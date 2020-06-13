Apartment List
/
GA
/
sugar hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:43 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5041 Top Cat Court
5041 Top Cat Court, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming townhome in great location - within walking distance of Sugar Hill Town Center shops and restaurants. Very clean unit ready for the perfect renter. Family room, dining room, laundry, kitchen and half bath on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast
5992 Mock Ives Ct, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,805
2007 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Sugar Meadow Dr
945 Sugar Meadow Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2107 sqft
Beautiful Split Level Home in Sugar Hill! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home with New floors and New paint throughout! Brightly lit kitchen with Breakfast Room and Pantry that leads out to a spacious deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4875 Cold Creek Ct
4875 Cold Creek Court, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1746 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with huge backyard near downtown Sugar Hill! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on main level with large family room with stone fireplace open to kitchen with seating bar and granite countertops. Formal dining room finishes the main level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5266 Under Way
5266 Under Way, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1615 sqft
Beautiful non-step ranch in a sought after school district! Family room features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, newer paint, newer HVAC system, newer water heater. Large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and views to the family room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1329 Hillcrest Dr
1329 Hillcrest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1985 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing END UNIT in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitchen features granite, large island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4735 Diggers Way
4735 Diggers Way, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1438 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH RANCH HOME IN LANIER SCHOOL DISTRICT. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY ROOM/DINING ROOM. MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITIES & SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
358 Creek Manor Way
358 Creek Manor, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1924 sqft
Amazing end unit in best school cluster. North Gwinnett sought after schools. Fresh hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen has stained cabinets, with lots of space, SS appliances, breakfast bar overlooking great room.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Hill
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
326 Penfield Circle
326 Penfield Cir, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
1726 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5166 Wellisford Court
5166 Wellisford Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2352 sqft
Bright Kitchen offers breakfast Area, Island, Walk-in Pantry w/ View of Family Room, Spacious Master Suite w/ Double Vanity & Soaking Tub, featuring walk in closet & separate garden tub and shower.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2923 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5228 City Walk Drive
5228 City Walk Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1950 sqft
Brand new townhouse available to rent in Buford. Come discover a dynamic lifestyle at City Walk Buford! Here you'll find an offering of craftsman-style townhomes with open-concept luxury designs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5138 Leecroft Dr
5138 Leecroft Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2985 sqft
6 Bedrooms Total....4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Main Floor Ranch Style Home Located in Between 2 Cul-De-Sacs. .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
668 Austin Creek Drive
668 Austin Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 668 Austin Creek Drive in Gwinnett County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway
343 Ashleigh Walk Parkway, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
4719 sqft
3-sides brick house w/3 car garage, 2 kitchens, 6-bedroom, 5.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3910 Crescent Walk Lane
3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2952 sqft
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Dr
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4828 Sunview Ct
4828 Sunview Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,795
3004 sqft
Multi-generational, four level home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Sunset Heights, a prime Suwanee location! Recently renovated and ready for move in, this home has room to grow.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Hill
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
City GuideSugar Hill
Sugar Hill was named after an incident that happened decades ago where a large shipment of sugar spilled in the area. The unofficial story is that in a freight trip, a heavily loaded wagon lost its wheel while traveling uphill and toppled much of its load, including several bags of sugar. Sugar Hill had been a Georgia Militia District for several years before it was incorporated as a city on March 24, 1939, making it a relatively young city.

Sugar Hill is part of northern Gwinnett County, located in Georgia, and part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The city is home to 19,681 people inside 10.6 square miles of land, according to a 2012 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. It was once merely a bug on the map, three miles south of Buford, but is now the fourth largest city in Gwinnett County, with a population growth rate of 6.3%. It is projected that by 2050, the number of people in Sugar Hill will blow up to almost 400,000.

Living the Sweet Life in Sugar Hill

Life in Sugar Hill is always described as "laid-back but fun and pleasurable" by the city's residents and visitors. There are many reasons why people consider moving to Sugar Hill. One is the great weather. The city enjoys four seasons with really colorful springs and summers. These are the best times to explore the beauty of the whole city and enjoy an afternoon walk in the park. Fall and winter are enjoyable periods. It does not get too cold, and people love the light snowfall that happens some years. Getting frostbite, however, is never much of an issue.

Another reason to live in Sugar Hill is that the city is relatively young, and the real estate is affordable for anyone who wants to start fresh. It is a great place to search for apartments. Newcomers may choose from different types of rental properties in Sugar Hill like fully furnished apartments, small studio units and, especially, unfurnished units for those who would like to start from scratch and be creative with their new home. There are lots of budget-friendly accommodations that help ease your mind about getting all bills paid.

Sugar Hill Sweet Spots

Living in Sugar Hill is much sweeter than living in other places. The following information and a nice, tall glass of sweet tea may help you realize what a wonderful life is waiting for you in this city.

Parks and Recreation

Sugar Hill has five major parks where residents can spend their weekend picnics or afternoon walks. One of the main parks is the Gary Pirkle Park -- a 67-acre land with 1.7 miles of paved walking trails, a large playground, and lots of restrooms and picnic pavilions scattered all over the area. It also has a community garden and an activity barn for those who miss the vibe of old-country living.

Located at the heart of Sugar Hill, near the City Hall and the Community Center, is a 35-foot open-air gazebo and picnic area popularly known to the locals as the Sugar Hill Town Green. Together with the Sugar Hill City Lawn and Amphitheater, the residents come here to take photographs, read books while lying on the lawn, and make a down-home barbecue while enjoying the greens and the cool breeze.

If you love breaking a sweat after working a whole day sitting on an office chair, two activity centers are built for you. Sugar Hill has a public 18-hole golf course with a full-service bar-and-grill restaurant complete with banquet and conference facilities. The fun doesn't stop there because a 62-acre facility that houses two full-sized football fields, two tennis courts, and two beach volleyball courts -- all with sports lighting -- is also there. With all these amenities, this city is truly an ideal place for anyone to live.

Sustainable and Clean Energy

Providing natural gas to its residents and businesses has been Sugar Hill's pride and passion for many decades. This is the city's main source of power and energy, which also provides employment opportunities for the locals. Their natural gas facilities are run by expertly-trained workers to ensure that every household enjoys safe and clean energy that is reliable and economical.

Convenient Location -- Everything Is Near

Sugar Hill is near malls, bodies of water, and business districts. If your office is in downtown Atlanta, you are in luck, because it is about a 45-minute drive. But this is Atlanta we're talking about, so it could take longer if you are stuck in traffic, especially on "Spaghetti Junction," a twisted interstate that resembles -- well --spaghetti.

If you love water sports, you may be thrilled to know that Lake Lanier is just three miles away. Lake Lanier Islands Resort is the most visited lakeside resort in Georgia, and it is near your newly furnished apartment in Sugar Hill. And just at the southeast side of Lake Lanier is the Hideaway Bay Marina, which serves lunch and dinner daily along the coastline. Now, it's easy to have a sweet escape or have quiet time beside serene waters. It's literally just a few-minute drive away.

Also just three miles away just southeast of Sugar Hill is the largest shopping center in the state, the Mall of Georgia. It has three levels filled with over 200 stores, including the big names in clothing, food, and furniture. It also features an IMAX theater and a 500-seat amphitheater. You can also find here numerous restaurants and fast food joints that you may crave.

Sugar Hill offers the some of the best rental properties in the state, which not only gives you value for your money, but also the quiet suburban life that you've always dreamed of -- which is the reason it is not surprising that Sugar Hill is routinely praised as one of the best places to live in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sugar Hill?
The average rent price for Sugar Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sugar Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Sugar Hill area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sugar Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sugar Hill from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places