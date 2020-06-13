Apartment List
/
FL
/
jacksonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

906 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

📍
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
36 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Beachwood
2 Units Available
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the I-295. Pet-friendly villas with modern kitchens, ceramic tiled bathrooms and private patios and yards. On-site swimming pool, ample car parking and door-to-door mail delivery. Community boasts an award-winning service team.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
Miramar
26 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1371 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Hillcrest
13 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Secret Cove
33 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Baymeadows Center
25 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Windy Hill
26 Units Available
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
44 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Secret Cove
7 Units Available
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1375 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
23 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Monterey
7 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Holiday Hill
16 Units Available
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
982 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Lake Lucina
5 Units Available
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
Arlington
6 Units Available
Catalina
840 Bert Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
799 sqft
Discover convenience, comfort, and value at Catalina apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Make time for relaxation and recreation with our top-notch amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Craven
12 Units Available
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Woodland Acres
34 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$629
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Jacksonville North Estates
21 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Hyde Park
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Windy Hill
25 Units Available
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Median Rent in Jacksonville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jacksonville is $895, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,096.
Studio
$697
1 Bed
$895
2 Beds
$1,096
3+ Beds
$1,450
City GuideJacksonville
Jacksonville: Where Florida begins! OK, maybe not technically, but that’s the city’s official marketing slogan and who are we to nitpick?

Nestled in the northeastern corner of the state, Jacksonville is geographically one of the largest cities in the U.S., with 841 square miles of canvas for the city’s 841,000 people to work with. (OK, again, there may be more than 841,000 people, but our poetic license says it’s close enough). The city’s culture and climate is more South Georgia than South Florida, with a strong military presence, warm weather, the St. Johns River, and the NFL’s Jaguars. And here’s a fact that catches many non-Floridians by surprise: It’s just 20 miles from downtown to the Atlantic Ocean. Wait! Before you slip on that speedo, how bout we get you situated first, hmm?

Having trouble with Craigslist Jacksonville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Big Talbot Island State Park

Cpl. Jody Carter playing guitar at the downtown Riverwalk Park

Jacksonville's 250 year-old Treaty Oak Tree

Renting in Jacksonville

There’s an Apt. for Jax: Apartments make up the majority of your rental options in Jacksonville. There’s a good amount of condos, too, but many of those are former apartments that have been converted. Self-sustaining holographic bubble pods haven’t been invented yet, so as you might imagine, there aren’t many of those to choose from in Jacksonville.

The Cost: You know how that three-year-old copy of Super Mario’s Modern Warfare costs less than its shiny new sequel? Well the same holds true for Jacksonville apartments. You can find 1-bedroom units for $600-$750 in many of the city’s older complexes, while the newer ones with ahh-inducing appliances will run you $800-$900. And take heart, Kiplinger rates the Cost of Living Index for Jacksonville at 94 (U.S. average is 100), so that means more money in your pocket for savory beef jerky or crisp carrot sticks, depending on your persuasion.

When to Pounce: For a better deal, pick your pad in the fall or winter. With Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Edward Waters College, thousands of students are competing with you for an apartment in the spring and summer. If you can home in on your home-to-be between October and February, you may be able to save a few bucks; but please, spend that money on something other than beef jerky.

Where the heck is Jacksonville’s Eastside?

You’ll often hear Jacksonvillians (yes, that’s the correct though rarely-used term) refer to three main parts of the city: Northside, Southside and Westside. “Wait a second,” you say, “aren't we missing a side?” Astute observation, dear apartment-seeker! While there may technically be an east side of Jacksonville, no one mentions it; kinda like how you don’t mention your hardcore crush on Susan Boyle. Instead, everything east of the Intracoastal Waterway (a narrow but long body of water that runs parallel to the river) is referred to as “the beaches” (Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach, all separate municipalities), while most of the turf west of the Intracoastal is just called the Southside. The Southside is in many ways the center of the city, with the massive outdoor Town Center mall and hundreds of businesses centered there. It’s also where many people live. Mandarin is another popular suburban center where apartments are plentiful as well as food and shopping options.

Downtown Jacksonville is still a work in progress. Home to a handful of skyscrapers, the area is known much more for its 9-5 rush than its residential dwellings. However, if you’re OK with spending a good chunk of change, there are some eye-catching options overlooking the river.

