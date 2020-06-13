Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

377 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2657 Bull Run Drive
2657 Bull Run Drive, Panthersville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2035 sqft
Spacious Brick Home with hardwood floors. Tile in kitchen & freshly painted inside. Available August 1. Located on the Marta Bus line and less than 5 mins to I 20 and shopping venues.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2702 Norma Circle
2702 Norma Circle, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1358 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
3111 Flat Shoals Road
3111 Flat Shoals Road, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1222 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2683 Terratim Lane
2683 Terratim Lane, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2275 Clifton Springs Road
2275 Clifton Springs Road, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1420 sqft
**VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2168 Doris Drive
2168 Doris Drive, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2401 Mills Bend
2401 Mills Bend, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1456 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Do not miss this beautiful two-story 3BR 2.5BA home located in Decatur. You will love the spacious floor plan and updated interior finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Life at Peppertree Circle
3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
943 sqft
Come home to The Life at Peppertree Circle and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
411 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2860 Gresham Rd SE
2860 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
2860 Gresham Rd SE Available 06/21/20 East Atlanta/Gresham Park Ranch - Charming 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath home on a large lot. Features updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, carpet, plumbing, and stainless-steel appliances. Nice size yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE Available 07/11/20 Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Shauna) TBD Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2898 Vining Ridge Ter
2898 Vining Ridge Terrace, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1490 sqft
MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! Well cared for property to call home! Elegant dining room with rich hardwood floors and upgraded wall trim. Cozy living room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
3141 Bellgreen Way
3141 Bellgreen Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1408 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Parker
1 Unit Available
1660 Valencia Road
1660 Valencia Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2695 Rockdale Drive
2695 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1624 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
2086 sqft
4bd Home For Rent In Decatur With Potential 5th Bd If You Need The Space! This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program or any Subsidised Housing Voucher Program. Light, Bright And Open Two Story Brick-frame Traditional.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2392 Hopewell Lane
2392 Hopewell Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1231 sqft
***Available Now.*** Lovely 3BR 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2110 Dellwood Place
2110 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home was recently re-finished and comes with gorgeous hardwood floors. It has a beautiful leafy green lawn and a short walk to Glenwood Park, as well as nearby shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2375 Ousley Court
2375 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1014 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
3065 Glendale Court
3065 Glendale Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1230 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3553 Oregon Trail
3553 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVEIN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lots of window light! Pull up and into the covered two-car carport with access into this comfortable home! Tiled

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3031 Chaffey Circle
3031 Chaffey Circle, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2302 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City GuidePanthersville
No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.

The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers.

Moving to Panthersville

The low cost of living translates into a lower-than-average income rate but also means that you can find a really nice place for not a lot of change. It's not considered a proper city in itself; Panthersville is the section of Decatur bordered on the north by I-20, to the south and east by I-285, and to the west by Flat Shoals and Clifton Church Roads. This small area packs in a surprising 9,749 residents and still has room for plenty of trees, including the 173-acre Exchange Park with ball fields, tennis courts, picnic areas, lakes and trails.

How much will it cost?

Well, a lot less than you'll find in many other Atlanta-area suburbs. Panthersville is one of the rare areas that saw a decrease in population between the 2000 and 2010 censuses, which means there are a few empty homes begging for occupants. While prices vary depending on proximity to the more desirable features of the community, they are still often lower per square foot than available housing mere miles away.

When should you rent?

Anytime is a good time to find an apartment or home for rent in Panthersville.

What will you need?

The standard "renter's package" applies here. Make sure your credit rating is in order as many property owners require a credit check. If yours is less than stellar, don't worry, but do make sure you have a reasonable explanation for any lapses. Know what the security deposit and first month's rent will be and have it in cash or money order, especially if your credit check reveals a bounced check in recent history. Know what the rental unit's pet policy is, and don't try to pass off your 150-pound Rottweiler as an overweight Dachshund if the policy is "small dogs only." You may be able to sneak in your scrawny younger brother, though.

Panthersville Neighborhoods

Because Panthersville is considered more of a neighborhood itself within the Decatur/DeKalb/Greater Atlanta area, there aren't specific sections within it that would qualify for neighborhood status other than the various subdivisions and apartment complexes which make up Panthersville proper.

Northeast(north of Rainbow Drive to I-20): Options are pretty slim in this section of the Panthersville area. Kingsbrooke is one of the few places to choose from. There are a few apartment complexes just south of I-20 that have the advantage of low prices and proximity to the highway.

Southeast(Rainbow Drive to I-285): Being close to Exchange Park would make Edgewater Vista apartments desirable on their own, but the quality of the apartments themselves, coupled with the maintenance and leasing crew, make this a place worthy of checking out in person.

West: The west side of Panthersville has many small residential communities suitable to just about everyone who wants a nice suburban house. Most of Panthersville's restaurants and businesses are along the Flat Shoals Parkway corridor. To the west, it is pretty much street after street of house after house, with the random corner store in between. Just like many Atlanta suburbs, however, there are plenty of natural spaces with mature trees, so those who like a sharp pollen content in spring will be happy, or miserable (depending on your allergies). Either way, you'll be able to find some shade from that hot Georgia sun come July.

Living in Panthersville

You'll enjoy the great Georgia weather, with highs averaging between 80 and 90 degrees from mid-May through October, and a winter average in the 40's. And, with a cost of living nearly 18% below the national average, you won't have to part with your entire paycheck to find a place to park your bones after an exhilarating day exploring all that the greater Atlanta area has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Panthersville?
The average rent price for Panthersville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Panthersville?
Some of the colleges located in the Panthersville area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Panthersville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Panthersville from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

