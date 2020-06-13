/
porterdale
50 Apartments for rent in Porterdale, GA📍
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Porterdale
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
10135 Starr Street Southwest
10135 Starr Street Southwest, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1678 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
75 Lewis Lane
75 Lewis Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1520 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
8198 Highland
8198 Highland Dr SW, Covington, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2604 sqft
Seller is requiring the following: 1st month (prorated) Last Month Rent: $1650 Deposit:$1650 Application fee: $25 per each adult 18 years and older
6113 Lynxs Circle SW
6113 Lynxs Circle Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1953 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
50 Betty Ann Lane
50 Betty Ann Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2800 sqft
Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level.
Results within 5 miles of Porterdale
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
65 Manderly Way
65 Manderly Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1734 sqft
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
210 Railside Drive
210 Railside Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1556 sqft
Beautiful Home with Spacious Master Suite Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,556 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
10115 Highway 142 N Ste 10117
10115 John R Williams Highway, Newton County, GA
Studio
$3,000
4500 sqft
Upstairs Suite: Great location for Pharmacist, Pediatrician, Attorney. All utilities included in rent. Gas, Electric, Water and Sanitation. Minutes from I-20. Call today for more information.
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.
5179 Tew Lane Southwest
5179 Tew Lane Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1715 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
50 Randy Trace
50 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2626 sqft
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
40 Randy Trace
40 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1829 sqft
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
35 Olivia Way
35 Olivia Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1829 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2130 Fieldstone View Court Southeast
2130 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Home For Rent, 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Country Walk at Fieldstone Subdivision- Available Now! Minutes to grocery shopping, dining and several convenience stores off Exit #84 Salem Rd! Roomy floor plan with the each bathroom accessible
1426 Steam Engine Way Northeast
1426 Steam Engine Northeast Way, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
6337 Avery Street Southwest
6337 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in ASAP!! **SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY** Download it from http://jzapparentalproperties.com/apply Beautiful two bedroom cottage with a built in laundry closet and covered front porch.
390 East Country Woods Drive
390 East Country Woods Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1638 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
6255 Green Acres Drive SW
6255 Green Acres Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Covington, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Porterdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Porterdale area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Porterdale from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