If you’re looking for a little more culture, Avondale, Riverside and San Marco are three neighborhoods to check out. All three offer a nice mix of standalone restaurants, shops and pubs, with San Marco standing out as the prettiest and priciest of the trio.

You may be able to find the most inexpensive apartments on the north and west sides of Jacksonville. Arlington is the best option if you’re going to live in the northern part of the city.

Exploring the First Coast

Jacksonville’s Identity: Jacksonville’s two main nicknames say a lot about its identity. You’ll often hear it referred to as the “River City” because the historic St. Johns River runs right through the center of town (hope you like bridges!). TV news anchors with lopsided makeup-to-personality ratios will often refer to the whole region as “The First Coast”, a nod to Jacksonville’s roots (St. Augustine, the oldest city in the U.S., is 30-minutes south of Jax) and it’s placement on I-95. When most non-Floridians think of Florida, they think of Orlando’s theme parks or Miami’s star-studded beaches, but Jacksonville’s history is much more aligned with the South than the tourism-driven attractions of its Florida neighbors. That can be good (shrimp and grits, southern charm) and bad.

Bring a Car: There are no significant public transportation options to speak of, so a vehicle will be necessary. The traffic can be rough heading towards downtown in the morning and going towards the beaches in the afternoon. A good rule of thumb for driving in Jacksonville is figure just about everything will take a half-hour’s drive. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for Mickey and his gang of merrymakers, Disney World is 2.5 hrs away.

Jaguars: Real and Less Real: Besides the great proximity to the beach, Jacksonville has one of the largest urban park systems in the country. The Jacksonville Zoo is a pretty nice medium-sized zoo, and an affordable way to spend the day. A handful of museums are sprinkled throughout the city, with the Cummer Museum of Art standing out as the most impressive. The Jacksonville Landing is a picturesque place for downtown dining and shopping. The Jacksonville Jaguars reign supreme when it comes to sports (hope you like teal!), and EverBank Field is where they call home. It’s also the home of the annual Florida-Georgia college football game, which turns a big section of downtown into a massive outdoor cocktail party for three days (hope you like RVs!). Minor league baseball is also nicely represented at the spiffy Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville with the Jacksonville Suns. The Veterans Memorial Arena also hosts the ABA’s Giants and major music acts when they come into town.

OK, you’re all set for your new life full of warm weather, beach access, and Jaguars! Good luck! Now, about that speedo…

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Jacksonville rents declined over the past month

Jacksonville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jacksonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Jacksonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Jacksonville.
    • While Jacksonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Jacksonville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Jacksonville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apar...

    View full Jacksonville Renter Survey

    Here’s how Jacksonville ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Jacksonville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Jacksonville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even hough renters love Jacksonville, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Jacksonville include the following:

    • Jacksonville renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Jacksonville were state and local taxes and affordability, which received scores of A+ and A-, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Jacksonville renters are public transit (C), recreational activities (C), commute time (C+) and pet-friendliness (C+).
    • Jacksonville millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it a B+.
    • Jacksonville earned similar scores to other Florida cities like Tampa (B) and Saint Petersburg (B-), but earned higher marks than Miami (C+) and Orlando (C).
    • Jacksonville did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Memphis (C) and Philadelphia (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love that Jacksonville is so diverse, but I hate that it takes 30 minutes to get everywhere." -Alyssa Y.
    • "There are always festivals or other activities going on within the community." -Anon.
    • "I love the beach and the river, but the city is too sprawling." -Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Jacksonville?
    In Jacksonville, the median rent is $697 for a studio, $895 for a 1-bedroom, $1,096 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,450 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jacksonville, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Jacksonville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Jacksonville include Windy Hill, Golden Glades The Woods, Deerwood, Baymeadows, and East Arlington.
    How pet-friendly is Jacksonville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Jacksonville received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Jacksonville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Jacksonville received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Jacksonville?
    Jacksonville renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Jacksonville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Jacksonville?
    Jacksonville renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Jacksonville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Jacksonville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Jacksonville area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and College of Coastal Georgia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Jacksonville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jacksonville from include Gainesville, Palm Coast, Brunswick, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.

    Similar Pages

    Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
    Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
    Jacksonville Studio Apartments