377 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA📍
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 40
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 19
The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers.
The low cost of living translates into a lower-than-average income rate but also means that you can find a really nice place for not a lot of change. It's not considered a proper city in itself; Panthersville is the section of Decatur bordered on the north by I-20, to the south and east by I-285, and to the west by Flat Shoals and Clifton Church Roads. This small area packs in a surprising 9,749 residents and still has room for plenty of trees, including the 173-acre Exchange Park with ball fields, tennis courts, picnic areas, lakes and trails.
How much will it cost?
Well, a lot less than you'll find in many other Atlanta-area suburbs. Panthersville is one of the rare areas that saw a decrease in population between the 2000 and 2010 censuses, which means there are a few empty homes begging for occupants. While prices vary depending on proximity to the more desirable features of the community, they are still often lower per square foot than available housing mere miles away.
When should you rent?
Anytime is a good time to find an apartment or home for rent in Panthersville.
What will you need?
The standard "renter's package" applies here. Make sure your credit rating is in order as many property owners require a credit check. If yours is less than stellar, don't worry, but do make sure you have a reasonable explanation for any lapses. Know what the security deposit and first month's rent will be and have it in cash or money order, especially if your credit check reveals a bounced check in recent history. Know what the rental unit's pet policy is, and don't try to pass off your 150-pound Rottweiler as an overweight Dachshund if the policy is "small dogs only." You may be able to sneak in your scrawny younger brother, though.
Because Panthersville is considered more of a neighborhood itself within the Decatur/DeKalb/Greater Atlanta area, there aren't specific sections within it that would qualify for neighborhood status other than the various subdivisions and apartment complexes which make up Panthersville proper.
Northeast(north of Rainbow Drive to I-20): Options are pretty slim in this section of the Panthersville area. Kingsbrooke is one of the few places to choose from. There are a few apartment complexes just south of I-20 that have the advantage of low prices and proximity to the highway.
Southeast(Rainbow Drive to I-285): Being close to Exchange Park would make Edgewater Vista apartments desirable on their own, but the quality of the apartments themselves, coupled with the maintenance and leasing crew, make this a place worthy of checking out in person.
West: The west side of Panthersville has many small residential communities suitable to just about everyone who wants a nice suburban house. Most of Panthersville's restaurants and businesses are along the Flat Shoals Parkway corridor. To the west, it is pretty much street after street of house after house, with the random corner store in between. Just like many Atlanta suburbs, however, there are plenty of natural spaces with mature trees, so those who like a sharp pollen content in spring will be happy, or miserable (depending on your allergies). Either way, you'll be able to find some shade from that hot Georgia sun come July.
You'll enjoy the great Georgia weather, with highs averaging between 80 and 90 degrees from mid-May through October, and a winter average in the 40's. And, with a cost of living nearly 18% below the national average, you won't have to part with your entire paycheck to find a place to park your bones after an exhilarating day exploring all that the greater Atlanta area has to offer.