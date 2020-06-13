906 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Exploring the First Coast

Jacksonville’s Identity: Jacksonville’s two main nicknames say a lot about its identity. You’ll often hear it referred to as the “River City” because the historic St. Johns River runs right through the center of town (hope you like bridges!). TV news anchors with lopsided makeup-to-personality ratios will often refer to the whole region as “The First Coast”, a nod to Jacksonville’s roots (St. Augustine, the oldest city in the U.S., is 30-minutes south of Jax) and it’s placement on I-95. When most non-Floridians think of Florida, they think of Orlando’s theme parks or Miami’s star-studded beaches, but Jacksonville’s history is much more aligned with the South than the tourism-driven attractions of its Florida neighbors. That can be good (shrimp and grits, southern charm) and bad.

Bring a Car: There are no significant public transportation options to speak of, so a vehicle will be necessary. The traffic can be rough heading towards downtown in the morning and going towards the beaches in the afternoon. A good rule of thumb for driving in Jacksonville is figure just about everything will take a half-hour’s drive. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for Mickey and his gang of merrymakers, Disney World is 2.5 hrs away.

Jaguars: Real and Less Real: Besides the great proximity to the beach, Jacksonville has one of the largest urban park systems in the country. The Jacksonville Zoo is a pretty nice medium-sized zoo, and an affordable way to spend the day. A handful of museums are sprinkled throughout the city, with the Cummer Museum of Art standing out as the most impressive. The Jacksonville Landing is a picturesque place for downtown dining and shopping. The Jacksonville Jaguars reign supreme when it comes to sports (hope you like teal!), and EverBank Field is where they call home. It’s also the home of the annual Florida-Georgia college football game, which turns a big section of downtown into a massive outdoor cocktail party for three days (hope you like RVs!). Minor league baseball is also nicely represented at the spiffy Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville with the Jacksonville Suns. The Veterans Memorial Arena also hosts the ABA’s Giants and major music acts when they come into town.

OK, you’re all set for your new life full of warm weather, beach access, and Jaguars! Good luck! Now, about that speedo…