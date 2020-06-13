377 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA

Moving to Panthersville

The low cost of living translates into a lower-than-average income rate but also means that you can find a really nice place for not a lot of change. It's not considered a proper city in itself; Panthersville is the section of Decatur bordered on the north by I-20, to the south and east by I-285, and to the west by Flat Shoals and Clifton Church Roads. This small area packs in a surprising 9,749 residents and still has room for plenty of trees, including the 173-acre Exchange Park with ball fields, tennis courts, picnic areas, lakes and trails.

How much will it cost?

Well, a lot less than you'll find in many other Atlanta-area suburbs. Panthersville is one of the rare areas that saw a decrease in population between the 2000 and 2010 censuses, which means there are a few empty homes begging for occupants. While prices vary depending on proximity to the more desirable features of the community, they are still often lower per square foot than available housing mere miles away.

When should you rent?

Anytime is a good time to find an apartment or home for rent in Panthersville.

What will you need?

The standard "renter's package" applies here. Make sure your credit rating is in order as many property owners require a credit check. If yours is less than stellar, don't worry, but do make sure you have a reasonable explanation for any lapses. Know what the security deposit and first month's rent will be and have it in cash or money order, especially if your credit check reveals a bounced check in recent history. Know what the rental unit's pet policy is, and don't try to pass off your 150-pound Rottweiler as an overweight Dachshund if the policy is "small dogs only." You may be able to sneak in your scrawny younger brother, though.