta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Atlanta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Atlanta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,188 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Atlanta.
    • While rents in Atlanta fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Atlanta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Atlanta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Atlanta’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Atlanta renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Th...

    View full Atlanta Renter Survey

    Here’s how Atlanta ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Atlanta’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Atlanta renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

    Key findings in Atlanta include the following:

    • Atlanta renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Atlanta were jobs and career opportunities, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received B+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Atlanta renters are commute time (D) and quality of local schools (C+).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+, while renters who are parents are less satisfied, giving it a C+.
    • Atlanta earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Athens (B) and Savannah (B+), but earned higher marks than Augusta (D) and Decatur (F).

    • Atlanta relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities, including Charlotte, NC (A-), Nashville, TN (A-) and Virginia Beach, VA (A-).

    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love that it’s got the look and style of a big city but the warmth and friendliness of a small town." – Stanis M.
    • "The city is continually growing. It’s great to see local business thriving. Though they can be more expensive, I’m willing to pay more for the unique local shops." – Katie M.
    • "Anything you could want is right at your fingertips. So many opportunities are available. Traffic is terrible, but that comes with being in an ever-growing city." – Lauren R.
    • "Love the diversity and available social activities. Hate the traffic and high rent prices in the city." – Donyule S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Atlanta?
    In Atlanta, the median rent is $980 for a studio, $1,028 for a 1-bedroom, $1,187 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,559 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Atlanta, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Atlanta?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Atlanta include Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, North Buckhead, Lindbergh Morosgo, and Home Park.
    How pet-friendly is Atlanta?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Atlanta received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Atlanta?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Atlanta received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Atlanta?
    Atlanta renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Atlanta did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Atlanta?
    Atlanta renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Atlanta did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Atlanta?
    Some of the colleges located in the Atlanta area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Morehouse College, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, and Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Atlanta?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Atlanta from include Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, Alpharetta, and Smyrna.

    Similar Pages

    Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
    Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
    Atlanta Studio Apartments