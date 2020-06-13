111 Apartments for rent in Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill Sweet Spots

Living in Sugar Hill is much sweeter than living in other places. The following information and a nice, tall glass of sweet tea may help you realize what a wonderful life is waiting for you in this city.

Parks and Recreation

Sugar Hill has five major parks where residents can spend their weekend picnics or afternoon walks. One of the main parks is the Gary Pirkle Park -- a 67-acre land with 1.7 miles of paved walking trails, a large playground, and lots of restrooms and picnic pavilions scattered all over the area. It also has a community garden and an activity barn for those who miss the vibe of old-country living.

Located at the heart of Sugar Hill, near the City Hall and the Community Center, is a 35-foot open-air gazebo and picnic area popularly known to the locals as the Sugar Hill Town Green. Together with the Sugar Hill City Lawn and Amphitheater, the residents come here to take photographs, read books while lying on the lawn, and make a down-home barbecue while enjoying the greens and the cool breeze.

If you love breaking a sweat after working a whole day sitting on an office chair, two activity centers are built for you. Sugar Hill has a public 18-hole golf course with a full-service bar-and-grill restaurant complete with banquet and conference facilities. The fun doesn't stop there because a 62-acre facility that houses two full-sized football fields, two tennis courts, and two beach volleyball courts -- all with sports lighting -- is also there. With all these amenities, this city is truly an ideal place for anyone to live.

Sustainable and Clean Energy

Providing natural gas to its residents and businesses has been Sugar Hill's pride and passion for many decades. This is the city's main source of power and energy, which also provides employment opportunities for the locals. Their natural gas facilities are run by expertly-trained workers to ensure that every household enjoys safe and clean energy that is reliable and economical.

Convenient Location -- Everything Is Near

Sugar Hill is near malls, bodies of water, and business districts. If your office is in downtown Atlanta, you are in luck, because it is about a 45-minute drive. But this is Atlanta we're talking about, so it could take longer if you are stuck in traffic, especially on "Spaghetti Junction," a twisted interstate that resembles -- well --spaghetti.

If you love water sports, you may be thrilled to know that Lake Lanier is just three miles away. Lake Lanier Islands Resort is the most visited lakeside resort in Georgia, and it is near your newly furnished apartment in Sugar Hill. And just at the southeast side of Lake Lanier is the Hideaway Bay Marina, which serves lunch and dinner daily along the coastline. Now, it's easy to have a sweet escape or have quiet time beside serene waters. It's literally just a few-minute drive away.

Also just three miles away just southeast of Sugar Hill is the largest shopping center in the state, the Mall of Georgia. It has three levels filled with over 200 stores, including the big names in clothing, food, and furniture. It also features an IMAX theater and a 500-seat amphitheater. You can also find here numerous restaurants and fast food joints that you may crave.

Sugar Hill offers the some of the best rental properties in the state, which not only gives you value for your money, but also the quiet suburban life that you've always dreamed of -- which is the reason it is not surprising that Sugar Hill is routinely praised as one of the best places to live in Georgia.