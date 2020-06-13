Apartment List
/
GA
/
riverdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

342 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
928 N Cumberland Cir
928 Cumberland Circle, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Great 3br/2ba ranch in quiet neighborhood with hardwood floors. https://youtu.be/Gyc85rWcZuE Showing by video. This home includes dishwasher & stove. There is no frig.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Riverbrook Ct
351 Riverbrook Ct, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex - (RLNE4166486)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6532 River Park Dr
6532 River Park Drive, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
Well maintained 2Bedrooms/2.5 bathroom, Brick Townhome With Private Backyard, Separate Dining Room And Family Room With Fireplace. Great Location Off Of Upper Riverdale Road, Close To Bus Line And Accessible To 75 Freeway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7094 Williamsburg Drive
7094 Williamsburg Drive, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely townhome in the quiet Riverdale neighborhood featuring 3 bedrooms, 2baths and a sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
192 West Windemere Way
192 West Windemere Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1201 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Floor Plan with In ground Pool! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home that has a great split floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 1/2 Bath Split Level In Riverdale! - This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6518 Hayes Drive
6518 Hayes Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1150 sqft
Newly Listed! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Split level home available for move in today! Ask about our Free 1st Month Rent if you lease before June 30th!! Close to Schools, Shopping and More! 5 Minutes from I-285 and Hwy 85! 15 Minutes from Hartsfield Jackson

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7048 Brookview Creek
7048 Brookview Creek, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1112 sqft
Spacious, TOTAL ELECTRIC 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
176 Rivergate Court
176 Rivergate Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
TOTAL ELECTRIC HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. LIVING RM W/FPL SEP DINING RM & DEN/FAMILY ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER BR. SEP GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. FRONT PORCH, COZY PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7704 Newbury Drive
7704 Newbury Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1628 sqft
Beautiful renovated home. New paint, new vinyl plank flooring on main level, new carpet on second floor. Master is on main level as well as laundry room. One car garage with door opener.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
222 Peartree
222 Peartree Lane, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1028 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths also has a bonus room. The property sits on a corner lot with a fence in the good size backyard. Family neighborhood with good schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8443 Pond Drive
8443 North Pond Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome home! A charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home!Family room with fireplace, Built In shelves, Kitchen includes eat in breakfast area. Open deck overlooking a large backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
7095 Apache Ln
7095 Apache Lane, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1981 sqft
Beautiful spacious split level home nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood in the city of Riverdale. Located in a cul-de-sac, welcoming you with a private driveway and one car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8352 Marlborough Dr
8352 Marlborough Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Don't miss out on this cute bungalow style home. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home, also has a fenced in backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
8492 Goswell Drive
8492 Goswell Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2280 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.

Median Rent in Riverdale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Riverdale is $1,040, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,201.
Studio
$992
1 Bed
$1,040
2 Beds
$1,201
3+ Beds
$1,577
City GuideRiverdale
"I'm from Riverdale, all I know is get it in (Riverdale)" - "Flame" by Waka Flocka

Riverdale, Georgia is not only a rapper's dream; it's also quite the area to live in. This city was settled before the Civil War and it was built on bribery from the start. The government proposed a railroad to be built from Atlanta passing through Riverdale, and in return for the wood they would borrow (strong handle) from the farmers, the government would give them fertilizer. Not greedy enough, the railroad wanted to take up all of the land. In fact it did take up quite a bit -- so much so that a couple by the name of WS Rivers had to donate their land just to meet the demands of the greedy, land-eating railway. The project started in 1887 and in 1908 the city was officially named Riverdale after Mr. and Mrs. WS Rivers.

Getting into the Hood

If you're looking to move to Riverdale Georgia there a few things you should know. Firstly... well, there is a lot of rental housing, including plenty of apartments to rent, in case you don't want the responsibility of having a home just yet. The apartments in the area give the homes some big competition, not just because they're more affordable but because they have amenities that you just can't walk away from.

Most of the apartments in the area are air conditioned, cable ready and some even have on-site gyms. To match the amenities, the names of the apartment complexes are really posh sounding (Brooks Crossing, Winthrop Forest, Harmony Pines and Camden Stockbridge). Apartments such as Peachtree Landing, Meadow Springs and Landmark at Creekside have huge Olympic-sized swimming pools and exterior features that give houses a run for their money. You'll also find a few that look like houses (they're detached or contain garages; these apartments are locally known as villas). All of the apartments in the area require deposits (unless there's a special going on) and an application fee. Since each apartment management company requires a different fee, you have to call the apartment directly to find out how much it is.

