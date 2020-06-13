342 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA

Getting into the Hood

If you're looking to move to Riverdale Georgia there a few things you should know. Firstly... well, there is a lot of rental housing, including plenty of apartments to rent, in case you don't want the responsibility of having a home just yet. The apartments in the area give the homes some big competition, not just because they're more affordable but because they have amenities that you just can't walk away from.

Most of the apartments in the area are air conditioned, cable ready and some even have on-site gyms. To match the amenities, the names of the apartment complexes are really posh sounding (Brooks Crossing, Winthrop Forest, Harmony Pines and Camden Stockbridge). Apartments such as Peachtree Landing, Meadow Springs and Landmark at Creekside have huge Olympic-sized swimming pools and exterior features that give houses a run for their money. You'll also find a few that look like houses (they're detached or contain garages; these apartments are locally known as villas). All of the apartments in the area require deposits (unless there's a special going on) and an application fee. Since each apartment management company requires a different fee, you have to call the apartment directly to find out how much it is.

If you're are looking to move into the area, you need: references from your past landlord -- unless you really trashed the place: in this case you might be out of luck, references from your job and personal references, your deposit and any application or key fee.

If you're working in the Atlanta area like most of the locals, you'll also need to purchase a Green Zone or Blue Zone pass to ride the express bus into the city. These zones have limited stops, making your commute much quicker. A 31-day pass will set you back $100 to $125.