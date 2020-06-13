/
/
tyrone
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
156 Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA📍
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/24/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
215 Winfair Drive
215 Winfair Drive, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1962 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS **Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 2.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2800 sqft
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 Beresford Rd
102 Beresford Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3107 sqft
After A Long Day, Relax & Dine Under The Verandah On The Back Deck That Overlooks Private Backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newfield Dr
110 Newfield Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3188 sqft
Expansive 5-bedroom home w/ formal living/dining room areas. Large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, built-in appliances, walk-in pantry, solid surface countertops, & tile backsplash.
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
124 Line Creek Way
124 Line Creek Way, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2091 sqft
LET THE SUN SHINE IN on this Bright OPEN VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH TONS OF WINDOWS ** This spacious gem of a home w/3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms is open and bright just waiting for you.
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 Turnbridge Cir
229 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
229 Turnbridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Spacious Executive Home - A very spacious and beautiful home with many upgrades. Over 300 sq. ft. of living space with a very open floor plan. Master bedroom on the main floor.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Preston Circle
203 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
203 Preston Circle: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room above 2 car garage. Wooded back lot. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity in master bath.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
101 S. Fairfield Dr.
101 Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
101 S. Fairfield Dr. Available 07/13/20 Welcome home to Fairfield Subdivision in Peachtree City, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - Welcome home to Fairfield Subdivision in Peachtree City. This corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Stillwater Trace
112 Stillwater Trace, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom Duplex in Peachtree City - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in desirable Peachtree City. Mcintosh school district. This duplex will go extremely fast! Tour today! (RLNE5840301)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 Turnbridge Cir
233 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
233 Turnbridge cir in peachtree city - Property Id: 295169 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. hardwood floor on main, stainless steel kitchen with OPEN floor plan! Fenced yard, HUGE mater room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tyrone rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Tyrone area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tyrone from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.