If you're are looking to move into the area, you need: references from your past landlord -- unless you really trashed the place: in this case you might be out of luck, references from your job and personal references, your deposit and any application or key fee.

If you're working in the Atlanta area like most of the locals, you'll also need to purchase a Green Zone or Blue Zone pass to ride the express bus into the city. These zones have limited stops, making your commute much quicker. A 31-day pass will set you back $100 to $125.

There are Actually Neighborhoods within Riverdale!

There are few neighborhoods that are worth mentioning in Riverdale, Georgia (just about), and these neighborhoods include Dover Meadows, Sherwood Park, Oak Village, Steeplechase, Cedar Hill Estates and Timberland Heights. All of these areas are accessible by local transit and by car. The two most populous areas in Riverdale are Sherwood Park and Timberland.

Sherwood Park: Sherwood Park is located near Valley Hill Road SW and Lamar Hutchinson Parkway. This areas is most popular for people who want to live near the outskirts of Riverdale (or as close as possible to neighboring towns, so as to sneak in unsuspectingly). This is mostly a residential area, so there isn't much to do here unless you think of resting as your favorite pastime. There are some very nice two-bedroom apartments for rent, however.

Cedar Hill: Cedar Hill estates is located off of the 85 and consist of Riverdale Plaza shopping center, thrift stores, grocery stores and other retail outlets. This is where many Riverdale residents come to sneakingly use their spouse's credit cards. It is also where they come to return all of the items afterwards.

Timberland: Timberland is a suburban residential area located in downtown Burlington Trail. There are a lot of apartments located in this area, so those who want to live in a place with a lakeside view often move here. It's also just a stone's throw from the shopping center located off of the 138. This is a great place to look for one-bedroom apartments in Riverdale.

Life in Riverdale

Parks Galore

There are three parks in Riverdale all within walking distance of each other. This elaborate design was the city's way of saying "we would love for you to be more active, but just in one area." That way you feel like you're in a outdoor gym or hamster wheel (which could be fun, if you like that kind of thing). The local parks are Trayvon D. Wilson Memorial Park, Church Park and Banks park.

Shop 'Til Your Pockets Pop

There's also a notable shopping area in Riverdale, although most residents prefer to travel outside of the area to get their shopping done (namely at Forest Park). However, those who do want to shop in the Riverdale area travel downtown to Main Street or to the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center. Just south of the shopping center is another called the Shop of Riverdale Shopping Center, just to make it a little more confusing for you. The first shopping center mainly consists of clothing stores whereas the second mainly consists of electronics. While you're shopping for your electronics, skip across Lamar Hutchinson Parkway to the Home Depot to pick up those spare light bulbs and get your grocery shopping done at Krogers all at the same time.

Too Much Water for One Town

This city is known for its convenience and its strategic placement of business. Eerily, everything is within walking distance of each other. There are also a lot of waterways in the area, so there's never a dull view when driving down Church Street or any of the highways that runs through the city. (Unless of course you don't like water; then you're going to have a problem.) Camp Creek pretty much runs east to west through the center like an equator, but not before being accosted by multiple surrounding lakes and creeks all fighting for the best spot. Notable lakes in the area are Lake Tahoe, Dickinson Lake and Joy Lake.

They Get Around

Getting around the town can be a little tricky as there aren't many buses that run through the area. However route 442 (which is an express bus) runs from Riverdale to downtown Atlanta everyday. This is the route that many locals take to get to their jobs in the city.

June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report. Riverdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverdale Rent Report. Riverdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverdale rents increase sharply over the past month

Riverdale rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverdale stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,202 for a two-bedroom. Riverdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Riverdale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Riverdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverdale, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Riverdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,202 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Riverdale.
    • While Riverdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Riverdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Riverdale?
    In Riverdale, the median rent is $992 for a studio, $1,040 for a 1-bedroom, $1,201 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,577 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Riverdale, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Riverdale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Riverdale area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Riverdale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverdale from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

    Similar Pages

    Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
    Riverdale Apartments under $1,000Riverdale Apartments with Parking
    Riverdale Apartments with Pool