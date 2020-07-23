/
/
camden county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
98 Apartments for rent in Camden County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
8 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1038 Greenwillow Drive
1038 Greenwillow Drive, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2693 sqft
1038 Greenwillow Drive - AVAILABLE NOW - Coastal Georgia Low Country Styled Home located in Osprey Cove Golf Community is ready for your immediate move in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 W Gallop St
206 W Gallop St, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
1000 sqft
St Marys Flea Market Watchcouples House - Property Id: 44410 Low rent plus managers salary 1 Bedroom MGR house at the St Marys Flea Market Ideal for a couple with a fixed income. Freshly painted New flooring Fully appliance .
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Waters Edge Drive
203 Waters Edge Drive, Kingsland, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2194 sqft
203 Waters Edge Drive Available 07/31/20 203 Waters Edge Drive - AVAILABLE 07/31/2020 - Beautiful 2 story home with bonus room upstairs that has a full bath & walk in closet which can be used for bedroom, in-law suite or man cave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
808 E Davis Ave 2,4
808 E Davis Ave, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Handy Location Kingsland GA - Property Id: 44076 Handy location 2 Bedroom Townhome inside washer and dryer hookup outside patio and storage locker and ample closet space just 1/2 mile from exit 3 Interstate 95 less than 10 miles to the new Amazon
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Point Peter Place
36 Point Peter Place, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 RTO /SALE Cape Style Home with pool and Cabana - Property Id: 163651 Highly sought after River Oaks Subdivision Point Peter Saint Marys 3/2/1 Fireplace Nice lot Home has Pool and Cabana Quiet Super Location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
702 E Bay Ave
702 East Bay Street, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
702 E Bay Ave Available 09/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room,
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Brooklet Circle
126 Brooklet Cir, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1650 sqft
126 Brooklet Circle Available 08/16/20 Beautiful Furnished Ranch Available 8/1-10/31 - Amazing home minutes away from Kings Bay. Furnished property available for 3 month lease starting April 1st.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Greenbriar Road
200 Greenbriar Road, Kingsland, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2123 sqft
200 Greenbriar Road Available 09/01/20 200 Greenbriar Road - AVAILABLE 9/1/20 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath plus bonus room. Convenient location with easy access to I-95 and Hwy 17 to head North to Brunswick or South to Jacksonville.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Stafford Way
103 Stafford Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1705 sqft
103 Stafford Way Available 09/01/20 103 Stafford Way - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE 9/1/20 - Convenient location, close to Kings Bay Naval Base, Historic Downtown St Marys, restaurants and area attractions.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Honeysuckle Rd
100 Honeysuckle Road, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1277 sqft
AVAILABLE 08/07/2020 - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has a new roof, just painted inside & out. It backs up to undeveloped land & has a white picket fence around the back yard. Wood Laminate flooring in the bedrooms & living area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
563 Eagle Blvd
563 Eagle Boulevard, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1766 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with single car garage. Screened in rear porch. Granite counter tops, walk in pantry and updated appliances in kitchen. Tile flooring throughout except for bedrooms and living room. Large laundry room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
595 Douglas Drive Unit B
595 Douglas Dr, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
For under $1,000/month you could have it all! The gallery-style kitchen has ample cabinet space and all necessary appliances so you can put your secret recipe to work right away.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2836 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Gary Cir
216 Gary Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1539 sqft
Open concept living space with island kitchen, granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, crown molding & wood look tile floor in the main living area! The master suite boast a tile shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
161 Deep Bay Cir
161 Deep Bay Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home.Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, lots of counter space, cabinets and updated appliances. One car garage. Community fenced backyard area. Pets allowed. Max 2. $300 pet fee per pet. Small dog breeds only.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
139 Spinnaker Cir
139 Spinmaker Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
3/2 with a spacious eat-in kitchen, laminate floors, 1 car attached garage, and a fenced in backyard! Pets allowed. $300 per pet fee. Max 2. Breed is subject to approval. Call for your viewing today! Available : 8/14/2020
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Seaparc Cir
115 Sea Parc St, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$565
3120 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 bath apartment on the upper level. Requires good credit and rental history and your monthly income must be at least 3 times the amount of the rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Lake Wellington Dr
146 Lake Wellington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HAS TILE FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, DBL VANITY IN MASTER BATH, GUEST ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & A LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
104 Lake Victoria Dr
104 Lake Victoria Drive, Kingsland, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/15/20 - LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING LARGE FENCED YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
235 W Lakemont Dr
235 West Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/20 - 2BR/2BA DUPLEX IN LAKEMONT. PRIVATE COVERED PATIO, EXTRA STORAGE IN CLOSET OUTSIDE, RENT INCLUDES POOL ACCESS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
220 Merriwood Cir
220 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Meadows. This home has carpeting throughout, indoor laundry, spacious living room, and a 1-car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1988 sqft
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Camden County area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Savannah College of Art and Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Savannah, Brunswick, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLKingsland, GASt. Simons, GA